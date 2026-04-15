MacKenzie Scott Donates Surprise Record Gift to Meals on Wheels in Crucial Year

Meals on Wheels America was stunned when it received a $70 million donation from MacKenzie Scott earlier this year. The gift, which was announced last week, is the largest in the organization’s history. Known for her unconventional approach to philanthropy, Scott doesn’t accept grant applications; instead, she conducts quiet research to select recipients, making her gifts both unpredictable and transformative.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

“We were not prepared for this gift at all,” Jenny Young, the organization’s chief membership officer and chief of staff, told Observer. “It definitely came as a surprise.”

Scott’s donation, granted in January and disclosed by Meals on Wheels earlier this month, comes at a time of mounting need. The nonprofit supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the U.S., many of which are struggling to keep up with surging demand from seniors.

Among participating providers, one in three currently has a waitlist. Some seniors wait as long as four months for meals. “This comes at an incredible time. There is such need,” said Young.

This isn’t Scott’s first gift to Meals on Wheels; she contributed $5 million to the organization in 2020. With an estimated net worth of $31.7 billion—largely tied to her Amazon stake from her former marriage to Jeff Bezos—Scott pledged in 2019 to give away most of her fortune.

Since then, she has donated more than $26 billion, including $7.2 billion in 2025 alone. Her recent gifts include $42 million to Elizabeth City State University, a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in Elizabeth City, N.C., and $7 million to Red Lake Nation College, a tribal college in Red Lake, Minn.

Meals on Wheels plans to use Scott’s $70 million through a “phased approach,” focusing on infrastructure and technology improvements, according to Young. This method will “ensure that we maximize our full potential of the gift, rather than deploying funds all at once.”

The support is arriving as the organization faces widening funding gaps. Federal aid has remained flat since 2024, forcing programs to serve fewer seniors as costs climb. “Every year that funding remains flat, it delivers less meals and serves less seniors because of rising costs,” said Young.

The challenge is compounded by a growing senior population. Fourteen million older Americans now worry about having enough food, according to Meals on Wheels’ analysis of Census data. Meanwhile, foundation giving hasn’t kept pace: only 1 percent of U.S. nonprofit funds go toward seniors, according to Candid.

Older generations have been overlooked by philanthropy, Young noted, in part because many are homebound. America “doesn’t hold aging and our elders to the same level as other cultures,” she said.

With Scott’s landmark donation, that might begin to change. “It is our hope that this gift is a catalyst for others to see the value in the work that we do,” she added.