Christie’s $1.1 Billion Night Confirms the Health of the Market’s Upper End

Following the euphoric start of New York’s spring auctions last week with Sotheby’s $433 million result, Christie’s topped $1 billion in a single evening with the historic blockbuster S.I. Newhouse sale and the house’s 20th Century Evening Sale in rapid succession. The night closed with a 97 percent sell-through rate, as deep bidding, prearranged guarantees and irrevocable bids kept the rhythm going over a two-hour marathon session.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Leading the night were three eight-to-nine-figure results, all from media mogul S.I. Newhouse’s art collection. Pollock’s Number 7A (1948) achieved $181.2 million, while Brancusi’s iconic museum-grade Danaïde sold for $107.6 million, both setting records for the artists. Similar Brancusi works are held in the collections of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Centre Pompidou, while the monumental 131.5-inch composition was the largest drip painting by Pollock in private hands. The other top lot came from the collection of another defining and legendary patron, Agnes Gund: Mark Rothko’s monumental No. 15 (Two Greens and Red Stripe), which, from a $60 million starting bid, hammered around the same level as the Mnuchin Rothko sold just days before, at $85 million ($98.4 million with fees).

Masterpieces: The Private Collection of S.I. Newhouse

The 16-trophy Masterpieces: The Private Collection of S.I. Newhouse sale achieved $631 million against a presale estimate of $462 million. The results bring the cumulative value of the collection to just over $1 billion with previous sales in 2018, 2019 and 2023 totaling $415.7 million—a cumulative value just short of the late Paul Allen’s $1.7 billion blockbuster result in 2022.

Adrian Meyer kicked off the session with a seminal painting by Picasso, Tête de femme (1907), which, from its starting bid of $4 million, initially seemed to stall around its estimate at $6.5 million. Suddenly, however, bidding reactivated, leading it to a $12 million hammer on the phone with Maria C. Los, deputy chairman and head of client advisory, Americas, closing at $14.4 million after fees, against a $6-8 million estimate. The Picasso bronze sculpture Tête de femme (Fernande) then rapidly climbed from its $28 million starting bid to hammer just above its low estimate at $41 million, or $48.4 million after fees. Homme à la guitare, a signature example of Picasso’s Synthetic Cubism, then rapidly hammered at its low estimate of $35 million, likely to its guarantor, reaching $40.9 million after fees.

After Brancusi’s Danaïde hammered at $93 million ($107.6 million after fees), becoming the second most expensive sculpture sold at auction, an equally iconic Piet Mondrian, Composition with Large Red Plane, Blue, Gray, Black and Yellow, hammered at only $34 million, just shy of its $35-55 million estimate. More heated bidding accompanied Joan Miró’s Portrait de Madame K., previously owned by Max Ernst, which eventually landed at $46 million, or $53.5 million after fees, against its $25-35 million estimate, while Matisse’s vibrant Robe noire et robe violette hammered at $29.5 million ($34 million after fees).

From there, the room moved toward the night’s defining moment: Jackson Pollock’s Number 7A (1948). Opening at $82 million, the work immediately drew multiple phone bidders and went on for over seven minutes, pushing the price upward in steady million-dollar increments as Meyer joyfully declared, “It’s a feast.” The bidding climbed million after million, with Christie’s global president Alex Rotter ultimately taking it to nearly $155 million before the hammer came down at $157 million. Newhouse acquired the masterpiece in 2000 from Alfred Taubman, the former owner of Sotheby’s, for an undisclosed sum. Last night’s result eclipsed the artist’s previous record: $61.2 million for a black drip painting sold at Sotheby’s in 2021 during the Macklowe collection sale.

The momentum continued across the lots more closely tied to the Postwar period. Francis Bacon’s Study for Portrait I (after the Life Mask of William Blake) opened at $2 million and hammered at $4.8 million, comfortably within its $4-6 million estimate, or $5.9 million after fees. Robert Rauschenberg’s Levee followed, hammering at $5.8 million and meeting its estimate with fees, selling for $7.2 million, while Jasper Johns’s Figure 2 hammered just above estimate at $7.2 million, or $8.9 million with fees, on the phone with Christie’s chairman of Europe, Giovanna Bertazzoni. Deeper bidding and more drama accompanied his iconic Gray Target, once in Ileana Sonnabend’s collection: opening at $12 million, it rapidly climbed to $24.5 million against a $20-30 million estimate, selling for $28.8 million after fees. Yet not every Pop lot found the same heat. An additional Jasper Johns work, Alley Oop, previously owned by Rauschenberg and included in the Whitney Museum’s 1974 Pop Art exhibition, sold in the room for a $4.7 million hammer, or $5.8 million after fees, below its $6-8 million estimate. High expectations also accompanied Andy Warhol’s Do It Yourself (Violin): it opened with a chandelier bid at $17 million and eventually hammered in the room for $22 million, or $25.9 million after fees, comfortably meeting its $20-30 million estimate.

The 20th Century Evening Sale

The 20th Century Evening Sale totaled $490.3 million, selling 96 percent by lot and 99 percent by value, led by two of the season’s top consignments: three lots from Agnes Gund’s collection and a Renoir from the Lorinda Payson de Roulet dynasty. The session opened at a more measured pace with two Picassos. Portrait de Jacqueline hammered at $2.3 million, or $2.9 million after fees, while L’atelier found slightly stronger traction, hammering for $5.6 million against a $3-5 million estimate, or $6.9 million after fees.

The Agnes Gund masterpiece group generated a different kind of energy, beginning with Joseph Cornell’s Untitled (Medici Princess), which, from its $2 million starting bid, hammered on the phone with Rotter for $5.6 million, or $6.9 million after fees, against a $3-5 million estimate. That momentum carried into a superb 1961 Cy Twombly, described as one of the finest Roman-period works to come to auction. Opening at $30 million, it initially struggled to build momentum, inching only to $37 million before finally finding its rhythm and landing at a $39 million hammer, just short of its $40 million low estimate but surpassing it after fees, selling for $45.5 million.