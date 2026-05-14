Why a Single 5.51-Carat Diamond Commanded $17.3 Million in Geneva

There are high-quality diamonds, and then there are the diamonds that exist in a category so singular that the usual vocabulary of the trade barely applies. The fancy, vivid blue-green Ocean Dream, which sold yesterday (May 13) in Christie's Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva for $17.3 million, is one of the latter. This 5.51-carat triangular-cut stone has a color so improbable that, as the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) has noted in its materials, some might assume it has been artificially enhanced.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

But the stone’s uniquely arresting color isn’t a quirk of man-made chemistry. Tom Moses, GIA executive vice president and chief laboratory and research officer, was involved with the original cutting of the Ocean Dream more than 20 years ago and has examined and graded it several times since then. “Blue-green diamonds are extraordinarily rare because their color depends on a very specific set of natural conditions,” he told Observer. In diamonds like the Ocean Dream, the blue-green hue is caused by exposure to natural radiation near the earth’s surface over millions of years—a geological happening so uncommon that no other natural diamond of comparable color and size has ever been recorded. In fact, the Ocean Dream is the largest diamond of its kind graded by the GIA since the organization’s founding in 1931.

Only a few hundred notable natural blue diamonds exist globally; perhaps only 300 green diamonds exceed one carat. Stones possessing both blue and green hues are exceedingly scarce. (The Ocean Paradise Diamond, owned by the Nahshonov Group, is another natural blue-green diamond, but it’s nowhere near as deeply hued and just a fraction of the carat weight.) These stones are difficult to work with, according to Moses, specifically because of the properties that give them their remarkable coloration: “The radiation most often does not penetrate entirely through the diamond, which makes the cutting process especially delicate, as the cutter must preserve the color while also balancing shape, weight and brilliance.”

In its rough form—11.7 carats, extracted in Central Africa in the 1990s—the Ocean Dream was acquired by the Cora Diamond Corporation in New York, which commissioned master cutter Mazhar Saylam to shape it into a modified triangular brilliant. The stone made its public debut in a Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History exhibition, “The Splendor of Diamonds” in 2003, where it was displayed alongside six of the most extraordinary diamonds on earth: the Moussaieff Red, the De Beers Millennium Star, the Pumpkin Diamond, the blue Heart of Eternity, the vivid yellow Allnatt diamond and the Steinmetz Pink Star. After the exhibition closed, the Ocean Dream disappeared from public view, surfacing only occasionally in collector conversations.

The striking result in Geneva is what happens when a stone with no comparables returns to a market that has spent more than a decade remembering it. The Christie’s result nearly doubles the $9.8 million it fetched in the auction house’s 2014 Magnificent Jewels sale, setting a new world record for a blue-green diamond. “The result at Christie’s reflects continued demand for exceptional natural colored diamonds,” Moses said. “Collectors at this level are looking for gems with characteristics and stories that are beautiful and unique.”

More in Auctions