Sound On: Listening Bars Are Making People Pay Attention Again

In Tokyo’s hectic Shibuya district, the bespoke wooden speakers beckoning from the double-height wall are the stars of Meikyoku Kissa Lion. Enlivened by a statement chandelier, the dark, moody, Baroque-inspired space—the original, built in 1926, burned down during World War II—has wooed classical music fans for decades. Here, the ambiance is akin to a salon-style concert, with all attention focused on the spinning record of the moment, its sound amplified through those imposing speakers. Phones are hidden away. Even whispering is verboten. As social life increasingly prioritizes connection, Japanese listening rooms, rooted in jazz, are acting as muse. In these discreet sanctuaries, vast stashes of vinyl savored in communal silence take center stage, continuously informing a flood of high-fidelity bars around the world in various permutations.

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For Bobby Carey, co-founder of Singapore-based hospitality consulting firm Studio Ryecroft, the rising allure of listening bars stems from the growing number of international travelers to Japan. Some 20 years ago, when he first visited the country, “there was no English signage, there were no apps. You wouldn’t have found the listening bars,” Carey recalls. Now, they are accessible to the masses, and some are so besotted with the distinctive experience that they are keen to translate it to their own city when they return. “But they can’t replicate it,” adds Carey. “There is a reverence found in Japanese kissa culture. There’s no talking, no photographs. You light your cigarette, have some whisky, and listen to an album from start to finish.”

Finding a Balance

Copenhagen vinyl bar Bird, launched in 2021, was certainly swayed by the Japanese kissa and its outsized role in championing Western jazz in the post-war periods. At the time, their phonographs drew in local patrons to listen to music that wasn’t otherwise affordable or available. “Today, they still handle the difficult task of making busy people relax,” Bird co-founder Peter Altenburg tells Observer. “This was our humble goal: to make people relax when they enter the room.”

But at both locations of Bird (the original in Frederiksberg and the city center offshoot), guests speak freely, unwinding to music elevated by stellar audio. With the help of an acoustics professional, entire walls of absorbent perforated gypsum and thick Rockwool were installed, as were custom-built speakers embedded with software that allows individual sound control.

It’s an ideal backdrop for playing vinyl and for DJs and selectors to dart between Thai funk and electronic as patrons savor pre-batched Buckthorn Margaritas and Umeshu Martinis. Altenburg acknowledges the boom in bars like Bird, but believes the ones that stand out offer playlists that respond to the ever-shifting atmosphere of the room. “I truly think that guests like the personal curation of music with a human touch,” he says.

There has been an influx of record bars in New York City, and in 2022, Joseph Moon strengthened the genre with Bar Orai, an upstairs vinyl lair in Midtown East. Although there are rules—no standing, no parties larger than four—the objective is to chill out amid midcentury furniture, Japanese whisky in hand, as tracks from the likes of American soul and funk greats Sisters Love and Leon Haywood fill the room.

Tokyo and Seoul each left their imprints on Bar Orai. “Many record bars in Tokyo have existed for decades with very little fanfare. Often, it’s just thousands of records behind the counter and an owner carefully selecting what to play next,” Moon explains. “When someone likes a song, a conversation starts, and the room slowly becomes a small community built around the music. Those spaces showed me how a bar could be organized around listening without needing spectacle.” By contrast, Seoul hooked him through the presence of roving DJs and the constant, animated flow of ideas among like-minded creatives. “Both cities made me realize that record bars are ultimately about people as much as music. They become quiet meeting points for listeners, collectors, musicians and producers, sometimes without anyone realizing who is sitting next to them. That unpredictability was always part of the charm,” he says.

Visual Appeal

Sound, of course, takes precedence at a vinyl bar, but design is equally important to contemporary iterations. Consider Off Record at Fairmont Tokyo, which debuted in 2025. Accessed through a passage linked to Driftwood restaurant on the 43rd floor of the hotel, it seats just 14 people, all of whom tend to linger. “Off Record is not the kind of bar that you pass through; it’s a proper destination and a place to lock in,” says Lucas Chirnside, design director at the Melbourne firm Bar Studio, which brought the concept to life. To set an inviting, glamorous tone, Chirnside and his team embraced glowing sconces on bronze fluted glass columns and selected Nero Picasso marble for the bar placed in front of the rows of vinyl illuminated like gallery objects. “The intimate proportions immediately give a satisfying acoustic feel, with soft furnishings and carpets adding to the effect,” he says.

Last year also saw the arrival of Saikindō at the Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, one of Bobby Carey’s recent projects. Abu Dhabi’s nightlife scene, Carey points out, “is not about sitting in the corner and listening to music. It’s loud, it’s raucous.” Transposing a Japanese-style record bar to the Middle East was challenging, but Saikindō’s design was pivotal to the process. AvroKO, the firm that conceived it, took cues from Metabolism, the brazen Japanese architecture movement that viewed buildings as living organisms, as well as Bōsōzoku, the Japanese subculture synonymous with flashy DIY motorcycles and embroidered leather jackets.

“The music and the design work so well together because they both have an edginess and strong sense of personality. There’s rhythm. There’s playfulness. They both celebrate an obsession with craft and detail,” says New York-based AvroKO co-founder and principal William Harris. “The music and the design are both lush and soulful with the warm, orange hued lighting acting as the glue between it all.” Before reaching the bar and ordering a Big Poppa with sotol, Campari, wasabi, tomato dashi, and vanilla, guests wind through a long, mysterious corridor that “obscures any hints of what’s to come,” says Harris. “The highly textured, backlit walls and mirrored ceiling create a sense of spatial ambiguity and wonder; a disconnection from the rest of the world.”

Another beguiling 2025 addition is Hidden Grooves at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch. Its DNA honors Japanese listening bars, but it’s an expression of London. “Shoreditch has its own creative energy, and Virgin has its own deep music heritage, so we wanted to interpret the format through that lens,” says Teddy Mayer, Virgin Hotels’ vice president of design. The interior style, hatched in collaboration with locally based EPR Architects, has a retro, 1970s air. “The room is anchored by Tannoy Westminster speakers, pieces usually found in private collections, and surrounded by a vinyl library of more than 5,000 records,” Mayer explains. Vibrant red panels integrated into the wall-to-wall wood shelves of records serve “as a visual tie-back to the Virgin brand while also absorbing sound and softening reflections in the room.”

Expanding the Genre

When Will Patton and his partners unveiled Press Club in Washington, D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood in late 2024, records clearly defined the bar’s identity. “But we didn’t want to be a traditional vinyl bar,” Patton tells Observer. “We wanted to play vinyl as an extension of our hospitality style, like you’re hanging out in your cool uncle’s living room.”

This nostalgic intrigue is heightened by the rotating “Track List” menus. The current version, “Y2K Bangers,” highlights cocktails named for songs from the 2000s and are aptly listed in menus resembling two albums of the era—Demon Days from Gorillaz and American Idiot from Green Day—that local artists reimagined. “We start with a good cocktail and then find a song we think ties to that and find elements of the song and pull that into the drink,” says Patton. MGMT’s “Time to Pretend,” for example, spawned a tipple of the same name with tequila, pisco, yuzu, olive oil, Albariño, lemon and lime, that straddles uplifting and complex to capture the song’s ironic lyrics.

Cocktails also intersect with culture at Diamono. Ludo Rahal has fond memories of growing up in the hospitality industry. His grandfather ran a successful restaurant in Dakar, Senegal, and once his father and uncle joined the business, it evolved to include the beachfront resort Terrou-Bi. It was only natural, then, that Rahal was keen to make his own mark on the family property in Dakar, and he did so with Diamono in 2025. Teeming with vinyl, the bar inside Terrou-Bi pays homage to the Japanese kissa, but is decidedly grounded in Dakar. Rahal was eager to distill the essence of the city. “The starting point was the music. Senegal has Portuguese and French influences, and you can hear that in the music as well,” he says. One night, the turntable might be graced by an album from Senegalese singer Youssou N’Dour, another by Congolese artist Koffi Olomide, shining a light on other parts of Africa, too. “We designed it as a home environment. The bar counter is low. You can even pick your own record,” says Rahal. Further grounding Diamono in its location are libations like a margarita fragrant with local chile pepper, bolstered by views of the sea.

At Idoru, in Mumbai’s Bandra area, comfort is also a priority. Originally, co-founder Anil Kably planned to use the space above sister restaurant, Izumi, as a formal listening bar. But then he and his partners realized that hushed tones weren’t the goal, so it morphed into a bar with an outstanding music system where records are still the raison d’être.

Electric blue speakers, made specifically for the venue, are a striking centerpiece. “We were careful not to make it look like a studio,” explains Kably. “There’s a slight nod to cyberpunk and the Tokyo nightscape, but we didn’t want an overt influence; we wanted to let the vibe influence the bar instead of a suggestive interior.”

Idoru shuns mainstream music for Libyan funk or, say, South Asian instrumental hip-hop, and it’s not uncommon for afternoon conversations about post-punk bands like The Jesus and Mary Chain, Beat Happening, and Spacemen 3 to unfold at the bar, either. “It’s just a freewheeling chat about records,” says Kably. “Geeks geeking out.”

Some ban jabbering; others merely brim with records, but audiophiles coming together in all imaginative forms might just be the new, loose definition of a vinyl bar.