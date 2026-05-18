The 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD Has Speed, Range and the Wrong Name

That old maxim on wisdom “…from the mouths of babes…” might not apply to my 21-year-old nephew. Still, we’ll give the kid credit for succinctly summing up the 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD in a handful of words. During a weeklong test drive of Ford’s latest performance, all-electric SUV, I picked up the savvy young man for our regular dinner in which we enjoy an adventurous meal and solve all of the world’s problems. As he settled into the passenger seat, he noted the tasteful interior soaked in that new car smell hewn from recycled materials.

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His initial judgment? “I like it. It’s cool.” As we zipped into the night, he commented that the EV moved well and was plenty comfortable. He’s somewhat less than an enthusiastic gearhead, so it cam as no surprise when he asked what vehicle had carried him to his Indian supper that night. I tapped on the center of the steering wheel and the iconic emblem of the galloping horse. He looked from that emblem around the car and back to me: “No. This isn’t a Mustang. Is it?”

There we have the encapsulated dilemma of the Mustang Mach-E since its arrival in 2020 amidst the COVID pandemic, when saving the world was on everyone’s mind. The ecology-centric plug-in EV is a good-looking, reasonably sporty crossover/small SUV with respectable range. All the while, it carries legendary branding that should be reserved for automotive Mount Rushmore and not forcibly spot-welded to a vehicle Ford wanted to soak in industry buzz.

I’ve owned four Mustangs over the years. My first ride at the foolish age of 16 was a very used but wonderfully spirited 1975 Mustang Mach I V8 with all of its 122 horsepower. After I wrecked it while driving between summer jobs (I still have the ball off of the gear shifter), I downgraded to an underpowered but handsome 1977 Mustang II Inline-Four. When Ford redesigned the entire look of the Mustang in 1996, I could afford a brand new V6 version with my first job out of grad school. Finally, my 2011 Mustang GT 5.0L V8 made a lot of noise as I made my way out of my Mustang phase.

The common element binding all four of those cars to the Mustangs of today is the simple fact that they were and are all coupes. A classic model’s vehicle type is forever wed to its identity. Ford wouldn’t make an F-150 hatchback, and Lincoln doesn’t sell a scooter and call it a Navigator Lite. It doesn’t sit right that the automaker would take easily the most famous car it ever built and transplant its badge onto a crossover.

Still, judged on what it is over what it’s called, the Mach-E Premium AWD is a very competitive EV. It employs dual-permanent magnet synchronous AC motors over the axles producing 370 hp in its extended range trim. Physics and the nature of torque from an electric motor lend exceptional acceleration to performance EVs, and the Mach-E Premium packs 500 lb-ft of said torque, forging a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds.

The range maxes out just a tick north of 300 miles, while the battery charges from 10 percent to 80 percent in 36 to 40 minutes on a DC fast charger. The vehicle arrives with an adapter that will juice up the car off any standard garage or outdoor outlet, but that operation requires eight to 12 hours of uninterrupted charge time.

Inside the passenger compartment, there’s a 15.5-inch vertical infotainment screen mounted somewhat awkwardly on the center of the dash. Regardless, the screen grants carefree access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to the standard suite of Ford apps the company lays into all of its 2026 machines.

The exterior aesthetics are as graceful as a crossover can be. The vehicle class amounts to little more than oversized hatchbacks. Still, the Mustang Mach-E’s designers gave it a pleasant flowing line head to tail and a fairly athletic stance. The only detail that harks back to the proper Mustangs of old besides the hijacked running stallion symbol is the three-across rectangular taillights.

The driving experience is pleasant and effective. The suddenness of the ride’s acceleration comes in handy in traffic, and the range is adequate for any commuter’s needs. That nephew of mine liked the 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD, and the fact that it’s an EV is appealing to the social justice and climate change-minded young man as he settles into his first job.

However, he made it clear that, despite the vehicle catching his eye at first glance, the marketing stunt of calling the Mach-E Premium AWD a Mustang struck him as disingenuous. When it comes to an automotive industry fixture like the original pony car, authenticity matters.

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