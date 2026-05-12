The 2026 McLaren 750S Spider Is Thoroughly, Deliberately and Delightfully Impractical

There are few automakers whose racing history and pedigree are as closely wed to their production cars as McLaren. A longtime fixture in the ultimate technological and engineering competition that is Formula 1 racing, the Woking, U.K.-based operation pours what it learns on the world’s greatest grand prix courses into the supercars it sells to well-heeled buyers.

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The 2026 McLaren 750S Spider puts that competitive acumen to better use than any other car in its current line (and better than all but a tiny handful of cars worldwide). A mid-engined two-seater, the 750S offers otherworldly speed and handling built for the track.

McLaren dropped a precisely tuned, 4-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 capable of 740 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque into this Spider. Those numbers might not seem overly ambitious as Bugatti, Ferrari, Aston Martin and other McLaren rivals are building V16s or V12s, driving more than 1,000 horses out of their barns. But the 750S makes the most of its equine capability by staying Grade A lean. Putting racing material science to good use, McLaren stripped 30 kilograms of weight out of the 2025 750S. Converted to imperial numbers, the 2026 version weighs only about 3,170 lbs.

With the V8 pushing a lighter chassis with the help of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, this rear-wheel-drive rocket ship will do 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds. It joins a very small club of entirely fossil fuel-driven vehicles on the consumer market capable of that kind of acceleration without the aid of any electric motor. Turning back to the McLaren weight advantage briefly, one way to make any car lighter is to avoid putting a layer of lithium-ion batteries along its belly.

In terms of straight-line speed, the 750S will do a reported 206 mph. It’s safe to say McLaren limits its output to that already considerable figure because it once engaged in international rivalries with other stratospheric automakers over who could build the fastest cars in the world year to year. The 750S could no doubt climb north of 210 in the hands of mentally imbalanced men and women if its engineers allowed it to do so.

Such scientifically honed power requires precise steering and handling to keep it pointed in the right direction. McLaren uses a power-assisted rack-and-pinion system with double wishbone suspension front and rear to ease at least some of the road’s bumps at speed. The car can raise its front end on demand with the press of a button to survive speed bumps and other inconveniences.

The driver should expect—require, really—extra sensitivity and connection to the road surface as this McLaren honors its intention as an ultimate performance car. The machine wants to connect and communicate with its operator through that racing-cut steering wheel, and that means it’ll react more sensitively to driving conditions that a luxury car might float above in its quest for comfort.

Still, the 750S is by no means an uncomfortable endurance test for driver and passenger. Though it rides very low to the ground for ideal aerodynamics, the ergonomics of the carbon fiber racing seats cup the occupants with adequate support. While the car’s thirsty fuel consumption numbers (15 mpg on a good day) make this McLaren a less-than-ideal tourer, it doesn’t make human bodies pay for its sportiness.

When considering a $386,000+ car with performance capabilities like the 750S’s, an envious question leaves the lips of those who don’t dwell in the realm of automotive enthusiasm. It always goes something like: “What use is all that speed? You can’t do anything with it.” If the driver expected to answer that query owns a McLaren 750S, the best response is to activate its launch control and silence any further nonsense with the machine’s violent, Valkyrie shriek of engine noise. Short of such a dramatic departure, there are more practical ways to shush the killjoy.

All of that power proves a wonderful gift when it comes time to pull out onto a busy street or to escape wolf packs on the freeway. The supreme and immediate speed of the McLaren throws wide open even the tiniest windows in the traffic flow.

Admittedly, the 750S is an entirely impractical vehicle. Yes, the car holds a “frunk” large enough for a briefcase or a modest suitcase. Its cockpit can hold two backsides in adequate comfort inside those contoured racing seats. In keeping with its “Spider” ancestors, the roof opens to the outside air in only 11 seconds and closes again at speeds up to about 30 m.p.h. It has all of the necessary safety features; a modest, but effective 8-inch touchscreen; and a Bowers & Wilkins stereo system.

But truthfully, the McLaren 750S Spider exists to transport irresponsible, adrenaline-addicted humans at extreme, perhaps immature speeds. The car’s lack of sensible applications is the entire point of this track beast turned road car. McLaren’s designers and engineers slave away in Surrey to create a top-down tribute to driving enjoyment for owners who aren’t afraid to peacock a bit out on the road.

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