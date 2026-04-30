New York City’s Sober Bars Are About More Than Non-Alcoholic Drinks

It might sound like an oxymoron of sorts: sober bar.

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After all, by definition, a bar is a place built around serving alcohol. So the idea of one designed specifically without it feels almost like a contradiction in terms. And yet, across New York City, these alcohol-free venues are not only emerging—they are multiplying. Although one of the first-ever sober bars in the city, Hekate, opened back in 2022, four years later, more than a handful of similar spots are now operating across the five boroughs. Many initially pegged the popularity of alcohol-free joints to a renewed post-pandemic focus on wellness, but their continued expansion suggests something deeper is at play.

Like so many post-2020 hospitality trends, the rise of sober bars cannot be separated from Covid-19. When nightlife shut down, so did the rituals that surrounded drinking culture: after-work drinks, late-night bar hopping and the social pressure of “just one more round.” When the city reopened, many New Yorkers didn’t return to those habits in the same way. Some drank less, others began rethinking how often alcohol was embedded in their social lives and, perhaps, focusing on a renewed sense of wellness.

Those changes have translated into measurable shifts in drinking behavior. Multiple studies show that Gen Z, many of whom came of legal drinking age in the years following the pandemic, is consuming less alcohol than previous generations. A 2025 analysis published in the BMJ found that young adults are significantly more likely to abstain from alcohol than older cohorts, with about 25 percent of people aged 16 to 24 reporting that they hadn’t had a drink in the past year, the highest rate of non-drinking across any adult age group.

Interestingly, though, the fact that young people want to drink less doesn’t signal a rejection of social life altogether. Instead, Gen Z appears to be redefining it. Surveys and trend reports suggest that while many in the cohort are intentionally cutting back on alcohol, they still seek out the same sense of connection traditionally associated with bars.

That sense of community is what drew Christine Beaudet, one of the founding members of The Maze, a New York City members’ club that opened at the end of 2025 in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood, to the concept, which is designed specifically around alcohol-free social life.

“I am sober and to be able to go to a space where there is no alcohol present at all, where it is not even part of the conversation, it is liberating, freeing, welcoming,” Beaudet tells Observer. “It’s an amazing community where people come together and support each other. The events are great and filled with people who are interested in the same things as me. To have a third space where you can just hang out and chit chat without alcohol present is the best thing.”

What folks like Beaudet seem to be after is atmosphere: the community, the ritual, the shared experience. They want the feeling of being out with drinking buddies without the drinking itself, or at least without the drunkenness and the hangover. Sober bars, then, aren’t simply thriving because alcohol is falling out of favor, but because communal spaces themselves are very much in demand.

“We’re seeing incredible shifts in how people are spending time together and how they really feel about alcohol, which, let’s face it, has dictated a lot of advertising and marketing money,” says Justin Gurland, founder and CEO of The Maze. “I don’t think it’s a trend.”

For Gurland, the origins of this shift are deeply personal, rooted in sobriety and a long search for spaces that didn’t exist in traditional nightlife.

“I got sober in 2008, and I spent the next 15 years working in the drug and alcohol addiction field,” he reveals. “Over that time, one thing I was passionate about was bringing people together; almost normalizing the experience of being sober. What was crazy to me was that there was never a place to go. A few years ago, I was shifting out of that career, and said, ‘What if we just built the place that never existed?’”

That idea now echoes across a growing number of New York City spaces, even those that are not explicitly sober-focused.

Rodrigo Nogueira, owner of No More Café, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar and coffee house in the East Village that debuted in 2024, sees the same cultural shift.

“There are two things happening at once: there are people consuming less alcohol, but also people needing social spaces,” he says. “These spots provide the space regardless of what they serve and help build community.”

“We really focused on the beverage lounge aspect,” says Evan Clark, the owner of Mockingbird in Brooklyn, which opened in January 2025. “We realized there was a growing need for adult spaces that were focused on an entertainment-akin environment-slash-meeting space that wasn’t centered around alcohol.”

Another factor many owners Observer spoke to mentioned when discussing the fuel behind the popularity of their spaces, especially in New York, is the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana in 2021. The steady popularity of sober spaces seems not to be entirely dictated by a growing 100 percent sober community, but also by the prevalence of people who are drinking less but still partaking in other substance use across different settings—a more sober-curious lifestyle.

To put it simply: New Yorkers seem to be choosing marijuana over alcohol, lowering booze consumption in a state where weed is legal, while still craving spaces to gather and connect with friends.

“Alcohol sales are down, that’s it. That’s simple,” says Nogueira. “Essentially, there is just more drug diversity. If anything, what brought alcohol sales down the most is the legalization of weed because now you can just smoke and not drink.”

“There used to be a monopoly that if you wanted to have something to alter you, it was just alcohol, but now that has changed,” Clark says. “People are realizing that they can make a purchasing decision and can opt to spend money on something like marijuana because they like the way it makes them feel.”

As that shift takes hold, spaces built around non-alcoholic drinks start to feel less like a compromise and more like a natural extension of those changing habits, places where the focus is on connection, not alcohol.

Although a growing craving for community and declining alcohol consumption, perhaps partly tied to the legalization of marijuana, have contributed to the rise in sober bars, many owners acknowledge that those factors alone aren’t enough to keep the businesses afloat, largely because of tight profit margins. In the bar industry, alcohol sales typically carry gross margins of roughly 70 to 80 percent, a benchmark that sober establishments—relying on lower-margin, non-alcoholic drinks—struggle to match. Even as many sober bars and restaurants price mocktails on par with traditional cocktails, owners say the real key to staying financially viable, especially without a food program, is diversification.

Mockingbird, for example, supplements its bar with events, tastings and corporate bookings, which have become increasingly important as companies reduce alcohol-heavy gatherings due to liability concerns.

“We have a lot of non-alcoholic vendors who come in and do events and host tastings,” Clark says. “We do a lot beyond bar service, like internal events and outside catering, which is a major part of our business.”

Nogueira’s model similarly extends beyond the physical café, positioning the space as both a storefront and a distribution hub.

“We don’t even want to say anything about being a non-alcoholic bar,” he notes. “The primary reason for people walking in can’t be the non-alcoholic cocktails; it has to be the secondary.”

Nogueira started exploring the sober space by developing a line of non-alcoholic cocktails, which he now sells online and to other restaurants. The actual cafe is secondary to that business.

Still, even though all these sober destinations need to diversify to be financially viable, their prevalence points back to the reality that something in New York City’s nightlife is shifting.

For Gurland, that change is ultimately about visibility and normalization.

“It’s become normalized in a really beautiful way to be sober,” he said. “Now, the alcohol free options are making it so you can go out to dinner and feel like you’re part of a crowd with a pretty drink without having a hangover the next morning.”

All in all, whether the trend proves temporary or permanent, it is still as New York as it gets. Folks are constantly experimenting with new identities and new ways to survive in a city that seems to be perpetually in flux, always shedding one version of itself and becoming another before you’ve even had time to name it.