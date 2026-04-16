Why Central Banks Are Doubling Down on Gold 

Central banks around the world have been adding gold to their reserves at a pace not seen in decades. That trend has picked up sharply over the past couple of years, as geopolitical tension, volatile markets and growing uncertainty around digital assets have all contributed to gold’s return as the reserve asset of choice. In 2026, this shift has become hard to ignore, as policymakers contend with persistent inflation, elevated interest rates and ongoing geopolitical fragmentation, from Ukraine to the Middle East, reshaping how nations think about financial security.

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Goldman Sachs set a year-end 2026 gold target at $5,400 per ounce in January and has not revised it back despite a sharp monthly drop. The bank continues to cite central bank demand and private-sector hedging as the main forces behind that number. The world’s most powerful financial institutions have spent 16 years building the same position, and the pace is only accelerating. That level of sustained, coordinated behavior across markets deserves more attention than it gets.

A new phase in central bank accumulation

Global gold demand surpassed 5,000 tons for the first time on record in 2025, reaching a total value of $555 billion, up 45 percent from the previous year. That surge reflects a broad-based response from investors, institutions and central banks to geopolitical risk, low real rates and instability across bond and equity markets.

Central banks accounted for 863 tons of that demand on a net basis. That made 2025 the 16th consecutive year of net purchases. Buying has been especially aggressive in Central and Eastern Europe. Poland was the largest buyer for the second year in a row, adding 102 tons and bringing its total reserves to 550 tons.

Gold now represents 28 percent of Poland’s overall reserves, and its central bank governor has publicly stated a target of 700 tons. He framed the strategy in terms of national security rather than returns. That kind of language from a central bank governor would have been unusual ten years ago. Today, it barely makes the news, reflecting a shift in how central banks define risk, resilience and sovereignty.

Geopolitical fragmentation is behind the change

In 2022, Western nations froze more than $300 billion in Russian foreign exchange reserves through SWIFT-related restrictions. Venezuelan gold remains tied up in long-running custody disputes with the Bank of England. Iranian assets face ongoing restrictions through global payment systems. Every central bank in the world observed these events. And the takeaway was simple: if access to reserves can be restricted by political decision, those reserves carry implicit counterparty risk. And that’s a risk physical gold—held domestically—does not carry.

What’s more, central banks have responded not only by repatriating gold but by increasing their holdings. By early 2026, total central bank gold holdings sat at approximately $4 trillion, just above the approximately $3.9 trillion held in U.S. government bonds. For the first time in modern reserve management, gold has overtaken Treasuries as the primary store of foreign reserve value.

The dollar’s share of global reserves fell from about 65 percent in 2017 to below 57 percent in 2025, according to IMF data. An estimated $840 to $910 billion moved into alternative assets over that period, with gold capturing the largest share.

Countries with otherwise divergent political and economic agendas have converged on the same conclusion about where to store their national wealth: reserves are most secure when they are not dependent on external systems or governance frameworks.

Gold over digital alternatives

Digital assets have expanded access to financial sovereignty in ways that were not possible a decade ago. For retail investors who lack the buying power to move hundreds of tons of physical metal, tokenized assets offer a real entry point into decentralized finance. But the institutions that manage national reserves operate on a different scale and under fundamentally different constraints. They require assets with no counterparty risk, minimal reliance on infrastructure that can be shut down or compromised and a track record spanning more than a single market cycle. Gold meets all of those requirements, and has for centuries.

That is why central banks are not turning to digital alternatives when rebalancing their reserves. The volumes they move and the timeframes they plan on demand an asset class that has already proven its resilience across every kind of economic and geopolitical environment.

The two are not in competition so much as they serve different market constituencies. Digital assets give individuals tools that did not exist before. Gold gives nations a foundation that nothing else has been able to replace.

Where gold goes from here

Sixteen years of net buying, record demand, a shift away from the dollar and the largest repatriation of physical gold in modern history all point in the same direction. The world’s reserve managers have made a clear choice about what belongs at the center of their balance sheets.

Gold has endured through bull markets, bear markets, rate hikes, rate cuts and every kind of geopolitical shock in between. Few assets in any category can demonstrate that level of consistency. If current conditions persist, including elevated geopolitical risk, fragmented trade systems and continued skepticism toward fiat stability, the structural demand for gold is unlikely to reverse in the near term.

The pace of accumulation is not slowing. If anything, it’s getting faster. The institutions that manage the world’s largest reserves have made their choice, and they keep doubling down.