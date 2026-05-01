This Bill Gates-Backed Fusion CEO Wants to Sell Nuclear Energy Like a Utility

Fusion energy has spent decades proving it can work. Chris Mowry, an energy industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, is focused on something harder: proving it can sell. As CEO of Type One Energy, a fusion startup backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Mowry is pushing the industry beyond scientific milestones and into the economics of real-world power. His test is straightforward: Can fusion meet the same standards utilities apply to any energy source: reliability, cost and availability.

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“The real transition to commercialization is signaled when end-customers start to pay companies for their fusion technology itself, rather than a conditional commitment to purchase power in the event it is produced sometime in the future,” he told Observer.

That shift is becoming more urgent. Fusion attracted more than $10 billion in funding in 2025, fueled in part by surging electricity demand from A.I. data centers. But most utility deals across the sector still lack firm financial commitments.

Mowry’s perspective comes from decades inside the energy system fusion aims to disrupt. He began at Philadelphia Electric and the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations, then spent 10 years at GE Energy in senior roles. He later led B&W Nuclear Energy, launched a small modular reactor business, and served as CEO of General Fusion. Across those roles, his focus has been consistent: turning complex energy technologies into viable businesses. That operating discipline now shapes Type One.

Founded in 2019 by University of Wisconsin fusion scientists, including chief science officer John Canik, the company has raised more than $160 million. Mowry joined in 2023 after working with Breakthrough Energy Ventures to refine its commercial strategy.

While fusion remains a race among competing designs, Type One is betting on the stellarator, a reactor built for steady, continuous operation that’s closer to how utilities run baseload power today. Mowry argues that alignment with existing grid needs is critical.

“The stellarator is the only fusion technology that currently has been demonstrated to operate in a stable and continuous manner,” he said.

The company’s strategy is already taking shape through a partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), the largest public power provider in the U.S. The two are developing what could become the first commercial stellarator plant at TVA’s Bull Run site, a retired coal facility.

For Mowry, the partnership is as important as the technology. TVA isn’t just a future customer; it’s helping shape licensing, development and deployment. That reflects Type One’s broader approach of integrating into the existing energy system rather than reinventing it.

Instead of building everything in-house, the company relies on established industrial partners for manufacturing and plant systems, while focusing on its core fusion technology. The goal is to reduce costs and execution risk.

“Our business plan is relatively capital efficient, by design,” Mowry said.

Type One is targeting initial operations in the early 2030s, with follow-on plants designed to scale more quickly and cheaply. Mowry believes fusion can eventually follow a manufacturing model rather than the slow, bespoke buildout typical of large energy projects.

Type One is not alone in pursuing that vision. Commonwealth Fusion Systems, backed by investors including Google, is advancing a tokamak design with plans for deployment in the early 2030s. Helion Energy, backed by Sam Altman, is taking a different approach with a pulsed system and aims to deliver 50 megawatts to Microsoft by 2028.

Each pathway reflects different technical and economic bets, and the outcome remains uncertain. But Mowry argues the industry is entering a new phase. Once a company secures a committed customer—as Type One has with TVA—the conversation begins to shift. The core question is no longer physics, but execution.

“There simply is not enough early-stage capital around the table to finance even a modest number of more than $10 billion worth of technology development programs,” Mowry said. “Investors are increasingly asking the questions they raise with growth-stage companies. These revolve around business and deployment experience more than around physics.”

That shift is being driven in part by demand. Fusion is increasingly positioned as a potential source of continuous, carbon-free power for energy-intensive users like data centers. But ambition alone won’t determine the outcome. The companies that succeed will be those that can build, finance and operate power systems that meet utility expectations on cost and reliability.

Mowry’s bet is that fusion can ultimately scale more like manufacturing than megaproject infrastructure, enabled by standardized designs and a more streamlined regulatory path than traditional nuclear. Type One’s model reflects that view: rely on experienced partners for non-fusion systems, integrate into existing grid infrastructure, and focus internal efforts on the core technology.