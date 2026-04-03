Noble 33 Will Debut New Restaurants at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills has long stood as a landmark of affluence in Los Angeles, and the 2025 opening of the Rosewood Residences only reaffirmed the 90210’s commitment to excellence and (sometimes excessive) extravagance. Located on South Santa Monica Boulevard, right across from The Peninsula, The Beverly Hilton and the soon-to-debut Aman property, this five-story development is home to just 17 high-end, multi-bedroom units. While residents get access to all sorts of premium amenities, the one experience missing has been a Rosewood-worthy food and beverage program, and in 2027, that gap is being filled by Noble 33.

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As the masterminds behind trendy restaurants like Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia, Meduza Mediterranea and Toca Madera, Noble 33 co-owners Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha have taken their hospitality brand global, which already operates restaurants in London, New York City, Toronto, Miami and of course, Los Angeles. In September 2025, the group partnered with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to open 1587 Prime in Kansas City, elevating the local dining scene with an upscale steakhouse centered on quality cuts (and the chance to dine just a few tables away from Taylor Swift). Though sophistication has been a central tenet for Noble 33, this collaboration is giving the group a chance to hone its particular brand of precision and refinement.

“Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills is one of the most thoughtfully curated luxury developments in Los Angeles,” Tanha tells Observer. “The scale is intimate, the design is elevated, and the resident profile aligns with the type of sophisticated, worldly and experience-driven guests we aim to serve at Noble 33.” Tanha and Berman saw it as a chance to join a community where hospitality takes center stage. “We’re really excited to be part of this project and get into the Beverly Hills area for the first time,” Tanha adds.

The team will open two distinct restaurants on the ground level of the residences, spread across a 12,000-square-foot space. Formal names have yet to be finalized, but both concepts will revolve around Japanese cuisine, a first for Noble 33. “We had been exploring a Japanese concept for quite some time,” Tanha says.

There is already a strong understanding and appreciation of Japanese cuisine in L.A., especially when it comes to sushi, ramen and udon. However, apart from places like Matū and Niku X, Japanese steakhouse culture remains relatively underrepresented in the city, and that’s the gap Noble 33 wants to fill. When the Rosewood Residences opportunity presented itself, Tanha and Berman felt it was the right time to bring their long-standing idea to fruition.

Though they’ll offer distinct experiences, these restaurants are designed to feel like two pieces of a whole. The main, more formal concept will be a Japanese steakhouse, and the more laid-back counterpart will emphasize izakaya-style dining and sushi. “We wanted to highlight the ability to have these dual concepts come together under one roof and fit like yin and yang,” Berman shares. “The steakhouse will serve as the main dinner restaurant, while the izakaya eatery will be more representative of a neighborhood sushi spot, which will also be open for lunch.”

Noble 33’s own culinary team, which will be led by chef Lee Bennett beginning in mid-April, will develop the majority of the food menu, but the group is currently searching for the ideal chef de cuisine for both restaurants. “Once they’re onboarded, they’ll be brought up to speed on everything that we’ve created, but they’ll also have an opportunity to develop a few individual items connected to their own personal culinary style,” Berman explains, emphasizing how important it is to grant that level of autonomy.

Japanese cuisine will be the focus, but Noble 33 isn’t trying to be traditional. The food aims to honor authenticity without replicating it, and you’ll find modern twists across the board. “Obviously, Mikey and I are not Japanese,” Berman says. “We don’t want to act like we’re trying to bring thousands of years of culinary tradition into our space. Instead, we want to bring in Japanese chefs who can maintain elements of those traditions, while also creating our own version of it.” Tanha has traveled extensively throughout Japan, and his brother, Sacha, who is Noble 33’s director of VIP services, was raised in Tokyo until he was 16. “Sacha’s been a really big part of the consulting process and has helped develop several aspects of that ‘authentically unauthentic’ experience we’re going for,” Tanha adds.

Unlike Noble 33’s other restaurants, which are a tad more theatrical, these upcoming establishments will focus on precision and refinement. At the steakhouse, expect quality cuts and wagyu steaks alongside indulgent sides. In addition to sushi, the izakaya-style restaurant will offer small, shareable plates inspired by the dishes you’d find in a Tokyo back alley, but an innovative wagyu bone broth ramen program will be available at both. In true Noble 33 fashion, the cocktails will be over the top, with the potential for smoked terrariums and flaming garnishes, but you can also look forward to an extensive list of sake.

Noble 33’s in-house team is heading the design project. “We knew we didn’t want to go down that kind of traditional, minimalist Japanese style that everyone knows and loves,” Berman shares. “We wanted to turn that on its head by bringing in historical elements and combining them with a sort of Polo Club-meets-4-Charles aesthetic.” The steakhouse side will be balanced between Old World and New World accents, featuring rich, dark tones, with layered wood-paneled walls and coffered ceilings reminiscent of a Roaring ‘20s cocktail bar with a Tokyo twist. Guests will lounge on leather banquettes under soft, golden lighting. The izakaya side will be a bit more abstract with large-scale artwork, live musical performances and an open sushi counter that anchors the space. Other design highlights include classic shoji screen dividers, samurai armor and curated weapon displays.

While both restaurants will be open to the public, Rosewood residents have a few exclusive perks. As the opening date nears, homeowners can help finalize the menu by participating in an intimate tasting with the team. “It’s important for us to get real-time feedback from the guests who will ultimately drive the narrative for us,” Berman explains. “We think it’s a fun opportunity to give them a voice in what will end up being the final product.” Noble 33 will also curate bespoke omakase experiences for residents to enjoy at home. Everything from setting their tables with custom glassware and flatware to cleanup will be taken care of, offering the owners an entirely new dining experience without having to set foot in their private elevator.

“I know this term is over-bastardized, but the concepts are meant to be truly transportive,” Berman says. “I think where we really thrive as a company is being direct in our approach of wanting to reinvent our version of the wheel.” While loyal Casa Madera and Toca Madera L.A. customers can expect Noble 33’s signature love for hospitality and upscale dining, the launch at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills takes the group’s talents to a new arena.

Both restaurants will be opening at 9900 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 in 2027.