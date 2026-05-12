The Best Fashion From the 2026 Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

It’s that time of the year when the biggest stars in cinema jet off to the South of France and say bonjour to the glitz and glamour of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. For the next 12 days, the glitterati will take over the French resort town of Cannes, showcasing the best and brightest new international films from all around the world—not to mention some of the most dazzling red carpet looks of the entire year.
The 79th annual Cannes Film Festival kicks off on May 12 and runs through May 23. South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook will serve as jury president for the main competition this year, taking over responsibilities from Juliette Binoche. She’s joined by fellow main competition jurors Diego Céspedes, Isaach de Bankolé, Paul Laverty, Demi Moore, Ruth Negga, Stellan Skarsgard, Laura Wandel and Chloé Zhao—Jacob Elordi was reportedly set to be on the jury, as well, but had to drop out in early May after breaking his foot.
Pierre Salvadori’s French film, The Electric Kiss, has been selected to open the festival, commencing 12 days of premieres, parties and more for some of the most anticipated films of the year. The 2026 lineup includes James Gray’s Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller, Quentin Dupieux’s Full Phil, with Kristen Stewart and Woody Harrelson, Cristian Mungiu’s Fjord, featuring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, and many more. This year, two Honorary Palmes d’Or will be awarded: first, to Peter Jackson at the opening ceremony, and later to Barbra Streisand on the final day of the festival.
But back to the fashion: the Cannes red carpet is one of the most delightfully opulent of the year; attendees embrace the unapologetic glamour of the French Riviera and go all out. Last year, just one day before the festivities were set to begin, the festival updated its already notoriously strict, black-tie dress code and banned nudity and “voluminous outfits” from the red carpet.
Even with the new restrictions (which were followed by some, ignored by others), the Cannes red carpet did not disappoint, from Dakota Johnson’s crystal-embroidered Gucci frock and Naomi Campbell’s gold-corseted Dolce & Gabbana tulle gown to Kristen Stewart’s white Chanel shorts suit and Natalie Portman in custom Dior Haute Couture. And the 2026 iteration will surely be more thrilling than ever—we’re keeping you updated with all the most fashionable looks from the Cannes Film Festival red carpet throughout the extravaganza. Below, see the most exciting looks.
Demi Moore
in Jacquemus
Ruth Negga
in Christian Dior
Chloé Zhao
in Gabriela Hearst
Carlos Sainz Jr. and Rebecca Donaldson
Anaïs Demoustier
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
in Saint Laurent
Claire Holt
Elijah Wood and Mette-Marie Kongsved
Heidi Klum
in Elie Saab
Jane Fonda
in Gucci
Lilly Krug
Kelly Rutherford
in Giorgio Armani
True Whitaker
Kimberley Garner
Uma Jammeh
Maura Higgins
in Andrew Kwon
Lucas Bravo
Diego Luna and Adriana Paz
Poppy Delevingne
in John Galliano
Alton Mason
Maika Monroe
in Ashi Studio
Frédérique Bel
Caroline Daur
in Roksanda