By 2030, Every Exchange Will Need an Event Layer

An exchange that can price bitcoin to the fifth decimal place but cannot account for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) approval, a court ruling or a regulatory decision is starting to look incomplete. Traders no longer want exposure only to price movements after the fact. They want a way to trade the catalyst itself, before the aftershocks spread across the rest of the market. The question now is which exchanges can add that layer without turning a useful product into a credibility problem.

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Prediction markets have moved out of the margins. Kalshi, the U.S.-based platform that allows users to trade on real-world outcomes, now processes more than $1 billion a week and has a reported valuation of $22 billion. Monthly prediction-market volume has climbed from under $100 million in early 2024 to more than $13 billion. What once looked like a novelty is becoming part of core market infrastructure.



Forecasts now put annual sector revenue above $10 billion by 2030. Leading platforms are already being valued in the same range as DraftKings, and search interest jumped sharply in late 2025. Investors are beginning to treat this less like a novelty trade and more like a permanent layer of the financial stack.

Trading the catalyst

For years, exchanges treated outcomes as background noise. A policy decision or regulatory change would move markets, and traders would respond using traditional tools like spot trading, futures or options. That separation is now breaking down. In today’s catalyst-driven markets, the event itself often matters more than the asset, at least in the first hours, days or even longer.

Cryptocurrency markets tend to reach this point faster than most others because they rely on hard catalysts. Events such as ETF approvals, exchange listings and security incidents can reset prices in minutes. In July 2025, the GENIUS Act introduced a federal framework for stablecoins in the U.S., pushing part of the crypto sector further into the institutional mainstream. In markets like these, participants are not just reacting to outcomes; they are also actively trading the odds ahead of them.

The end of the information lag

Prediction markets are effective because they compress, or eliminate, information lag. The Space Shuttle Challenger disaster serves as a striking example. In their 2003 paper, researchers Michael Maloney and J. Harold Mulherin found that the stock market identified Morton Thiokol, the manufacturer of the solid rocket boosters (SRB), as the likely source of the failure within minutes. By contrast, the Rogers Commission, the official inquiry group established by President Reagan to investigate the disaster, took months to produce the full, official record that identified the O-ring failure and the chain of responsibility behind it. Price got there first, while institutions followed up later with names, testimony and accountability. That distinction still matters. Markets can generate signals in minutes, whereas public records, while slower, are what societies can actually examine, dispute and act on.

Every exchange operator should take two lessons from that episode. First, the product is real: markets can surface scattered knowledge with extraordinary speed. Second, speed alone does not make a market mature. The market can discover an answer quickly, but a functioning financial venue still has to decide who can trade, what contracts deserve listing, how abuse is detected and when a market has crossed over from observation into contamination.

Outcome-based contracts belong on exchanges for the same reason options do: they isolate specific risks that the rest of the book forces through broader instruments. A trader who wants exposure to a stablecoin bill, an ETF approval or a protocol vote should not have to express that view indirectly through bitcoin, ether or a sector basket and absorb unrelated volatility. The exchange that offers direct exposure to the catalyst will capture the trader who actually understands the risk being priced.

When truth lacks a paper trail

January delivered a clear example of both the power and weakness of event markets. An anonymous trader turned a position tied to Nicolás Maduro’s removal into roughly $410,000 after his capture. In February, more than $529 million was wagered on contracts tied to the timing of strikes on Iran, and six accounts earned about $1.2 million from positions funded shortly before the raids. The market paid out because it was directionally correct. That is precisely why the category attracts both capital and scrutiny.

Price discovery and market integrity are separate achievements. Event contracts blur the line between inference, access and influence. One trader may infer the outcome from public clues. Another may hear it early. A third may hold a position that becomes more attractive if the event happens and may have some ability to shape the narrative around it. The contract pays them all the same way.

The accountability gap sits at the center of the category. Markets are excellent at finding answers first, but are poor custodians of those answers. Prices can indicate likelihood, but they cannot establish responsibility. They do not explain who knew what, when they knew it or whether they influenced the outcome. Markets are very good at discovery. They are much less useful as a chain of responsibility.

Scale makes the problem harder. At a small scale, an event market observes. At a large scale, it starts to shape behavior. Traders hedge around visible probabilities, journalists cite them and executives react—before events have fully unfolded.

Courts and regulators are taking notice. This month, a federal appeals court ruled that New Jersey gaming regulators cannot stop Kalshi from operating, allowing state residents to place bets on the outcomes of sporting events through the platform. Meanwhile, a judge in Nevada extended the state’s ban on Kalshi, prohibiting the company from offering contracts without a gambling license. The U.S. government has sued Arizona, Connecticut and Illinois over their attempts to regulate prediction markets at the state level. Governance now sits inside the product itself.

From spectacle to infrastructure

Standalone prediction platforms can thrive on headline-grabbing trades. But institutional trust is built on the predictable repetition of settlement, not the one-off spectacle of a viral bet. Traders stay where collateral can be reused, positions can be netted and risk can be seen across the entire account. A venue that clears spot, derivatives and event contracts together has a built-in advantage over one that hosts one isolated wager at a time.

A mature exchange does more than list a contract and wait for settlement. It sets position limits on sensitive markets, monitors suspicious funding and linked-account behavior in real time, tightens listing standards around contracts that invite manipulation and halts markets when trading starts to contaminate the event itself.

Contract design matters as much as surveillance. Markets tied to public documents, scheduled releases and clear resolution sources are easier to supervise and settle than those tied to rumor, conflict or individual harm. The fastest way to trigger legislative backlash is to build around spectacle. The smarter route is intentionally uneventful. Boring contracts scale better.

The upcoming stress test

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in Central and North America will provide the next real stress test. A tournament of that scale will push brokers, sportsbooks and exchanges into the same burst of retail demand, and weak controls will become obvious very quickly. Retail brokerages already describe this category as one of their fastest-growing segments. These events will reveal whether that growth accrues to platforms with real surveillance and risk controls or to whichever app can turn volatility into theater.

Integrated exchanges hold another advantage that prediction-only venues cannot easily replicate. They see the whole stack. Standalone platforms see one bet at a time. Full exchanges can see how positions interact, whether a user is hedging a spot book, offsetting derivatives exposure or attempting to exploit asymmetric access across multiple products. The most interesting abuse cases rarely sit in one market. They travel.

Mass distribution raises the stakes further. Media partnerships, such as Fox’s deal with Kalshi, mean probabilities are no longer tucked away in specialist interfaces. Once a probability appears on a news ticker, it begins to function less like a bet and more like a perceived fact. Such visibility can change trading flows, public expectations and corporate behavior before the underlying event has even occurred.

By 2030, serious exchanges are likely to have an event layer. Any exchange that cannot directly price catalysts risks losing the traders who care most about them, and those traders usually drive the most valuable flow. The winning model will integrate traditional trading and event-based contracts within the same account, all governed by a unified risk engine and compliance framework.

Major global events will accelerate that sorting process. Periods of high-volume trading quickly expose weak controls. Platforms that fail to build that robust stack will still have order books, but they will lose relevance at the moments that determine where capital actually flows.