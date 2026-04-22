Victoria Beckham Turns Around Her Fashion Brand After Years of Losses

Victoria Beckham’s fashion label spent more than a decade losing money. Now, it’s finally turning a profit—and aiming to outgrow the celebrity behind it. “I’m very proud, after 20 years, to be able to sit here in this current climate and say that our business is doing incredibly well,” Beckham said at the Time100 Summit in New York today (April 22), noting that her brand is seeing double-digit revenue growth. “To be able to say that as an independent brand in this industry is really quite incredible.”

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The turnaround marks a striking shift for a company that once seemed like another struggling celebrity venture. Beckham, 52, first rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls and later became one half of a global power couple with soccer star David Beckham. In 2008, she launched her namesake fashion label.

For its first 14 years, the business operated in the red. Around five years ago, it reportedly carried around $68 million in debt and was weighed down by excess spending. At one point, it was spending £70,000 ($94,000) a year on office decorative plants alone. The scrutiny was amplified by Beckham’s fame, which she called a “double-edged sword” for her business. “When my business was struggling, because my name was on the label, that story was all over the front pages of newspapers,” she said.

Part of the turnaround came from a shift in how she runs the company. Beckham described herself as a “reformed control freak” who once insisted on overseeing every detail. “Learning to delegate was hard for me at the beginning, because I wanted to do everything—but I’ve learned.”

A more diversified business has also helped. In 2019, Beckham launched a beauty line, which has since become a key driver of growth. The company turned a profit in 2022 and is projected to generate about $170 million in its current fiscal year.

At the same time, Beckham has been expanding her brand’s reach. An upcoming collaboration with Gap will feature 38 pieces priced between $34 and $328—far below the four-figure price tags typical of her core fashion line.

Despite renewed momentum, questions remain about the company’s long-term future. Reports surfaced in November that Beckham was exploring a sale of her fashion and beauty business. She downplayed the idea. “I’m focused on building the brand,” she said, while leaving the door open to future opportunities: “I never say never.”

For now, Beckham is focused on proving her label can endure beyond its celebrity origins. “This has never been a vanity project,” she said. “What I’m doing is building a legacy.”