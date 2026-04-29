Observer’s 2026 May Art Fair Calendar (Updated)

Art fair fatigue usually starts to set in just before May, which is ironic given that May is one of the busiest months in the spring art calendar. Or maybe they’re just all busy now. There were, as always, loads of April art fairs, but even February’s art fair calendar was packed. Like it or not, art is a global affair, and dealers in formerly less-active parts of the world are catching up, making traveling the art fair circuit an increasingly year-round occupation. What sets May apart, however, isn’t that there are so many art fairs—when are there not, at this point—but that so many are right here in New York, a quick subway ride from Observer’s headquarters.

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They call it Frieze Week, but maybe that should be Frieze month, given that the Blue Chip art fair attracts a global audience of art lovers to NYC who then stick around for the many, many art happenings still running—fairs and otherwise—long after that fair closes its doors. Here’s what you need to know to plan your month.

Our May 2026 Art Fair Guide

CONDUCTOR 2026

April 29 – May 3

Last year, Powerhouse Arts set the stage for a meaningful recalibration of the art fair circuit with the soft launch of CONDUCTOR: Art Fair of the Global Majority. This year, the fair makes its debut in Brooklyn under the direction of Adriana Farietta (former deputy director of the Armory Show) with 27 galleries from across Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Oceania and Indigenous Nations and 17 special projects, plus a robust conversation series. This year’s exhibitors include Galería Extra (Mexico), Carmo Johnson Projects (Brazil), Blouin Division (Canada), Where Art. Works (Saudi Arabia) and AWL Gallery (Spain), among others. Not to be missed, CONDUCTOR will offer an exclusive preview of a select group of artists presenting at the 2026 Venice Biennale: Annalee Davis (Main Exhibition); Tammy Nguyen (Main Exhibition); RojoNegro (Mexico Pavilion); Beya Gille Gacha (Cameroon Pavilion); and Bugarin + Castle (Scottish Pavilion).

Aotearoa Art Fair 2026

April 30 – May 3

Aotearoa Art Fair may have dropped the Auckland Art Fair name in 2021, but it has lost none of its ambition to serve as New Zealand’s main stage for contemporary art. Returning this year to the Viaduct Events Centre, you can expect the fair will draw more than 10,000 collectors, curators and art lovers who are willing to travel for a deeper look at the artistic traditions and contemporary voices shaping Aotearoa and its neighbors. Rather than play copycat to larger fairs, Aotearoa Art Fair leans into the region’s distinct cultural terrain, offering a lively program that blends performances, sculptures, workshops and talks.

Clio Art Fair 2026

May 7-10 / 14-17

Observer once suggested that visitors to Clio Art Fair could “expect more outsider work, maybe less expensive pieces and artists who are actually down to talk to their audiences.” True or not, Clio does tend to live up to its reputation as the “anti-fair”—in a good way. The work on view is by artists from around the world who don’t have exclusive gallery representation, so it can be more eclectic, riskier and overall more exciting. It’s also (sometimes) less expensive, with some price points in the hundreds versus the hundreds of thousands. Fun fact: Clio Art Fair was one of the first to accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment.

PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai 2026

May 7-10

Since its founding in 2014, PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai has become the leading platform for contemporary photography in China, responding to a rising interest in the medium among collectors and embedding itself firmly in Shanghai’s cultural landscape. The fair, launched by Scott Gray of Creo Arts (who also founded the World Photography Organization and the Sony World Photography Awards) has steadily expanded its influence with a cross-disciplinary approach that highlights the evolving voices shaping visual culture. Drawing more than 30,000 visitors each year, PHOTOFAIRS Shanghai brings together national and international galleries and offers a layered program that includes exhibitions, awards and extensive talks. Initiatives like Insights, launched in 2016 to explore key themes in photography through curated exhibitions, and Spectrum, introduced in 2023 to spotlight the role of museums and institutions, have helped broaden the fair’s scope beyond the commercial.

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2026

May 8-10

Since 1999, ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH has been a steady, if sometimes under-the-radar, platform for contemporary art, assembling an eclectic mix of artists, galleries and collectors from Switzerland, South Korea, Malaysia, Italy, Zimbabwe and beyond. With exhibitors from 25 countries participating in this year’s edition in the Puls 5 foundry hall, the fair promises a broad range of painting, sculpture, photography, digital art and installations, without leaning too hard on any one genre. ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH has long pitched itself as a venue for dialogue as much as commerce, and this year’s program stays true to form, with projects tackling cultural identity, sustainability, feminism, urban life and intercultural exchange.

Fridge Art Fair 2026

May 13-17

Launched in 2013 by artist Eric Ginsburg as an antidote to the corporate gloss of New York’s larger fairs, Fridge Art Fair returns during Frieze Week with its signature mix of accessibility, whimsy and sheer unpredictability. True to form, Fridge offers booths starting at just $225 and free admission, preserving the scrappy, welcoming atmosphere that has made it a cult favorite among artists and collectors alike. With playful cocktails, bright colors and interactive experiences layered throughout, Fridge continues to prove that in a week dominated by million-dollar deals, there is still plenty of room for weirdness, heart and fun.

Esther Art Fair 2026

May 12-16

After making its debut in 2024, Esther Art Fair is already rewriting the rules for what an art fair can look like—and more importantly, what it doesn’t need to. Founded by gallerists Margot Samel and Olga Temnikova, Esther skips the booths, the branding and the business-as-usual, opting instead for a collaborative exhibition model that feels closer to a curated group show than a trade event. The third edition, dubbed Esther III, returns to the Estonian House with what has become its signature focus on intimacy, experimentation and flexibility.

Frieze New York 2026

May 13-17

Frieze New York returns to The Shed this spring, once again anchoring a citywide week of art world gravity that spills well beyond the confines of Hudson Yards and promising to deliver a tightly curated snapshot of contemporary art’s global circuitry. As always, the fair’s influence extends well beyond its walls, setting the tone for satellite fairs and exhibitions, performances and panels across the city. As Observer correspondent Max McCormack aptly noted, “Frieze New York—much like its Los Angeles, London, and Seoul counterparts—offers an opportunity to discover, to see old friends and to gain new insights around what’s culturally significant in art today.”

NADA New York 2026

May 13-17

Now in its 12th edition, NADA New York continues to carve out a crucial space for younger galleries, artist-run spaces and non-profits that might be priced out or passed over by larger commercial fairs. Its return to the Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea puts it squarely in Frieze territory and in the center of the gallery district. NADA has always prioritized accessibility in both programming and ethos, with ASL interpreters for talks and a steady commitment to showcasing work that’s thoughtful, fresh and often under the radar. NADA Presents will return with a full slate of talks, performances and events, alongside the TD Bank Curated Spotlight, this year organized by Anthony Elms, artistic director at the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh

Future Fair 2026

May 14-16

Future Fair, first conceived during the turbulence of 2020 and firmly rooted in New York by 2021, has spent the past five years carving out a space for galleries and collectors who prefer collaboration to spectacle. Designed as a capsule-sized event, the fair was built to grant sustainable visibility to young dealers while making the notoriously opaque art market feel a little less forbidding to a new generation of buyers. In a 2025 interview with Observer, co-founder Rebeca Laliberte described wanting to create a platform polished enough to satisfy seasoned collectors yet accessible enough to engage younger audiences looking for a foothold, with direct collaboration between exhibitors at the heart of its long-term strategy for building a stronger, more resilient art community.

Independent Art Fair 2026

May 14-17

Independent returns this year with a new home at Pier 36 on New York’s Lower East Side, which will play host to exhibitions by more than 100 artists presented by 76 participating galleries—nearly half of which are participating in the fair for the first time. Independent Debuts, the fair’s curatorial initiative spotlighting artists who have had no more than one previous solo show in New York and have never exhibited at a fair, is back. New this year are the sculptural activations in strategic locations across the fair by Francis Upritchard (Anton Kern Gallery), Yoshikazu Tanaka and Kuniko Kinoto (ATLA) and Gretchen Bender (Sprüth Magers). First-timers to the fair include New York City’s own Spencer Brownstone Gallery, Kiang Malingue, David Peter Francis, Superhouse, OSMOS and Post Times.

1-54 New York 2026

May 14-17

Since its founding in 2013 by Touria El Glaoui, 1-54 has grown from a London experiment into the definitive gathering place for contemporary African art, pulling together galleries, collectors and institutions from around the world. At fairs in London, Marrakech and (in the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Chelsea) New York City, artworks are tastefully curated to highlight the vibrancy of a scene in perpetual re-invention. “We are happy to be different in New York, to attract different types of galleries and a different type of diaspora,” founding director Touria El Glaoui told Observer in 2025. “In New York, we have a group of galleries that often present more African American artists—sometimes African-Caribbean artists… what is very exciting is that you’re tapping into a large pool of African-American collectors there that we are not engaged with in London or in Marrakech. This is very important to us.”

Affordable Art Fair Austin 2026

May 15-17

This year, Will Ramsay’s Affordable Art Fair returns to Austin’s Palmer Events Center with a selection of booths mounted by local, national, and international galleries showcasing contemporary art for the rest of us. The fair was initially launched in London in 1999 with a mission of democratizing the art market by making contemporary art accessible and affordable to a wider audience. Today, the Affordable Art Fair is a global phenomenon, with fairs in cities all over the world offering a diverse array of artworks to collectors and art lovers, including paintings, sculpture and photography, with prices capped at $12,000 to ensure the fair delivers on its stated goal of art market affordability. While the Affordable Art Fair lineup doesn’t typically feature “celebrity” artists, the fairs have become a significant platform for emerging artists and galleries to gain exposure and connect with new collectors. They’re also just a lot of fun, with a signature Friday night party and family activities on Saturday morning.

Art Dubai 2026

May 15-17

The big fair news last month was the war in Iran forcing Art Dubai to move its 20th edition to May. Launched in 2007, Art Dubai rapidly established itself as a luminary event on the international art circuit—a crossroads where the traditional and the avant-garde aspects of Middle East, North Africa and South Asia’s cultures converge in displays of artistic prowess. Under the direction of Benedetta Ghione, Pablo del Val, Alexie Glass-Kantor and Dunja Gottweis, the fair has blossomed into a global platform, showcasing displays mounted by an impressive assembly of galleries from dozens of countries, each bringing a slice of their unique cultural heritage to the fore.

TEFAF New York 2026

May 15-19

Since launching its New York edition in 2017, TEFAF has established itself as the fair where museum-quality works meet the city’s sharpest collectors, set against the imposing backdrop of the Park Avenue Armory. Originally founded in Europe in 1985 through the merger of Pictura and De Antiquairs International, and renamed TEFAF in 1988, the fair carries a level of art-historical rigor that sets it apart from flashier counterparts. Big names like Gagosian, David Zwirner, Gladstone and Kasmin are typically a given—as are works by Old Masters—but what distinguishes TEFAF is the atmosphere of serious connoisseurship, with curated exhibitions not just in the Wade Thompson Drill Hall but throughout the Armory’s period rooms.

Art Warsaw Villa Róż 2026

May 20-22

This year, Art Warsaw brings more than 50 international galleries to a historic 19th-century palace—formerly the British Embassy—in what is a pleasant but not unexpected twist, as the fair is known for installing contemporary art in unconventional architectural spaces across the city. The roster reflects the fair’s focus on artists and galleries with connections to Central and Eastern Europe (and Poland, more specifically); according to the fair’s organizers, Warsaw’s potential as a leading cultural center in the region is driven by the highest concentration of private contemporary art galleries in this part of Europe. This latest edition of the fair builds on the success of previous editions, including Art Warsaw Miodowa (2025) and NADA Villa Warsaw (2024-2025), both of which attracted plenty of international attention and saw strong attendance.

FOCUS Art Fair New York 2026

May 21-24

Three years after its New York debut, FOCUS Art Fair is back, staking out 548 West between Chelsea and Hudson River Park with its mix of traditional media and boundary-pushing digital work from Asia. Organized by Paris-based curatorial agency HongLee, the fair first built momentum with editions in Paris and London before importing its so-called “sustainable art fair experience” to New York, where it drew an impressive 50,000 visitors in 2024 by offering what FOCUS bills as “a museum-like experience in an art fair setting” and promising a curatorial approach that blends painting, sculpture and photography with NFTs, digital art and immersive, multi-sensory installations (this year’s theme is “Human–Technology Coexistence”). It is a distinctly fresh and idiosyncratic fair, intent on crossing the lines between virtual and physical worlds without sacrificing academic rigor.

Beijing Dangdai Art Fair 2026

May 21-24

Beijing Dangdai, or Beijing Contemporary, returns to the National Agricultural Exhibition Center for its eighth edition this May, once again serving as a central pillar of the city’s burgeoning “Beijing Art Season.” This fair offers a sweeping look at contemporary art across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan in multiple sectors and thematic sections, exploring the structural ecology of the art world. Positioned alongside Beijing International Design Week, Gallery Week Beijing and ART021 BEIJING, the fair continues to build momentum for the capital as a major hub on the global art calendar.

RMB Latitudes Art Fair 2026

May 22-24

Billing itself as “an oasis of contemporary African art,” RMB Latitudes Art Fair will return this year to the three-acre Shepstone Gardens in Johannesburg for its fourth edition, reaffirming its position as a leading platform for contemporary art from Africa and its diaspora. Like other art fairs, it has a program of exhibitions, talks, film screenings and more, but unlike other fairs, its unique indoor-outdoor approach stages the artworks in unexpected environments. After strolling through the great hall with its marble columns, you can encounter works in harmony with the site’s beautiful gardens.

ARCOlisboa 2026

May 28-31

ARCOlisboa returns to the Cordoaria Nacional in 2026, bringing together 86 galleries from 19 countries selected by the fair’s Organizing Committee for a program that remains rooted in Portuguese artistic discourse while expanding outward through international connections. While much of the work on view is either by Portuguese artists or those tied to Lusophone contexts, the fair’s curated sections push the scope further. Alongside a lively general program featuring several solo projects, ARCOlisboa also offers a robust slate of other programming, including the new Archipelago of Art Histories project, which “brings together artists committed to using inherited forms to question how knowledge is transmitted.”

Art Vancouver 2026

May 28-31

Art Vancouver, Western Canada’s largest international contemporary art fair, opened its doors for the first time in 2015 and quickly established itself as a must-attend event in the international art calendar. Founded by Lisa Wolfin, this April art fair is on the smaller side, drawing a crowd of 10,000 visitors annually to the Vancouver Convention Centre, but it typically attracts more than 100 local and international galleries. Now in its 10th edition, Art Vancouver is lauded for its commitment to showcasing a diverse range of artistic expression, from cutting-edge contemporary art to more traditional works, and for its engaging supplemental programming that includes the much-anticipated Art Walks, live artmaking demonstrations, the fast-paced Art Masters competition and a speaker series that provides insight into both artists’ creative processes and art market dynamics.

Even more May art fairs in 2026

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the May art fair calendar in 2026—there are always plenty of smaller, boutique and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more art events you might want to check out this month.

The Superfair Washington DC 2026

April 30 – May 3

ARTMUC 2026 (Munich)

May 1-3

The Other Art Fair 2026 (Dallas)

May 7-10

Lausanne Art Fair 2026 (Switzerland)

May 7-10

Ceramic Art London 2026

May 8-10

Salon Zürcher 2026 (New York City)

May 11-17

Art Thessaloniki 2026 (Greece)

May 14-17

Photo London 2026

May 14-17

VIMA Art Fair 2026 (Cyprus)

May 15-17

Salt Lake Art Show 2026

May 15-17

Art Busan 2026

May 22-24

art3f Dortmund 2026 (Germany)

May 22-24

Art021 Beijing 2026

May 22-25

The Phair 2026 (Turin)

May 22-24

art3f Courtrai 2026 (Belgium)

May 29-31