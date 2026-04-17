Connie Ballmer Gives Record $80M to NPR as Public Media Faces Cuts

Philanthropist Connie Ballmer, the wife of former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, is making a major bet on the future of public media as federal funding cuts squeeze broadcasters nationwide. She has donated $80 million to National Public Radio, NPR announced yesterday (April 16). The gift, the largest ever from a living donor to NPR, will fund the network’s push into digital platforms. It comes alongside an additional $33 million contribution from an anonymous donor to support stations across the NPR Network, bringing the total infusion to $113 million at a precarious moment for public media.

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“I support NPR because an informed public is the bedrock of our society, and democracy requires strong, independent journalism,” Connie Ballmer said in a statement. “My hope is that this commitment provides the stability and the spark NPR needs to innovate boldly and strengthen its national network.”

Connie Ballmer co-founded the Ballmer Group more than a decade ago with her husband, and the couple previously launched the nonprofit Partners for Our Children in the 2000s with a $10 million contribution. In recent years, the couple has increasingly directed their wealth toward philanthropy, focusing on combating intergenerational poverty.

Steve Ballmer, who helmed Microsoft from 2000 to 2014 and now owns the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers, is the world’s 14th-wealthiest person, with an estimated net worth of $134.4 billion. He is the first business executive to reach such wealth status without founding his own company, thanks to his early stake in Microsoft.

Their latest move comes as public media organizations grapple with the fallout from federal funding cuts. In an interview with The Chronicle of Philanthropy last year, Connie Ballmer acknowledged that philanthropy alone “cannot fill the hole” left by those reductions. Still, the couple has stepped in to support institutions hit hardest by the pullback, including public broadcasters.

Last year, Congress clawed back more than $1 billion in previously approved funding for public media through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB). The cuts translated to roughly a 10 percent budget loss for the average public radio station, with even steeper impacts for public television outlets and PBS. While NPR relies less heavily on CPB funding than many of its peers, it has still seen its annual budget shrink by between 1 percent and 2 percent.

A federal judge offered some relief last month, ruling that President Donald Trump’s executive order halting funding for NPR and PBS was unconstitutional. However, the decision did not restore funds that had already been rescinded.

That makes the timing of Connie Ballmer’s gift especially significant. NPR plans to use the funds to accelerate its digital strategy, expanding its reach across modern platforms and investing in tools to better understand and engage audiences. The additional $33 million will help member stations strengthen capabilities in areas such as audience analytics, marketing and fundraising.

The combined $113 million represents NPR’s largest influx of philanthropic support since 2003, when Joan Kroc, the wife of McDonald's executive Ray Kroc, left the organization $200 million. More recent major gifts include a $10 million donation in 2018 from former NPR CEO Jarl Mohn and his wife, Pamela.

Because the new funds are earmarked for specific initiatives, they are not expected to offset broader budget shortfalls. The broadcaster still isn’t ruling out future job cuts as it navigates ongoing financial pressure. “While these investments are extraordinary, they do not replace federal funding,” said Katherine Maher, NPR’s president and CEO, in a blog post.

Still, Maher framed the donations as a catalyst for long-needed transformation. The funding will help accelerate priorities already on NPR’s agenda, including building a more sustainable network and shifting toward a digital-first future. “After 50 years of delivering exceptional services to the nation, it was time to remagine our services for the next 50 years,” she wrote.