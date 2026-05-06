How Sweden Built One of Europe’s Most Stable Art Markets

I’m sitting in a café in the hip, alternative Södermalm neighborhood of Stockholm, which really wakes up only after 12:30. That’s when flocks of bikers start migrating, hipsterish figures start descending onto the street and manifold startup founders rush to get a table at the corner café whose big windows let in plenty of April light. It’s fair to say that Stockholm is considered by many to be the capital of cool, but it is also a fairly small place. Just a few blocks away, Steinsland Berliner, one of Södermalm’s more interesting art spaces, is showing work by Linnéa Sjöberg, a Swedish artist who conducts long-term performative projects, immersing herself in distinct social roles to explore identity formation. She translates the gathered performance experiences into physical works using several different mediums and processes. Her signature loom weaving draws on personal and family history, incorporating materials such as old costumes and childhood heirlooms to transform lived memories into textile art.

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The gallery had a booth featuring the work of Arvida Björström at Market Art Fair, just a few kilometers from Södermalm at the waterfront. The Paris-based artist, born in the 1990s and raised alongside the internet, has spent her career interrogating what it does to bodies, and to femininity in particular. Her project PET—Projected Emotional Technologies—probes the emotional labor embedded in digital interfaces: the pinkness, the willingness and the chatbot-girlfriend warmth of Siri, while commenting on the artificiality and absurdity of internet porn.

Stockholm’s ecosystem converges most visibly each spring around Market Art Fair, the city’s main contemporary fair, founded in 2006 by a consortium of Nordic galleries and conceived as a tightly curated, gallery-led platform. Over time, it has become the leading commercial art fair in the Nordic region and the anchor of Stockholm Art Week, bringing together galleries from across Scandinavia alongside an increasingly international roster while maintaining a deliberately intimate scale. “If you want to earn money buy stocks or gold,” Steinsland Berliner’s director, Jeanette Steinsland, told Observer at the fair, “But if you want to make an emotional investment, an investment in culture or knowledge, then collect art.”

This seems to be the ethos animating an art scene that is extremely lively, albeit small, as Oscar Carlson, owner of ISSUES Gallery, put it. He opened his space in 2015 as an experimental pop-up before launching the formal gallery three years ago in downtown Stockholm—a deliberate choice to set up away from the established cultural clusters: Vasastan, Östermalm and Hornsgatan. “The idea was to be located in a place where people don’t necessarily go to see art, to get different crowds coming in,” he says. ISSUES has shifted from experimental site-specific practice toward mostly painting and sculpture, but always with an edge. The current show, featuring work by Danish artist Magnus Andersen, fills the space with eerie, ironic canvases built around a menacing fish following different creatures through a swimming pool.

Its small, laterally connected scene—one in which galleries know each other, collectors are patient and institutions are open to coordination—that makes Stockholm an instructive case study in market success. The global art market is recovering, but unevenly: in 2025, total sales rose 4 percent to about $59.6 billion, driven mainly by high-end auction results, while most galleries saw only slight growth and rising costs. The middle of the market remains under pressure, with many dealers facing shrinking margins despite increased activity. In that context, Sweden’s art system feels newly relevant—not so much as an emerging scene angling for global attention, but as a functioning ecosystem that has, by most measures, avoided the worst of the turbulence.

Art fair as catalyst

The 20th edition marks the fair’s first year at a new venue, an industrial cruise ship terminal on the waterfront where a temporary tent structure was built specifically for the occasion. The previous home, the century-old Liljevalchs Kunsthalle, is undergoing renovation. The move might have been a risk, as this part of town is scarcely connected.

In 2006, when the fair started, there was a specific global conjuncture. “Back then, there was a lot of wealth in the world,” says Sara Berner Bengtsson, the fair’s director and CEO, whose previous roles include President of the Swedish Gallery Association and director of Galerie Forsblom in Stockholm. “Art became this sort of celebrity thing, fashion brands were doing collaborations with contemporary artists. I think it was a global phenomenon, and then of course it took hold in Sweden as well.”

Art Basel Miami Beach was also founded that year, she notes, along with a wave of private institutions in Stockholm: Bonniers Konsthall, Fotografiska and Sven-Harrys. The city was, in miniature, part of the same surge. That Nordic interconnectedness is tangible among exhibitors at Market Art Fair. Presenting a duo booth of Ahmad Siyar Qasimi and Aia Sofia Coverley Turan (both artists who migrated to Denmark as teenagers, and whose work explores memory and displacement), Mikkel Amby, director at Copenhagen’s Galleri Tom Christoffersen, emphasizes the regional dynamic: “There’s a very active Nordic art scene present at the fair. You see a lot of Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic galleries, but also collectors,” he adds. “We already sold a work to a Swedish couple yesterday, and we want to expand our collector pool for these artists.”

This year, for the first time, the fair is opening to artists and galleries not necessarily from the Nordic scene. “The art scene is global,” notes Bengtsson. “There are amazing international galleries showing Nordic artists, and there are Nordic galleries that don’t show any Nordic artists. We have to reflect the global art scene.” There is also a political dimension she does not shy from. “The world is becoming more closed, more border-protected. I think art should serve as a counterpart to that. It’s more important than ever that we promote openness and inclusion.” One of the most compelling arguments for the fair’s growing international draw is geographical. “We are the world’s northernmost art fair. We are the closest to Sápmi. International curators from everywhere in the world are interested in Sámi art right now. It’s huge. And you cannot see this yet at Basel or Frieze.”

A different approach to collecting art

“Collectors here do buy artists that are not local, but they’d rather do it in London, Paris, or New York,” says Destinee Ross-Sutton at Ross-Sutton Gallery, founded in 2020 in New York by a curator to champion Black emerging artists, which has since opened a Stockholm outpost in 2025. “What we want is for them to buy here.”

Bengtsson recognizes this dynamic. “At the fair, the local collectors are very curious about galleries coming from other countries. They feel a sense of pride. I don’t know if that’s necessarily their behavior the rest of the year, but at the fair, definitely.” Swedish collecting culture has historically been shaped by a certain reticence; decades of social-democratic norms left their mark. “Everyone here is afraid to stand out,” notes Ross-Sutton. “But that’s slowly changing. And we want to be part of that change.”

The shift was set in motion partly by a new generation of collectors whose wealth came from the music industry—Sweden’s outsized contribution to global pop has produced more than a few art patrons—and from tech.

Not all collectors are private, of course. Art patron Eva Livijn Olin, a lively personality and very active former gallerist, regularly opens her home to dinners and exhibitions. During Stockholm Art Week, she is hosting a show next door to Nordenhake featuring three Swedish sisters: Sofia, Emma and Johanna Björström, whose delicate smoke-figure canvases and geometric abstractions are arranged around the eclectic house.

An art ecosystem that takes care of itself

What makes Sweden’s art market distinctive is not any single facet but rather the way each component fits together. Bengtsson makes the case for the Nordics in explicitly comparative terms: New York is losing some of its gravitational pull, and “not everyone wants to go to the U.S.,” she says.

“London remains complicated post-Brexit, and the Gulf states’ appeal is tempered by concerns over human rights. People are eager to discover new markets, new art scenes. The Nordics offer something very interesting: strong artists, good institutions, a serious collector base and significant wealth. It has good democratic values. It’s a good area to be in.”

The Swedish market is not immune to the pressures described in the Art Basel & UBS Report. The so-called 1 percent rule—which mandates that 1 percent of public construction budgets be allocated to art—has delivered less funding during the current recession, as fewer buildings are being built. “You should not deny that there is a recession in the Swedish art market as well,” Bengtsson says.

But she is quick to contextualize: “If you compare it to globally, we have had no gallery closures. They still participate here.” The market is stabilized, she argues, by its breadth, private collectors, state purchasing and a buyer base that spans price points. “We have people buying in the mid market, in the top market… we have a big array of people buying in general. It’s an ecosystem that supports itself.”

That relative stability stands in contrast to experiences elsewhere, where churn is more visible. Market Art Fairis a striking example of that resilience operating without institutional cushioning. “Ninety-nine percent of the fair is financed by what we charge the galleries, plus a little private sponsorship,” Bengtsson says. This year, for the first time in several years, the municipality of Stockholm provided some support—but state backing remains largely absent.

Back in Södermalm, the sun seems not to want to set in these Nordic days, growing longer and longer, and the café crowd has thinned to the last few tables of people in no particular hurry to be anywhere else.

Stability, it turns out, looks a lot like this: a collective emotional investment made by gallerists, collectors and artists who kept showing up, season after season, convinced that the work mattered beyond what it was worth. That, more than any policy or fleeting art boom, is how Sweden built one of Europe’s most stable art markets.

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