The SAT Isn’t the Problem. Access to Prep Is.

On March 14, millions of high school students sat down to take the first SAT of 2026. Each year, the kick-off to peak testing season reignites the same debate: Are standardized tests fair? It’s the wrong question. The test itself isn’t the primary source of inequity in college admissions. The prep system surrounding it is.

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During the pandemic, hundreds of colleges adopted test-optional policies, fueling arguments that the SAT and ACT are inherently biased and should be scrapped to level the playing field. As many institutions now reinstate testing requirements, the debate has returned with renewed intensity. But its critics are aiming at the wrong target.

In principle, standardized tests serve as an equalizer. They provide admissions officers with a common benchmark for comparing students across thousands of high schools with widely different grading standards, course rigor and resources. A high GPA at a rural public school can reflect a very different academic environment than one at a prestigious private school. A high SAT or ACT score, by contrast, means the same thing, regardless of where a student comes from.

No test is perfectly neutral. Questions of cultural bias, test design and unequal access to preparation have long shaped the conversation. But even with these limitations, standardized testing remains one of the few tools that can cut across systemic differences in schooling. The issue is less the existence of the benchmark than the uneven conditions under which students prepare for it. The problem is what happens, or what doesn’t, leading up to test day.

Affluent families spend thousands of dollars on private tutors, boutique prep programs and customized study plans designed to maximize scores. Traditional tutors often charge $200 an hour or more, are available only at limited times and book up months in advance. For these families, test prep is simply another easy investment in a child’s future and long-term success. For most American families, that investment is out of reach. Capable, ambitious students from middle- and lower-income households often prepare for the SAT or ACT with little more than an outdated prep book or free online materials that don’t reflect current exam formats. Without structured guidance or targeted feedback, even talented students hit a ceiling that has nothing to do with ability.

The results are predictable. Research from economists at Harvard found that fewer than 5 percent of middle-class students score above 1300 on the SAT, and only one in five low-income students even takes the test at all. Among students from the wealthiest families, one-third score 1300 or higher. These disparities are structural. Test scores influence access to selective colleges, merit-based scholarships and, ultimately, long-term economic mobility. When preparation is uneven, the opportunities tied to those scores become uneven as well.

This is why the test-optional movement misses the point. Removing testing requirements doesn’t eliminate inequality. It just makes it harder to see. Without a common metric, admissions decisions rely more heavily on signals that are often even more unevenly distributed: extracurriculars, recommendation letters and school-specific grading systems. Research shows that strong SAT scores frequently surface high-achieving students from under-resourced schools who might otherwise be overlooked. The answer isn’t to lower the bar. It’s to widen access to what it takes to clear it.

A.I.-powered learning tools are making meaningful test prep accessible to students who could never afford a private tutor. These tools provide diagnostic assessments, adaptive practice that adjusts in real time and structured study plans, all without the price tag that has historically made this kind of preparation a privilege. Unlike static prep materials, adaptive systems continuously analyze a student’s performance, identify specific gaps and adjust the difficulty, pacing and content of practice in real time. The result is a feedback loop that is far more responsive than traditional one-size-fits-all approaches.

Early results are promising. Many students using these tools are seeing SAT score gains of 100 points or more and ACT gains of three points or more, improvements that can meaningfully change where a student applies and where they are admitted. I’ve watched this play out firsthand. My daughter used A.I.-powered prep tools while preparing for the SAT, and she improved her score by 140 points, significantly expanding her college options. What struck me wasn’t just the result. It was how closely the experience resembled what private tutoring provides, but on her schedule and at a fraction of the cost. If that kind of access had been available to every student in her class, regardless of what their parents could afford, the landscape would look very different.

Educational equity doesn’t come from eliminating benchmarks. It comes from ensuring that every student, regardless of zip code or family income, has a genuine shot at meeting them. Expanding access to high-quality, technology-driven test prep through schools, public programs or partnerships would do far more to level the playing field than removing standardized tests altogether. For decades, meaningful test prep has been a luxury reserved for those who could pay for it. Today, the tools finally exist to change that.