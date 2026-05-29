June’s arrival ought to offer a reprieve after a shockingly busy May art fair calendar packed to the rafters with events—and auctions—both in and outside of New York City. But if the June art fair calendar is only refreshingly light because of Art Basel’s global dominance, at least the next best thing to a month off is a few weeks on the Rhine. Beyond Art Basel, the sundry Swiss satellite fairs are the order of the day this month, and we’re not complaining. It’s a real treat for those looking for a break from the city and a city’s worth of art.

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We do have some questions about this year’s June calendar: Will June Art Fair really return this year? As of today (May 29), the fair’s website simply states “June 2026. Coming Soon.” And what happened to all the Art3f summer fairs? (We’ll likely never know.) Meanwhile, Juxtapose is no longer a fair. The Digital Art Mile is no more. ReA! Art Fair in Milan is now an October fair. Uncertainty abounds, so along with the art fairs below, you could consider adding Zurich Art Weekend, London Gallery Weekend and Basel Art Summer Camp, a pop-up of works by emerging artists at HYVE Hostel, to your itinerary.

The June Art Fair Guide

Basel Social Club 2026

June 14-20

Basel Social Club was founded in the spring of 2022 by a collective of artists, gallerists and curators who wanted to create social spaces for art. What they built was more festival than art fair: an event that’s free and open to all, accessible by public transportation, full of affordable artworks and enhanced by live music, performances and food. Notably, the third edition took place outdoors—specifically, on 72 hectares of open farmland ten kilometers south of Art Basel. (Robbie Fitzpatrick, co-founder of the fair and owner of Fitzpatrick Gallery, told the Financial Times that Basel Social Club would happen rain or shine.) The 2026 edition, titled Office, will transform a multi-story office building in central Basel into a “temporary social stage for art.”

Liste Art Fair Basel 2026

June 15-21

One of the cornerstone satellite fairs orbiting Art Basel, Liste has been a launchpad for the new and the next since 1996, building a well-earned reputation for sharp, boundary-pushing presentations. Often organized around focused solo shows, Liste is where rising artists debut ideas that set art world trends, so it’s no surprise that this fair often spotlights socially and politically engaged work that goes on to resonate well beyond Basel. Last year, European collectors dominated the floor in the fair’s first days, while American and Asian buyers notably arrived later or skipped the fair altogether. It will be interesting to see how attendance changes in what feels like a more confident market moment.

Photo Basel 2026

June 16-21

Switzerland’s first and only art fair devoted exclusively to photography, Photo Basel has been making the most of Basel’s June crowds since its founding in 2015—reminding collectors, curators and critics alike that photography is very much a fine art. Held at the stylishly understated Volkshaus Basel, this fair that knows its niche and thrives in it, delivers tightly curated exhibitions that span vintage gems and contemporary breakthroughs. If you want to immerse yourself in what’s trending among collectors in this space, Photo Basel is the place to do it.

June Art Fair 2026

June 16-22

June Art Fair, with its evocative but somewhat hard-to-search name, has carved out a niche of its own since 2019 as the gallery-led satellite fair that remembers art should still be fun. Founded by Christian Andersen and Esperanza Rosales, it opens just before the main Basel frenzy begins, offering collectors and curious wanderers alike a moment to breathe and actually look at the art. No VIP stampedes. No champagne bottlenecks. And somewhat more interesting, the very first edition of June Art Fair had no booths—the founders called it an ‘exhibition platform’ rather than a fair. The setting is a conversation starter in and of itself: a repurposed bunker designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron that’s just 200 meters away from Art Basel.

VOLTA Basel 2026

June 17-21

Volta is the Italian word for “turn,” and in literary terms, a volta marks a shift in tone or perspective—a fitting name for an art fair that’s been quietly evolving since its founding in 2005. What began as a casual gathering among friends and dealers has grown into a curated showcase with an emphasis on discovery, innovation and curatorial clarity. VOLTA Basel now functions as something of a crucible: rigorous but open, and serious but not stiff.

Art Basel 2026

June 18-21

This international mega-fair—known for drawing international mega-crowds—hardly needs an introduction, but here it is anyway. Paraphrasing Observer’s take from 2018: Art Basel is a pan-continental, seemingly never-ending art juggernaut, with marquee fairs landing every few months in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong, plus a scatterplot of satellite exhibitions in between, but the original June edition in the Swiss city that gave the fair its name remains the gold standard of blue-chip legitimacy. It’s where the so-called “serious” collectors descend en masse to comb through presentations from hundreds of the world’s most prestigious galleries, all of them bringing out their best and boldest to hustle in the Messeplatz. That’s all still true, and it’s worth noting that Art Basel remains a major force in the global art market, setting both the pace and the tone for contemporary art sales and institutional taste. If you’re just arriving to the art world and looking to jump into the deep end, this is as deep as it gets.

Treasure House Fair 2026

June 24-30

London’s highly anticipated summer art fair returns this year with a host of exhibitors spanning fine art, furniture, antiquities, jewellery, watches and even classic cars—a sprawling showcase where connoisseurship meets spectacle. Styled as a “treasure house” of the rare and refined, the fair fuses British heritage with global perspective, presenting everything from ancient artifacts to avant-garde design. You can expect to see a delightful mix of the timeworn and the cutting-edge at Treasure House Fair, with every object on view vetted by independent experts, ensuring a certain rigor behind the glitz and inviting us to trace a millennia-spanning arc of craftsmanship, ingenuity and cultural ambition.

NOMAD The Hamptons 2026

June 25-28

NOMAD makes its U.S. debut this year at the Watermill Center, the Long Island arts institution founded by theater visionary Robert Wilson. Fifteen years in, the fair founded and directed by Nicolas Bellavance-Lecompte has mounted editions in Capri, St. Moritz, Monaco, Venice, Cannes and Abu Dhabi, each time forgoing the classic booth model in favor of site-specific presentations that ask galleries to respond to their surroundings. (Though the real secret to the fair’s success, Georgio Pace told Observer in 2024, is the coalescence of wealthy collectors, discerning curators and an urbane art crowd in a perfect triumvirate.) The Watermill Center, long devoted to experimental and cross-disciplinary work, will no doubt give this edition of the fair a conceptual anchor that goes beyond mere backdrop. Galleries will mount curated exhibitions across the grounds, with a program of talks, events and special visits rounding out a long weekend at the intersection of art, design and landscape.

Even more art fairs in June

As always, what’s above doesn’t represent the totality of the June art fair calendar in 2026—there are always plenty of smaller, lesser-known and niche art fairs happening around the world. Here’s a quick roundup of several more art events you might want to check out this month.

MoBU 2026 (Bucharest)

June 3-7

MAZE Design Basel 2026

June 14-18

CAN Art Fair Ibiza 2026

June 25-28