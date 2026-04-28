Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

At the New York Academy of Art’s Annual Benefit, the Studio Visits Are the Main Event

Will Cotton, Cynthia Rowley, Alan Cumming and a crowd of well-heeled patrons visited with the Academy's artists before raising over $900,000 in support of the institution's mission.

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Eddie Roche, Alan Cumming and Cynthia Rowley. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The New York Academy of Art’s annual benefit is the rare gala evening that skips the ballroom formality and puts the art front and center. Last week, guests with cocktails in hand meandered through the Academy’s studios, engaging directly with its latest cohort of talented MFA candidates, who showed off paintings, sculptures, drawings and prints they’ve developed over the course of an intensive year. This is one of the more genuinely moving evenings on New York’s cultural calendar—part party and part preview of the works you’ll be seeing on gallery walls and in auction houses before too long.

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The guest list reflected the Academy’s particular place in New York’s art ecosystem: serious enough to draw cultural heavy hitters but lively enough to pull a crowd beyond the patron class. Art world professionals Barbara Guggenheim, Rose Dergan and Gabriel Florenz mingled with philanthropists Nicole Salmasi, George Sard and Susan Wasserstein, while patrons and collectors Bill Jacob and Sharon Jacob, Stephanie French and Suzanne Cochran kept company with a host of artists: Will Cotton, Vincent Desiderio, Neil Jenney, Alyssa Monks, Carla Shen and Pioneer Works Dustin Yellin among them. Fashion designers Nicole Miller and Cynthia Rowley, photographer Sophie Elgort, television producer and writer Bob Cochran, media personality Kit Keenan and actor William Abadie rounded out a crowd that read, appropriately, like a cross-section of the city’s creative and philanthropic life.

Model Bazhan Iuliia peruses the art on show. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

At the conclusion of the cocktail hour, glamorously looming, color-coordinated stilt-walkers pointed the crowd toward a seated dinner at tables framed by hand-painted floral murals. Actor Chris Hanke led a spirited auction round, and the room raised over $900,000 in support of the Academy’s student scholarships and public programming—a huge win for the independent graduate school, which relies on exactly that kind of generosity to ensure access for talented artists from diverse backgrounds. (We’d wager that most attendees felt the pull of the paddle.)

Beyond the studio encounters, the evening’s most meaningful moments centered on this year’s honorees. Acclaimed actor and longtime Academy supporter Alan Cumming received the night’s tribute alongside philanthropists Eileen Guggenheim and Russell Wilkinson, a co-founder of the Academy and a longtime trustee. Their daughter, Isabel Wilkinson Schor, shared stories that spoke to the hands-on nature of her parents’ decades of dedication to the institution in a tribute that reminded the room why these evenings exist in the first place.

Neil Jenney, Dustin Yellin and Chloe Chiasson

Neil Jenney, Dustin Yellin and Chloe Chiasson. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Eileen Guggenheim and Alan Cumming

Eileen Guggenheim and Alan Cumming. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Christopher Hanke

Christopher Hanke. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Ann Billingsley, Julie Lanning and Bill Jacob

Ann Billingsley, Julie Lanning and Bill Jacob. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Alan Patricof and Barbara Guggenheim

Alan Patricof and Barbara Guggenheim. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Cynthia Rowley and Laurence Milstein

Cynthia Rowley and Laurence Milstein. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Daria Frazzini

Daria Frazzini. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Axel Stawski and Gaila Stawski

Axel Stawski and Gaila Stawski. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Marilyn Kirschner

Marilyn Kirschner. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Sharon Jacob, Cat O’Neal and Nicole Salmasi

Sharon Jacob, Cat O’Neal and Nicole Salmasi. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Trevyn McGowan, Julian McGowan and Chloe Chiasson

Trevyn McGowan, Julian McGowan and Chloe Chiasson. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Charlie Walk and Lauran Walk

Charlie Walk and Lauran Walk. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Grimanesa Amoros

Grimanesa Amoros. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Richard Booth and Indira Cesarine

Richard Booth and Indira Cesarine. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Stephanie French and Kylie Manning

Stephanie French and Kylie Manning. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Lauren Manix

Lauren Manix. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Julien Pradels and Michael Young.

Julien Pradels and Michael Young. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Emma Saville

Emma Saville. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Dustin Yellin

Dustin Yellin. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Holly Lowen and Eric Viner

Holly Lowen and Eric Viner. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

Carla Shen

Carla Shen. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

William Abadie and Sierra Merda

William Abadie and Sierra Merda. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Laurence Milstein, Thomas Isen, Bridget Gless Keller and Dyllon Young

Laurence Milstein, Thomas Isen, Bridget Gless Keller and Dyllon Young. Zach Hilty/BFA.com

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At the New York Academy of Art’s Annual Benefit, the Studio Visits Are the Main Event
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, George Sard, Susan Wasserstein, Bill Jacob, Suzanne Cochran, Vincent Desiderio, Alyssa Monks, Bob Cochran, Kit Keenan, Kae Burke, Chris Hanke, Isabel Wilkinson Schor, Stephanie French, Nicole Salmasi, Rose Dergan, Gabriel Florenz, Sharon Jacob, William Abadie, Anya Sapozhnikova, Russell Wilkinson, Barbara Guggenheim, Neil Jenney, Carla Shen, Eileen Guggenheim, Sophie Elgort, Nicole Miller, New York Academy of Art, Will Cotton, Dustin Yellin, Cynthia Rowley, Alan Cumming, Artists