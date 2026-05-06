Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

At the New Museum Spring Gala, the Art World Turned Out for Lisa Phillips

Cultural icons, art world power brokers and one punk rock legend turned out to celebrate a woman who spent three decades making the institution one of the most adventurous institutions in contemporary culture.

By
John Waters and Jeff Koons Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

After nearly three decades at the helm of the New Museum, former director Lisa Phillips deserved a sendoff worthy of the institution, and in late April, at Cipriani South Street, she got one. At the New Museum’s Spring Gala, following a cocktail hour featuring sets by DJ Stretch Armstrong, former Whitney director Adam Weinberg and artist Maya Lin spoke to Phillips’ singular contributions to the art world, and then the legendary John Waters (yes, that John Waters) led the packed room in a toast. After remarks by artistic director Massimiliano Gioni, auctioneer Phyllis Kao led a lively paddle round—lots included work by Jack Pierson and Billy Sullivan and editions by Rashid Johnson and Cindy Sherman—that helped raise a substantial sum that will go toward supporting the museum’s mission.

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Phyllis Kao. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The guest list read like the syllabus in a master class in contemporary art. Legends Barbara Kruger, Marilyn Minter, Judy Chicago and Joan Jonas shared the room with artists Dana Schutz, John Currin, Mickalene Thomas, Derrick Adams, Hank Willis Thomas, Anne Imhof and Derek Fordjour, among many others. Museum and gallery world heavyweights also—unsurprisingly—turned out in force, from Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak and former Hammer Museum director Ann Philbin to Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden, curator Cecilia Alemani, gallerists Jeffrey Deitch and Nicola Vassell. Honorary Committee Chair Chloë Sevigny (in a flowered Chloé sheath that matched the blooming tablescapes) presided over a crowd that also included actors John Leguizamo and Matt Dillon, writer and critic Hilton Als, artist and Pioneer Works founder Dustin Yellin, filmmaker Catherine Gund and sundry arts patrons and cultural philanthropists. Gala chairs Charlotte Feng Ford, Shelley Fox Aarons, Mitzi Eisenberg, Patricia Blanchet, Stephanie Horton, Richard Mumby and Jamie Singer Soros kept the evening running with practiced ease.

Debbie Harry. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

The night closed with an energetic performance by OG punk rock goddess Deborah Harry, which felt particularly fitting because the New Museum under Lisa Phillips was never content with the merely good when the genuinely extraordinary was available.

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Yvonne Force Villareal, Marilyn Minter and Joel Wachs

Yvonne Force Villareal, Marilyn Minter and Joel Wachs. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Massimiliano Gioni and Cecilia Alemani

Massimiliano Gioni and Cecilia Alemani. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Joan Jonas and Judy Chicago

Joan Jonas and Judy Chicago. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Lisa Phillips and Barbara Kruger

Lisa Phillips and Barbara Kruger.Lisa Phillips and Barbara Kruger. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros

Jamie Singer Soros and Robert Soros. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Clifford Ross and Catherine Gund

Clifford Ross and Catherine Gund. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas

Mickalene Thomas and Latham Thomas. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

John Leguizamo

John Leguizamo. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Matt Dillon and Adam Weinberg

Matt Dillon and Adam Weinberg. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Miles Greenberg and Lisa Phillips

Miles Greenberg and Lisa Phillips. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Derek Fordjour and Dustin Yellin

Derek Fordjour and Dustin Yellin. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Devon Teuscher and Anne Imhof

Devon Teuscher and Anne Imhof. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Debbie Rechler

Debbie Rechler. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Hank Willis Thomas, Abigail Ross Goodman and Adam Lewis

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Hank Willis Thomas, Abigail Ross Goodman and Adam Lewis. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Carly Murphy, Noah Horowitz and Bridget Finn

Carly Murphy, Noah Horowitz and Bridget Finn. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Ingrid Gilbert

Ingrid Gilbert. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Michael Chuapoco and Derrick Adams

Michael Chuapoco and Derrick Adams. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Noa Wynn and Dana Prussian Haney

Noa Wynn and Dana Prussian Haney. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Vivian Crockett

Vivian Crockett. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Shohei Shigematsu

Shohei Shigematsu. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Salome Asega

Salome Asega. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

John Currin, Lisa Yuskavage, Derek Fordjour and Rashid Johnson

John Currin, Lisa Yuskavage, Derek Fordjour and Rashid Johnson. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Thelma Golden and Lisa Phillips

Thelma Golden and Lisa Phillips. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Jane Smith, Cristina BanBan and Anna Bruder Sharpe

Jane Smith, Cristina BanBan and Anna Bruder Sharpe. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Randi Levine and Jeffery E. Levine

Randi Levine and Jeffery E. Levine. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Cati Vlad and Morgan Aguiar-Lucander

Cati Vlad and Morgan Aguiar-Lucander. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Brooke Garber Neidich and J. K. Brown

Brooke Garber Neidich and J. K. Brown. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

David B. Heller, Talia Mota, Dustin Yellin and Doreen Small

David B. Heller, Talia Mota, Dustin Yellin and Doreen Small. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Bonita Stewart, Adam Goujjane and Miyoung Lee

Bonita Stewart, Adam Goujjane and Miyoung Lee. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

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At the New Museum Spring Gala, the Art World Turned Out for Lisa Phillips
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Shelley Fox Aarons, Stephanie Horton, Deborah Harry, Billy Sullivan, Charlotte Feng Ford, Mitzi Eisenberg, Patricia Blanchet, Richard Mumby, Catherine Gund, Phyllis Kao, Jamie Singer Soros, Ann Philbin, Hilton Als, Nicola Vassell, Jack Pierson, Lisa Phillips, Arts patrons, Derek Fordjour, Dana Schutz, Matt Dillon, Maya Lin, Adam Weinberg, Joan Jonas, John Currin, Anne Imhof, Anne Pasternak, John Leguizamo, Massimiliano Gioni, Judy Chicago, Derrick Adams, Dustin Yellin, Thelma Golden, John Waters, Hank Willis Thomas, Barbara Kruger, Marilyn Minter, Cecilia Alemani, Mickalene Thomas, Rashid Johnson, Chloe Sevigny, Jeffrey Deitch, Cindy Sherman, New Museum, Art Collectors, Artists