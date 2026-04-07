Sotheby’s Evelyn Lin On Asia’s Maturing Market, Young Collectors and the New Rules of the Hong Kong Sale

Each of the big-three auction houses has invested substantially in Hong Kong headquarters in recent years, but among them, only Sotheby's used its new Asian base—the striking dual-level Maison—to completely rewrite the script on what an auction house experience can look like. Its “New World,” which launched in Hong Kong with its luxury boutique upstairs and immersive, atmospheric Grotto below, has since extended to the Paris and New York headquarters and is attracting local, often younger audiences, amplifying brand visibility and cultural resonance.

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During the two weeks leading up to Hong Kong’s spring marquee auctions, Sotheby’s Maison exhibitions attracted more than 44,500 visitors—nearly 30 percent more than attended last March—bringing the total to well over one million since the space opened. The March auction round exceeded all expectations, closing with a combined total for evening and day sales of HK$711.8 million ($91.2 million), up almost 60 percent from last season’s September total, with 99.7 percent sold by value and exceptional sell-through rates across all three sales: 100 percent for the Modern & Contemporary Art Evening Sale and almost 97 percent sold by lot for both day sales combined.

Ahead of the sales, Observer caught up with Sotheby’s chairman of modern and contemporary art, Evelyn Lin, to discuss the state of the Asia market, changing buying patterns and trends, and how the auction house’s team operates strategically in ways that differ from their Western counterparts.

According to Lin, since the Maison opened, local and international buyers are more likely to visit in person. “The space here feels designed to encourage engagement; it’s accessible, easy to reach from the airport or train and invites people to spend time,” she said, confirming that this has been particularly effective at attracting younger buyers. The boutique space, which mirrors the luxury mall aesthetics of the auction house’s surroundings, has been used to introduce new names and push against the expected blue-chip, multimillion-dollar trophies, pairing a curated selection of modern and contemporary art with antiques, jewelry, spirits and other precious, often unexpected offerings—creating surprise and expanding the audience’s range of interests.

When discussing “younger buyers” in Asia, Lin is primarily referring to collectors under 35. “We’re seeing increasing interest from that cohort, especially in Asia, where generational dynamics are quite unique,” she noted, explaining how this is also one of the results of the one-child policy in China. “Many younger collectors have both the financial support and the autonomy to make their own purchasing decisions.”

Lin also described a significant shift in buyer behavior across the region, driven largely by this younger demographic embracing culturally focused consumption. “Contemporary art is part of everyday life now,” Lin confirms. While the pandemic shone a light on contemporary artists, particularly in Asia, collectors over the past two years have been turning toward historically validated names. “We’re seeing these buyers shift toward more established categories—Impressionist and modern works, for example,” she says. “After a boom in ultra-contemporary art during the pandemic, there’s now a more cautious, considered approach.” High-quality works by modern masters—Henri Matisse, for example—are becoming more visible again, a shift reflected in the offerings in Sotheby’s March marquee sales.

Several top lots, including Joan Mitchell’s La Grande Vallée VII, which hammered at HK$137.3 million ($17.6 million), had a direct underbid from a collector in their 20s. Even for Mark Rothko’s No. 10, despite its HK$28-40 million estimate, the underbid came from a collector in their 30s who fought right up to the end, when the work hammered at HK$54 million. In the same sale, the curated section “Beyond the Abstract” paired contemporary gems and postwar titans with historic objects and artifacts, again attracting younger collectors. Among those works, an Amamori kohiki vase from the Joseon dynasty (15th-16th century) surpassed its high estimate, selling to a collector in their 30s for HK$6 million ($768,003).

Strong contemporary Asian artists such as Yoshitomo Nara and Mr. continue to perform well. Lin echoed what the most recent Mishcon de Reya x ArtTactic China Art Market Report found: Asian collectors tend to favor artists from the region, and Chinese collectors in particular remain deeply committed to Chinese artists. Maintaining an Asian identity in Hong Kong sales is therefore essential, she added. “We aim for balance, but we don’t want the sales to feel like a replica of New York or London.”

The market is also expanding geographically. Southeast Asia—particularly Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand—has become increasingly active in both primary and secondary sectors. “Bangkok, for example, is extremely dynamic. Collectors in these regions are participating in both primary and secondary markets, and they support both international and local artists,” Lin said. The presence of institutions such as M+, alongside robust infrastructure and favorable tax conditions, has further solidified the city’s role as a global hub. For Lin, the market is clearly no longer in a developmental phase but entering a stage of refinement and maturity. “It’s no longer about building a market; it’s already mature and evolving.”

Sotheby’s Hong Kong is working to respond to growing regional demand. “We make a conscious effort to include artists from Asia. Compared to the past, when offerings were more aligned with Western sales, today’s Hong Kong auctions are much more contextualized,” Lin acknowledged. As was evident in the thoughtfully crafted cross-temporal dialogues of this season’s “Beyond the Abstract,” curation has become central to Sotheby’s approach, at least in Asia. Rather than simply assembling consignments, the team now most often starts with a concept—as with this abstraction-focused sale—and then sources works accordingly, Lin said. “It’s closer to curating an exhibition. That’s also how we differentiate ourselves from other auction houses.”

Another defining trend is the rise of female collectors, particularly among younger buyers. Growing financial independence has enabled women to play a more prominent role in shaping collections, often with a focus on women artists—both contemporary and historically overlooked—gradually rewriting patterns of market visibility and valuation in Asia. “This is creating new visibility for both contemporary and overlooked modern women artists across Asia,” according to Lin, who pointed to artists featured in recent auctions, including Lalan.

Lin also reflected on how digital tools have progressively transformed the way this younger, often digitally native cohort accesses and engages with the market. “It’s very fluid. Many visit previews in person but bid online,” Lin said. Yet the auction moment still matters. Asian collectors, in particular, enjoy the competitive aspect of live bidding.

Notably, Lin’s perspective is shaped by a career deeply rooted in the region’s secondary market, one she has watched transform from the inside. With the exception of a brief period at Pace Gallery in Hong Kong, she has spent decades within the auction system, an environment she describes as “an incredible training ground” for developing specialist expertise. Her trajectory closely parallels the rise of the Asian art market itself: beginning with a focus on Chinese contemporary art, Lin has watched the sector evolve from an emerging field into a mature, globally influential market. “When I started, it wasn’t as established as it is today. Being part of building that ecosystem and helping to set benchmarks has been a key part of my career.”

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