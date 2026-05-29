An Art Lover’s Guide to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (and Its Expansion)

Bentonville, Arkansas, might not a destination that’s top of mind when it comes to art, but over the years, with its excellent programming featuring some of the most renowned artists of our time, Bentonville’s Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has established a reputation in the international art world and drawn millions of art lovers to an off-the-beaten path city. It was founded in 2005 and opened to the public in 2011 with a mission of expanding access to American art, and as the museum prepares for the grand opening of its expanded galleries, Observer spoke with executive director Rod Bigelow and several curators to learn more about the museum’s mission, how the expansion will affect programming and what it signifies for the institution’s next chapter.

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From the very beginning, Bigelow says, Crystal Bridges had a growth mindset: “The original vision did not imagine physical growth, but we have always tried to expand our impact by creating experiences that are relevant and engaging for everyone.” The decision to add new galleries, studios, dining and event spaces and educational centers only came after the museum saw record visitor numbers and had enlarged the collection—specifically in craft and Indigenous art over the last five years. “Our founder, Alice Walton, asked us to develop a long-term plan with Safdie Architects,” recalls Bigelow. “After seeing the robust plan and recognizing the importance of momentum, we decided the time was right to move forward with expanding our physical footprint.”

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART

Address: 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR

Highlights: Expanded galleries, free admission, outdoor trails, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Bachman-Wilson House

The Safdie Architects-led expansion increases the museum’s footprint by 50 percent, adding 114,000 square feet of space designed to expand access to art and deepen engagement with American stories in the heartland. “It’s about meeting the moment and making sure we can continue welcoming everyone in fun, meaningful and inspiring ways,” Bigelow says.

Major architectural interventions often serve as moments of reflection and recalibration for an institution. Since Crystal Bridges opened its doors in 2011, the museum landscape in the U.S. has evolved significantly across governance models, audience engagement, equity initiatives and expectations around civic responsibility, and the expansion was an opportunity for the museum to reassess its role and identify its key priorities. “Our commitment remains the same: to welcome all to celebrate the American spirit in a setting that unites the power of art with the beauty of nature,” Austen Barron Bailly, the museum’s deputy director of Curatorial Affairs, tells Observer. “We know art, architecture and nature can inspire people, make them curious, and bring audiences together in a shared journey through a collection spanning five centuries of American art. We are featuring artists’ voices, embracing craft and Indigenous art as American art, and creating spaces where audiences can experience artistic imagination and storytelling across categories and time periods.”

She describes Crystal Bridges as truly dedicated to what it means to be a 21st-century museum in that it has prioritized keeping admission free and showcasing a diverse range of art: “Through our art everywhere program and Safdie Architects’ design, we can dissolve conventional barriers and expectations that often make museums and their galleries feel intimidating.”

“Free admission has been at the heart of Crystal Bridges since day one and reflects our core belief that art should be accessible to everyone—no barriers, no prerequisites, no exclusions,” Bigelow adds, noting how this is only possible because of the generosity of Walmart and its founders, along with the many, many donors, members, partners and a broader community who share the museum’s vision. “Their support ensures that free admission isn’t just a promise for today, but a lasting foundation for years to come.”

“We are able to celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial through ‘America 250: Common Threads’ and bring major exhibitions featuring Keith Haring and Grandma Moses to the region,” Barron Bailly says, outlining key highlights of the 2026-2027 program. These and other planned exhibitions connect with art across the campus and in the newly reinstalled permanent collection galleries, including “Visions of America” and “Foundations of American Art,” which will be complemented by spaces dedicated to ceramics, glass, rare minerals and sculpture. Artist interviews add a new multimedia dimension to the collection, and the new learning and engagement hub will provide not only new visual energy but also opportunities for diverse hands-on experiences.

The exhibition “Keith Haring in 3D” reframes Haring not as a primarily two-dimensional icon of the 1980s but as a spatial and sculptural thinker whose three-dimensional work has never been the focus of a major exhibition. “I think people are most familiar with Haring’s two-dimensional work, including paintings, prints, and commercial collaborations, but this show really foregrounds the breadth of his practice and the work he was doing as a sculptor,” says Victor Gomez, assistant curator of contemporary art, pointing to some of Haring’s larger three-dimensional works, like the totems, which complicate the idea of Haring as just another pop artist.

The museum’s new 14,000-square-foot temporary exhibition space shaped the project’s curatorial and experiential ambitions, encouraging close, engaging encounters with the works. “Our expansion reflects a real desire for meaningful, in-person cultural experiences. I think now more than ever, artists and museum-goers are seeking spaces where they can engage deeply with art, history, and each other,” he reflects. “We hear that and are responding by rethinking how we present exhibitions and contextualize works in our collection. We’ve seen a lot of renewed interest in American art and artists who grapple with social and cultural issues.” Given Haring’s mission of accessibility and civic engagement, his work feels especially resonant in this moment of institutional reflection.

Programming and public engagement initiatives will continue to extend beyond galleries to the museum’s 134-acre campus, featuring over five miles of art-filled trails connecting three architectural landmarks: Crystal Bridges, Heartland Whole Health Institute and Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. Artworks include pieces by Yayoi Kusama and James Turrell, as well as the relocated Bachman-Wilson House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Outdoor installations provide broad, informal engagement. “We’ve reimagined trails, landscaping, and spaces for art to respond directly to movement between art, architecture, and the natural terrain,” Barron Bailly explains, anticipating new outdoor sculptures, tours, interpretive programs for nature and architecture, and wellness- and education-focused activities inspired by the campus’s contours and landmarks.

The North Forest, Orchard Trail and connecting pathways feature art and have been designed around newly sited or re-sited works, including Carousel by Tom Otterness and Fly’s Eye Dome by Buckminster Fuller. At the Momentary, Leo Villareal’s Buckyball and Tavares Strachan’s You Belong Here illuminate the urban landscape. These outdoor experiences shift with light, season and movement, creating a fluidity between indoors and outdoors that strengthens transformative experiences for all, reinforced by free, year-round public access, Barron Bailly notes.

Another new outdoor experience, opening in 2026, is the Ozark Discovery Canopy, a science, art and nature-based playscape set in a wooded ravine between Crystal Bridges and the Campus Parking Plaza. This sensory-rich space for all ages will feature flowing water, oversized swings, outdoor art and a family-sized slide, inspired by the Ozarks’ topography and the vision of a destination campus dedicated to art and wellness for all.

Through its ambitious programming and continued growth, Crystal Bridges has played a significant role in transforming Bentonville into a cultural destination. Bigelow shares the supporting data: since opening in 2011, the museum has welcomed more than 15 million visitors, and each year, more students, families and educators engage meaningfully with art. In 2025 alone, 80,000 schoolchildren visited Crystal Bridges on field trips.

“We like to think of Crystal Bridges as one of the defining features of Northwest Arkansas. People travel from across the region, the country, and the world to experience the museum, and it’s become a must-see destination for most visitors,” Bigelow says. But at the same time, the museum remains deeply rooted in its local community. “Crystal Bridges serves as a true anchor in the Heartland—a place where people gather, learn, and connect. We are America’s Art Museum.”

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