Kiran Nadar’s Ambition to Put Indian Art On the World Stage

Nadar acknowledges that Indian art has gained stronger recognition, but she believes it remains undervalued compared with other Asian markets, such as China. In the last couple of years, however, prices and collector interest have risen significantly, and she is very optimistic. “Earlier, collectors had very small budgets. Today, they have increased their budgets. And there is a general interest in art,” she affirmed. Yet she sees that most of this new energy is focused on Indian art, partly because Western art is much more expensive.

With the museum, Nadar aims to stage dialogues both between periods and between national and international names, unfolding a story of cultural exchange and mutual influence. “There have been different resonances between Indian art and Western art. If we look at the Impressionist phase of art, it was fascinating. We had different ways in which Indian art was appreciated through the recent Modern art history,” she said. “At our opening, we will have a few Western artists as well, but they will mainly be artists with some connection to India, like Anish Kapoor, Raqib Shaw or Bharti Kher. They are all artists who have some sort of linkage with India.”

This is not the first time she has contributed to this kind of intercultural dialogue. In spring 2025, she was able to bring to India the first Caravaggio painting ever shown in the country, Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy, through a loan coordinated with the Embassy of Italy in New Delhi and the Italian Cultural Center, New Delhi.

At the same time, Nadar confirms that India’s art ecosystem has seen an incredible acceleration, particularly in the aftermath of Covid, when museums, galleries and cultural spaces reopened, audiences who had engaged with art online began seeking more direct, collective experiences and a new generation of collectors joined an already strong base of historical collectors with a more international view and tastes. As we also discussed in another recent interview with gallerist Roshini Vadehra (linked above), in just the past three or four years, India has seen the emergence of new galleries, a new art fair in Bombay, more private institutions working in the arts, MAP in Bangalore and Serendipity’s programming in Goa. “I feel that a lot of private people have come forward. Of course, India has a lot to offer, and we need more people to come forward, but it is gradually moving forward, with many private patrons coming together and opening horizons for the community,” Nadar said. “We have a lot of international goals. It’s more about looking inward, but also getting recognition internationally.”