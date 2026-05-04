The Most Exciting Fashion on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

Today is the first Monday in May, and that can only mean one thing—it’s time for the Met Gala, also known as the biggest night in fashion. This evening, guests who received a coveted invite to the annual fête will head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing both jaw-dropping outfits and soul-crushing traffic to Fifth Avenue.
The Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and as always, the night’s theme is in keeping with the Met’s corresponding exhibition—this year, it is the deceptively simple “Costume Art.” The show will focus on depictions of the dressed body across the Met’s curatorial departments, juxtaposing fashion garments with works of art. This year’s exhibit will also mark the debut of the Costume Institute’s new home, the Condé M. Nast Galleries: An 11,500-square-foot space (previously the museum’s gift shop).
The dress code this evening is “Fashion Is Art,” which, per Vogue, encourages guests to “consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas.” While the guest list is kept under wraps until attendees begin to ascend the Met Gala steps, we do know that Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams are co-chairing the event, along with, of course, Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, the lead sponsors for both the gala and the exhibition, are honorary chairs. Similarly to last year, the 2026 Met Gala brought back the tradition of a host committee; the co-chairs are Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, with members including Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Rebecca Hall, Lisa, Chloe Malle, Aimee Mullins, Amy Sherald, Tschabalala Self, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Anna Weyant, Lauren Wasser, A’ja Wilson, Chase Sui Wonders and Yseult.
The Met Gala red carpet is arguably the most exciting red carpet of the entire year, as the glitterati don ensembles that have often been in the works for months; a group effort between the guests, designers, stylists and glam teams. Below, see all the most thrilling, high-fashion moments from the 2026 Met Gala, which we’ll keep updating throughout the evening.
Gracie Abrams
in Chanel
Margot Robbie
in Chanel
Misty Copeland
Suki Waterhouse
Karlie Kloss
Babyface
Grace Gummer
Gabrielle Union-Wade
Dwyane Wade
Rami Malek
Adut Akech
Sabrina Carpenter
in Dior
SZA
Vittoria Ceretti
Serena Williams
in Marc Jacobs
Anne Hathaway
in Michael Kors
Hailey Bieber
in Saint Laurent
Joe Alwyn
Hunter Schafer
in Prada
Lily-Rose Depp
in Chanel
Sombr
in Valentino
Alex Consani
Kylie Jenner
in Schiaparelli
Jisoo
in Dior
Paloma Elsesser
in Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso
Lux Pascal
in Cult Gaia
Eileen Gu
Ahn Hyo-seop
Carey Mulligan
in Prada
Tom Ford and Julianne Moore
Moore in Bottega Veneta
Nicholas Hoult
Karina
Emily Blunt
in Ashi Studio
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci
Colman Domingo
in Valentino
Stevie Nicks
in Zara by John Galliano
Charlotte Tilbury and Cai Xukun
Georgina Rodríguez
in Ludovic de Saint Sernin
Naomi Watts
in Dior
Angela Bassett
in Prabal Gurung
Alysa Liu
in Louis Vuitton
Yseult
in Harris Reed
Law Roach
Heidi Klum
Lisa
in Robert Wun
Irina Shayk
in Alexander Wang
Dasha Zhukova Niarchos
Joey King
in Miu Miu
Anderson .Paak
in Amiri
Gigi Hadid
in Miu Miu
Maya Hawke
in Prada
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Janelle Monáe
in Christian Siriano
Paul Anthony Kelly
in Christian Dior
Ejae
in Swarovski
Olivia Wilde
in Thom Browne
Camila Mendes
Finn Wolfhard
Lindsey Vonn
in Thom Browne
Katy Perry
in Stella McCartney
Camila Morrone
in Tory Burch
Laufey
in Tory Burch
Damson Idris
in Prada
Rosé
in Saint Laurent
Connor Storrie
in Saint Laurent
Amanda Seyfried
in Prada
Marcello Hernández
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
Taylor in Bibhu Mohapatra
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Angel Reese
in Altuzarra
Sarah Pidgeon
in Loewe
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Maluma
in Tom Ford
Dree Hemingway
in Valentino
Huma Abedin
Charlotte Gainsbourg
in Saint Laurent
Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg
Zoë Kravitz
in Saint Laurent
Liline Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus
Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste
Batiste in ERL
Anja Rubik
in Saint Laurent
Anna Weyant
in Marc Jacobs
Charli xcx
in Saint Laurent
Lena Dunham
in Valentino
Doja Cat
in Saint Laurent
Gwendoline Christie
in Giles Deacon
Naomi Osaka
in Robert Wun
Ben Platt
in Tanner Fletcher
Sam Smith
in Christian Cowan
Tyriq Withers
in Louis Vuitton
Claire Foy
in Erdem
Aurora James
in Emanuel Ungaro
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
in Tom Ford
Chase Sui Wonders
in Alexander McQueen
Venus Williams
in Swarovski
Lauren Sánchez Bezos
in Schiaparelli
Bill Skarsgård
in Thom Browne
Hamish Bowles
Lena Mahfouf
in Burc Akyol
Tschabalala Self
in Brandon Blackwood
Nicole Kidman
in Chanel
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
in Dior
Anna Wintour
in Chanel
Chloe Malle
Bee Carrozzini
in Givenchy
Cara Delevingne
in Ralph Lauren
Emma Chamberlain
in Mugler
Ashley Graham
in Di Petsa
La La Anthony
in Wiederhoeft