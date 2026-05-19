Arts  •  Art Market

At TEFAF New York, the Masterpiece Market Had Plenty to Celebrate

From record attendance and swift blue-chip sales to tightly curated presentations of Ida Barbarigo, Man Ray, Leonora Carrington and Jean Prouvé, the fair delivered on every front.

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An overhead view of TEFAF New York shows visitors moving through the fair’s aisles beneath large suspended floral installations and an illuminated TEFAF sign.
With lines stretching down Park Avenue on the preview day, TEFAF New York made its triumphant return. Photo: JITSKE NAP

For four days, TEFAF brought its unmistakable European flair to New York’s Park Avenue Armory, gathering 90 exhibitors that mounted presentations showcasing everything from modern and contemporary masterpieces to antiques, decorative arts and jewelry. While the New York edition tends to give more prominence to modern and contemporary artworks—not least because it takes place in conjunction with the May marquee auctions—this year’s fair still offered gems for all tastes and price points.

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The fair opened for the Collector Preview with record attendance on May 14, with visitors packing the booths with the classic champagne flute in hand. Yet it wasn’t all spectacle and chatter. At the end of the day, dealers had already reported sales across price tiers and categories, with a general sense that confidence had significantly improved and that collectors were engaging with a new level of seriousness, both in their questions and in their transactions. Blue-chip postwar names with solid institutional recognition, in particular, moved fast. Italian gallery ML Fine Art placed an iconic Andy Warhol Mao in the first hour, while Mennour sold a stunning Lucio Fontana Concetto Spaziale for $2.3 million.

A TEFAF booth by Galleria d’Arte Maggiore shows a selection of framed modern and contemporary works installed on white walls, with a central colorful painting on the back wall and black-and-white works displayed on the right.
Galleria MAGGIORE g.a.m. at TEFAF New York. Courtesy Galleria MAGGIORE g.a.m.

Bologna-based Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. reported selling a Natura morta, dated 1946, by Giorgio Morandi, as well as a work by Italian pop artist Giosetta Fioroni, Lampadina, from 1960, that was included in her solo show at New York’s Drawing Center in 2013. A true gem in the booth was the prototype of Meret Oppenheim’s iconic Souvenir de la déjeuner en fourrure, 1970 (the original is in the MoMA collection), which found a buyer on the first day. The gallery also reported entertaining active negotiations for works by Dadamaino and Léger. No stranger to the New York scene, Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m. has been active in the market since 2007, first through participation in The Armory Show—where they also served on the selection committee—and, for the past few years, at TEFAF New York. “Returning to New York is always an opportunity to meet with our collectors, who over the years have also become friends and who never miss a chance to visit us in Bologna at our gallery’s historic headquarters, as well as in Venice at our foundation, ACP Palazzo Franchetti by Fondazione Calarota, or in Paris at our new exhibition space on Boulevard Saint-Germain,” Alessia Calarota, the second-generation owner who leads the gallery today, told Observer, emphasizing how the gallery has also collaborated with many local institutions, including the Met, to which they lent several works for the major Giorgio Morandi exhibition in 2008.

Pace Di Donna Schrader Galleries at TEFAF New York. Photo Pauline Shapiro

Pace Di Donna Schrader Galleries introduced the new secondary-market partnership between Pace Gallery, Emmanuel Di Donna and David Schrader with its first shared booth at TEFAF, anchored by a 1956 Rothko, a rare Eugène Delacroix painting and exemplary works by Alexander Calder, Jean Arp and Joan Mitchell. “Opening day was met with enthusiasm around the new venture from a range of collector groups,” partner Emmanuel Di Donna told Observer, noting how it’s clear there’s a serious audience for Modern and Postwar work of a certain caliber. “At TEFAF those collectors had the chance to see firsthand how PDS can bring together major names of the period—including artists like Mark Rothko, who remains at the very center of today’s market—in a presentation rooted in artworks of historical significance and rarity.” He added that there’s a real appetite for what their new partnership offers, a partnership that “has a different energy than anything any of us have done before.”

Several booths sold out during the preview, including blue-chip galleries that opted for focused solo presentations of in-demand contemporary artists. Lévy Gorvy Dayan, for instance, dedicated its booth to small, intimate paintings by Jenna Gribbon, while Gagosian presented Kathleen Ryan’s shining Bad Fruit sculptures and Gladstone sold 20 works by Czech painter Anna Zemánková for prices ranging from $75,000 to $125,000. Meanwhile, White Cube seemed to have no qualms about showcasing Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang’s pyrotechnic abstraction in a solo booth after the backlash just a few months ago over the alleged environmental harm and cultural desecration caused by his performance in Tibet.

Abstract paintings hanging from a wood structure.
Axel Vervoordt at TEFAF New York. JITSKE NAP

Thaddaeus Ropac also devoted his TEFAF booth to a contemporary rising star, staging the U.S. debut of Danish painter Eva Helene Pade and her enveloping orgies of bodies suspended between Eros and Thanatos. Following her recent solo show in London and a string of strong auction results, the presentation sold out immediately, with three works placed with U.S. institutions. The large canvases were priced between $160,000 and $200,000. “Our first presentation of Eva’s work in the U.S. has been received with great enthusiasm, and we are very happy that all works have been placed with American institutions,” Ropac commented.

Other longtime TEFAF exhibitors opted for curated showcases of lesser-known names, leaving room for discovery. Axel Vervoordt Gallery presented a solo show of Italian painter Ida Barbarigo, featuring rarely seen works from the mid-1950s, 1960s and 1970s, all priced between $12,000 and $70,000. The booth traced the evolution of Barbarigo’s abstraction, from more formal, geometric compositions still shaped by her architectural training to a more gesturally lyrical, atmospheric language that became entirely her own. Born Ida Cadorin into a prominent Venetian family of artists, architects and sculptors, Barbarigo returned obsessively to the chair, transforming this humble object into her central leitmotif: less furniture than witness, a sign of presence and absence, body and memory. Over time, her subject progressively dissolved through repetition, distortion and muted, layered space, becoming a psychological and almost spectral form. As her lines grew more fluid and elusive, in what she called “interactions between the solid and the void,” Barbarigo used abstraction to paint unseen energy, silence and the emotional density of the space between things—the entanglement of energies and frequencies that connect us all. “We were pleased to introduce Barbarigo’s work in New York, and she was an inspiring discovery for the audience at the Armory,” Boris Vervoordt told Observer. “We had many enthusiastic and interesting conversations with collectors and curators, with notable sales and institutional sales.”

A Richard Saltoun Gallery booth at TEFAF displays paintings and works on paper against soft pink walls, with colorful abstract and figurative compositions arranged throughout the space.
Richard Saltoun at TEFAF New York. Courtesy Richard Saltoun

Particularly intriguing was Richard Saltoun, whose booth focused on women artists in Surrealism and mystical art, highlighting several pioneering figures long overlooked who not only participated in the movement but also expanded the possibilities of the subconscious as a tool for transformation, resistance and invention. The unique seductive power of these symbolically resonant images translated into several early sales, including of an intricate, pyrographed wood panel by Canadian artist Mimi Benoit Parent with an asking price of $200,000, a painting by Puerto Rican artist Cossette Zeno priced at $18,000 and one by French artist Valentine Hugo sold for $80,000.

Meanwhile, Leon Tovar once again assembled a trove of Latin American gems, anchored by a poetically mystical Leonora Carrington work, El gato (1951), offered at a seven-digit price. An important example of Carrington’s surrealist universe, the painting distills the dreamlike symbolism, mysticism and poetic imagination that define her most celebrated period. It appeared alongside a vibrant red Rufino Tamayo, an expansive Wifredo Lam that covered an entire wall with enigmatic hybrid figures and dreamlike compositions following the artist’s major survey at MoMA, two psychedelic paintings by Colombian artist Emma Reyes and ceramic sculptures by Tecla Tofano, the Italian-born Venezuelan artist, writer and educator recognized as one of the pioneering figures of contemporary ceramic art in Latin America. Together, the works created a booth charged with the same mystical, mysterious energy that radiates from Carrington’s world.

A painting by Leonora Carrington shows a mystical purple cat-like creature with multiple eyes and elongated limbs reclining in a dreamlike interior with pale architectural forms, spirals and a standing figure at left.
Leonora Carrigton, El gato, 1951. Courtesy Leon Tovar Gallery

Another must-see this year was the Larkin Erdmann booth, entirely dedicated to Man Ray, following a recent Met exhibition devoted to the artist. Spanning more than five decades, the presentation brought together works across painting, photography, drawing and objects, tracing Man Ray’s continual reinvention across media and his restless experimentation with form, chance and poetic subversion. Highlights included Giant Chess Set (1961), one of the artist’s largest chess sets conceived as both game and Surrealist object, alongside a rare 1926 Rayograph, La Prière (1930, printed 1960s), Cadeau (c. 1963) and Still Life (1913), each reflecting pivotal moments in his practice. On the occasion, the gallery also released its new publication, Man Ray: To Create is Divine, which was available at the fair.

Among other early sales, dealer Tina Kim reported several sales of Korean masters at the end of the VIP opening, including two paintings by Ha Chong-Hyun: one for $390,000 and a second for $250,000. The gallerist also sold two contemporary paintings by Kibong Rhee, priced at $100,000 each, and a trapunto work by Filipina artist Pacita Abad, priced at $200,000 (the artist is currently the subject of a dedicated solo show at the gallery).

Focusing on American abstraction, Yares Art presented the usual gems, with a compelling pairing of Robert Motherwell and David Smith, alongside a similar dialogue of works by Helen Frankenthaler and Anthony Caro, echoing the exhibition on view at the gallery’s New York space during the fair.

A Yares Art booth at TEFAF presents large abstract paintings in red, cream and muted earth tones alongside a central sculpture, modern seating and a glass table against dark gray walls.
Yares Art at TEFAF New York. Courtesy Yares Art

Masterpieces abounded throughout the fair’s two floors. London dealer Ben Hunter brought a beautiful Lucian Freud nude from 2001, following the £7.41 million result for his Blond Girl on a Bed, 1987, sold at Sotheby’s London in March. A portrait of his brother Diego by Giacometti, dated 1947, anchored the Gibson Fine Art booth, while another Tête de Diego from 1946 appeared in the Van de Weghe booth upstairs, accompanied by the usual selection of museum-quality works by Jean-Michel Basquiat (1980), Pablo Picasso and an iconic Andy Warhol Diamond Dust Shoes. For the gallery’s sales director Pierre Ravelle-Chapuis TEFAF felt more focused this year, and serious collectors have been showing real enthusiasm. “In a selective market, buyers responded well to quality works with strong provenance and thoughtful presentations in the historic rooms. TEFAF is such a unique fair for that,” he said.

The Giacomettis were also very much present on the design side, with several masterpieces featured in Galerie Lefebvre’s booth alongside Jean-Michel Frank’s iconic Pagoda table, also known as Queue d’Oiseau or Bird’s Tail, in an exceptionally rare shagreen version of a model more commonly made in oak. Only two shagreen examples have been traced in vintage documentation and located today: one made for American philanthropist and French Art Deco collector Templeton Crocker, and another photographed at the 1935 inauguration of Frank’s rue Saint-Honoré boutique. Notably, as provenance matters in design, this one comes from the Yves Saint Laurent collection; the other is in Jacques Grange’s collection.

Perhaps given recent strong design sales at auction, particularly in New York, decorative arts were very much present at TEFAF across historical and contemporary periods. Modernity sold Finn Juhl’s Dining Table Judas and Ole Wanscher’s Set of Six T-Chairs, both at asking prices of $115,000, and Carl Axel Acking’s Ceiling Lamp Model 981 for an asking price of $42,500.

A Galerie Patrick Seguin booth at TEFAF presents Jean Prouvé architectural models on white plinths before wall panels documenting his demountable structures.
Galerie Patrick Seguin at TEFAF New York. © Stephane Aboudaram; Courtesy Galerie Patrick Seguin

Among the absolute highlights of this edition for design lovers was Galerie Patrick Seguin’s deeply informative booth devoted to the architectural work of Jean Prouvé, an artist-designer for whom the gallery is widely regarded as a leading specialist. The presentation had the rigor of a micro-museum show, bringing together 12 rare examples of Prouvé’s demountable architecture from the 1940s and 1950s through maquettes, archival material and film documentation. Combining historical and technical readings of the constructive systems Prouvé developed across different scales and functions, the booth revealed his architecture as a product of postwar resourcefulness, where minimal form, industrial ingenuity and dialogue with nature found a quietly elegant balance. Ranging from emergency housing and reconstruction models to school and office buildings, one highlight was Villa Lopez (1953), a rare demountable house presented to the public for the first time, developed with Raymond Lopez and Henri Prouvé. The 22-meter-long structure combines a prefabricated metal framework with aluminum panels and references to traditional Provençal architecture. At the center of the booth was a rare monumental 3.3-meter Centrale table (1952-1956), originally designed for the Antony Cité Universitaire student residences, an exceptional collector’s piece that encapsulates Prouvé’s research into folded steel and his belief that furniture and architecture could be conceived through the same constructive principles.

A Carpenters Workshop Gallery installation at TEFAF presents sculptural furniture, lighting and ceramics in a dark-walled booth with gold-toned, organic forms and a monumental clock.
Carpenters Workshop Gallery at TEFAF New York. Photo by Matt Harrington

In a warmly elegant golden-toned booth, returning exhibitor Carpenters Workshop Gallery presented a focused exploration of the expressive potential of metal in contemporary design, bringing together works by Marc Newson, Rick Owens and Vincenzo De Cotiis. A highlight of the booth is Newson’s Pod of Drawers, a landmark piece that reflects his fluid, futuristic approach to form and craftsmanship. As a whole, the presentation underscores the gallery’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of collectible design through material experimentation and exceptional artistry. “TEFAF New York offers an exceptional setting to present collectible design alongside art and craftsmanship,” the gallery’s co-founder Loïc Le Gaillard told Observer, describing the booth as an exploration of the creative possibilities of metal through works that blur the boundaries between sculpture and functional design, which at the same time highlights the remarkable talent of the artists and designers with whom they collaborate.

A similar approach anchored Friedman Benda’s TEFAF presentation, which featured a series of historical design masterpieces, tracing the history of modernism less as a single coherent movement than as a groundswell of new possibilities, from early statements by John Chamberlain and Wendell Castle to a foundational ceramic work by Osamu Suzuki, recent work by Nicole Cherubini and important Shiro Kuramata chairs from the Soseikan Yamaguchi House, shown for the first time in New York. At its center was an early example of Gerrit Rietveld’s iconic Red Blue Chair (1922), a radical object that condenses the Dutch De Stijl architect’s commitment to clarity, structure and abstraction into a single form. As a key member of De Stijl, alongside Theo van Doesburg and Piet Mondrian, Rietveld sought to develop a universal formal language made from bare essentials: primary colors, white and black, pure geometry and structural logic pushed toward an imaginative leap. This example is one of the few made close to the design date that remain in private hands. By the time the fair opened to the public on Friday, the gallery had already sold Joris Laarman’s wooden Ply Loop Console, nendo’s hyouri R pendant light and Frida Escobedo’s Creek Bench (2022) during the preview, underscoring how modernism’s legacy continues to refract across disciplines, materials and geographies.

A Friedman Benda installation at TEFAF shows Gerrit Rietveld’s Red Blue Chair alongside sculptural chairs, design objects and a translucent chain curtain.
Friedman Benda at TEFAF New York. Courtesy Fridman Benda

There were plenty of gems of Modern French design as well, as in the booth of Galerie Chastel Maréchal from Paris, featuring Art Nouveau and early-century French designers that have recently been rising at auction, such as Jean Royère, Pierre Chareau, Line Vautrin and Andre Borderie. An absolute highlight in the booth was the Royère pair of “croisillon” armchairs, dated 1955, alongside Diego Giacometti’s Torsade coffee table, which sold on the preview day to an American collector.

Mixing design and art in a thoughtful, curated way, Salon 94 also staged another standout booth, conceived as an intimate tableau loosely inspired by Fernando Botero’s Paris bedroom, where John Kacere’s Marianne R, 1973, once hung above his bed. Anchored by Kacere’s photorealist painting, the booth brings together works by Shoko Suzuki, Tom Sachs and Ed Clark, creating a dialogue among seduction, material experimentation and domestic space, and previewing two major works by Ed Clark ahead of the gallery’s forthcoming exhibition.

A Salon 94 Design booth at TEFAF presents ceramic vessels, sculptural furniture and glowing lamps beneath a large painting of a reclining nude figure.
Salon 94 at TEFAF New York. Courtesy Salon 94

On the antiquities side, London dealer David Aaron placed a remarkably well-preserved 3,300-year-old ancient Egyptian stele, listed at $600,000, with a private collector during the early VIP hours. Created during the reign of Pharaoh Thutmose IV (c. 1401-1391 B.C.), the finely carved limestone stele depicts the pharaoh offering plants, with the uraeus serpent on his brow and hieroglyphs recording his throne name, Menkheperure, confirming its royal identity. As with many antiquities, provenance sharpened the intrigue: the stele was once in the collection of Ben Weider (1923-2008), the Canadian co-founder of the International Federation of BodyBuilders and a Napoleonic historian, who received it in Cairo in 1964 from the United Arab Republic of Bodybuilding Federation in recognition of his work in popularising bodybuilding in the Middle East. “This piece bridges three millennia of history. It was created to legitimize Pharaoh Thutmose IV’s rule, rediscovered in the modern era, and remained preserved in the hands of a collector with a passion for history,” Salomon Aaron, director of David Aaron, told Observer. The stele was presented alongside exceptional works spanning Classical Greek and Roman, Bronze Age British and ancient Egyptian history.

An ancient Egyptian stele is displayed on a pedestal in a dark-walled David Aaron booth at TEFAF, with a classical marble head shown on a pedestal nearby.
David Aaron TEFAF New York. Image Peter Baker (20)

Also in antiquities, Galerie Chenel sold a Roman marble Torso of a Man, dated to the 1st-2nd century A.D., alongside other Classical-age objects the gallery paired, as usual, with a good selection of Picasso ceramics. In jewelry, first-time TEFAF New York exhibitor FORMS had a very successful debut, including the sale of a standout pair of Diamond and Shakudo Sphere Earrings with 20.24 carat diamonds. Meanwhile, art jewelry gallery Didier Ltd. reported having sold several pieces to South American collectors, with prices ranging from $180,000 to $300,000, including Salvador Dalí’s The Persistence of Sound and Telephone Compact, and Alexander Calder’s Tiara Silver and Bracelet Silver.

Overall, the fair, now in its 12th New York edition, remains a marketplace for masterpieces, but also as a platform for contemporary spotlights, rising names and overlooked artists worth rediscovering. In each of its booths, history was not simply displayed but also written and recontextualized in real time, celebrating the excellence of human creativity across disciplines.

More in Art Fairs, Biennials and Triennials

At TEFAF New York, the Masterpiece Market Had Plenty to Celebrate
Filed Under: Arts, Art Fairs, Art Market, Giosetta Fioroni, Alessia Calarota, Anna Zemánková, Ida Barbarigo, Ida Cadorin, Mimi Benoit Parent, Cossette Zeno, Emma Reyes, Tecla Tofano, Templeton Crocker, Ole Wanscher, Carl Axel Acking, Raymond Lopez, Henri Prouvé, Gerrit Rietveld, Theo van Doesburg, Osamu Suzuki, Pierre Chareau, Line Vautrin, Andre Borderie, John Kacere, Shoko Suzuki, Thutmose IV, Ben Weider, Salomon Aaron, Valentine Hugo, Jean-Michel Frank, Finn Juhl, Nicole Cherubini, nendo, David Aaron, Emmanuel Di Donna, Eva Helene Pade, Loïc Le Gaillard, Shiro Kuramata, Joris Laarman, Jean Royère, Jean Prouvé, Wifredo Lam, Vincenzo De Cotiis, Frida Escobedo, buying art, Méret Oppenheim, Jacques Grange, Marc Newson, Ed Clark, Kathleen Ryan, Kibong Rhee, Jenna Gribbon, Rufino Tamayo, Wendell Castle, Diego Giacometti, Anthony Caro, Jean Arp, Eugène Delacroix, Ha Chong-Hyun, Pacita Abad, Cai Guo-Qiang, Giorgio Morandi, David Smith, Fernando Botero, Rick Owens, John Chamberlain, Tom Sachs, Robert Motherwell, Lucian Freud, Leonora Carrington, Man Ray, Piet Mondrian, Helen Frankenthaler, Joan Mitchell, Alberto Giacometti, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander Calder, Mark Rothko, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, America (United States), New York, Axel Vervoordt Gallery, Carpenters Workshop Gallery, David Aaron, Didier Ltd., FORMS, Friedman Benda, Gagosian, Galerie Chastel Maréchal, Galerie Chenel, Galerie Lefebvre, Galerie Patrick Seguin, Galleria d’Arte Maggiore g.a.m., Gibson Fine Art, Gladstone, Larkin Erdmann, Leon Tovar Gallery, Lévy Gorvy Dayan, Mennour, ML Fine Art, Modernity, Pace Di Donna Schrader Galleries, Richard Saltoun, Salon 94, TEFAF, Thaddaeus Ropac, The Armory Show, Tina Kim Gallery, Van de Weghe, White Cube, Yares Art