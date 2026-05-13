Bezos Family’s $100M Gift to NYC’s Robin Hood Honors Jackie Bezos

The Bezos family is committing $100 million to New York City’s Robin Hood, the city’s largest poverty-fighting nonprofit. The funds are part of a Robin Hood campaign to raise $1 billion to support initiatives including emergency food, housing, education, job training, benefits access and legal services. The donation serves as the campaign’s anchor gift and will establish the Jackie Bezos Endowment for Early Childhood at Robin Hood—named in recognition of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ mother, Jackie, who died last year at age 78.

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The campaign was unveiled during Robin Hood’s annual benefit on May 11, attended by Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Other notable donors include Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and Michael Bloomberg.

Jeff Bezos was born in Albuquerque, N.M., when Jackie was 17. She later married Miguel, a Cuban immigrant who adopted Jeff. The couple’s philanthropic efforts have included founding the Bezos Family Foundation in 2000—three years after Amazon went public—with a mission to invest in learning opportunities for young people. According to its most recent tax filings, the organization distributed $361 million in 2024 and ended the year with $154 million in assets. In addition to grantmaking, it has launched in-house initiatives such as the Bezos Scholars Program and Vroom, a global effort that provides free tools for parents and caregivers.

Jackie was also deeply involved with Robin Hood, serving on the nonprofit’s board of directors for a decade and chairing its Early Childhood Committee. Jeff’s younger brother, Mark, co-founder of investment firm HighPost Capital, joined the board in 2024.

“My mother saw the innate potential in every child and never stopped working to ensure that potential was met,” said Mark in a statement. “This gift honors her legacy and makes permanent the work she helped build at Robin Hood.”

Founded in 1988 by hedge-fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones, Robin Hood has invested $3 billion in programs across New York City since its inception. Last year alone, it distributed $140 million to 295 community-based organizations.

New York City’s child care agenda

The Jackie Bezos Endowment for Early Childhood will emphasize early childhood investments, particularly interventions for vulnerable youth. This area was a longstanding priority for Jackie, who helped Robin Hood increase its annual early childhood grants from $13 million to $22.8 million during her tenure and played a role in launching its Fund for Early Learning. The Bezos family’s $100 million gift also includes a pledge of an additional $25 million, contingent on a match, bringing the potential total to $150 million.

Robin Hood’s emphasis on child-focused funding comes as New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani pursues an ambitious plan to expand free child care programs citywide. The Bezos family’s gift, however, is not tied to any specific city initiative, Kevin Thompson, Robin Hood’s chief communications officer, told Observer, adding that it’s too early to know how the funds will be allocated.

Robin Hood currently has around $6 million in active city-directed child care investments. Earlier this year, the nonprofit funded a citywide survey aimed at giving parents a greater role in shaping New York City’s child care policies.

“To deliver free, universal child care across all five boroughs, it is going to take a citywide effort—government, providers, working families, labor, philanthropy, and New Yorkers in all five boroughs,” said Jenna Lyle, a spokeswoman for Mamdani, in a statement to Observer. “We are proud to see Robin Hood make a major commitment to expanding child care in New York and beyond.”