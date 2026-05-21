Google Investment Chief Ruth Porat Breaks Down the Tech Giant’s $190B A.I. Bet

On Tuesday (May 19), as Sundar Pichai unveiled a slew of A.I. updates at Google’s annual I/O developer conference in Mountain View, Calif., the company’s president and chief investment officer, Ruth Porat, took the stage in a scorching New York City to explain the massive financial stakes behind the tech giant’s ambitious A.I. push.

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Google’s capital expenditure (CapEx) has nearly doubled from last year, skyrocketing to an estimated $180 billion to $190 billion in 2026. The company has committed to spending roughly 40 percent of that staggering budget on data center buildouts, with the remaining 60 percent allocated to other A.I. infrastructure like chips. Speaking at Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit during an onstage interview with editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan, Porat explained that this sky-high spending is a response to an industry-wide “platform shift” that Google simply cannot afford to miss.

“We haven’t seen anything this profound in our lifetime. You don’t want to be behind the curve,” she said. “It is an incredible privilege to be living today, especially when you’re focused on what you can do with technology to advance science, drive economic growth, improve the delivery of critical social services and make advances in health care, education, cybersecurity and security. That upside potential is profound. And to deliver it, we clearly need the compute capacity.”

To secure that capacity, Google has been aggressively amassing A.I. chips. While continuing to stock up on Nvidia GPUs, it is mass-producing its in-house Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to run its Gemini models.

While the current A.I. boom took off publicly with OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, Google has long been a leader in A.I. research. Exactly a decade ago, CEO Pichai famously declared that Google was “moving from mobile-first to A.I.-first,” meaning “we are going to invest aggressively to lead in A.I., and we’re going to have a full stack approach,” Porat explained on Tuesday, noting that the vision continues to govern senior leadership decisions. “It’s models, it’s chips, it’s research, and it’s the application across all of our platforms,” she added.

The A.I. tools widely available today are far from perfect. Large language models are still notoriously prone to “hallucinations.” Eradicating these errors requires more compute power and deeper training capabilities.

“One area we care immensely about is delivering for everyone in a high-quality way, especially when models were hallucinating,” Porat said. “If you wake up in the middle of the night and your child has a fever, and you want to give Tylenol, it better be right. Google stands for quality, and that was very important to us.”

Porat’s leadership lessons from Wall Street

Porat stepped into her role as Google’s president and chief investment officer in September 2023, after serving as CFO for eight years—the longest tenure in the company’s history. Before Google, Porat was the financial chief at Morgan Stanley.

During the peak of the 2008 financial crisis, Porat worked closely with then-Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson, from whom she said she learned her most valuable leadership lessons.

At the time, she was running a business covering banks, insurance companies and asset managers as the global economy was fracturing. When Paulson needed an elite advisory team to analyze the unfolding collapse, he tapped Porat to lead a group of about 40 financial experts.

“When I later got to Google, I was asked, ‘What were the lessons from the financial crisis?’ It struck me as a totally bizarre question coming from a place where things had only been going up,” she recalled.

Her takeaway from working with Paulson boiled down to three core leadership principles, which she now applies to the fast-moving A.I. landscape.

First, “identify your greatest source of vulnerability and protect against it early, because you cannot protect against it in that moment when you need it most,” she said. During the financial crisis, that vulnerability was bank liquidity. In the A.I. era, the vulnerability is stagnation. “If a competitor is using [a revenue opportunity] and you’re not, the steep curve makes it hard to catch up later.”

Second, Porat stresses that leaders must have both the will and the financial means to act. “Too often, by the time you mobilize your team and have the will, you no longer have the financial means to catch up,” she said.

Finally, she highlights the importance of building a team that provides “horizontal vision”—the ability to look across multiple organizational units and spot patterns and trends. “Technology can help, but in a rapidly changing world, a broad vision is essential,” she explained. “As I often say, give me horizontal vision. I can then connect the dots to the future…These lessons remain central to leadership today.”