Lifestyle  •  Fashion

The Most Exciting Fashion on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

Here's how A-list guests interpreted the "Fashion Is Art" dress code at the 2026 Met Gala.

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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Gigi Hadid. WireImage

Today is the first Monday in May, and that can only mean one thing—it’s time for the Met Gala, also known as the biggest night in fashion. This evening, guests who received a coveted invite to the annual fête will head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing both jaw-dropping outfits and soul-crushing traffic to Fifth Avenue.

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The Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and as always, the night’s theme is in keeping with the Met’s corresponding exhibition—this year, it is the deceptively simple “Costume Art.” The show will focus on depictions of the dressed body across the Met’s curatorial departments, juxtaposing fashion garments with works of art. This year’s exhibit will also mark the debut of the Costume Institute’s new home, the Condé M. Nast Galleries: An 11,500-square-foot space (previously the museum’s gift shop).

The dress code this evening is “Fashion Is Art,” which, per Vogueencourages guests to “consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas.” While the guest list is kept under wraps until attendees begin to ascend the Met Gala steps, we do know that Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams are co-chairing the event, along with, of course, Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, the lead sponsors for both the gala and the exhibition, are honorary chairs. Similarly to last year, the 2026 Met Gala brought back the tradition of a host committee; the co-chairs are Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, with members including Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Rebecca Hall, Lisa, Chloe Malle, Aimee Mullins, Amy Sherald, Tschabalala Self, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Anna Weyant, Lauren Wasser, A’ja Wilson, Chase Sui Wonders and Yseult.

The Met Gala red carpet is arguably the most exciting red carpet of the entire year, as the glitterati don ensembles that have often been in the works for months; a group effort between the guests, designers, stylists and glam teams. Below, see all the most thrilling, high-fashion moments from the 2026 Met Gala, which we’ll keep updating throughout the evening.

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Gracie Abrams. Getty Images

Gracie Abrams

in Chanel

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Margot Robbie. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Margot Robbie

in Chanel

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Misty Copeland. Getty Images

Misty Copeland

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Suki Waterhouse. Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Karlie Kloss. Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Babyface. Getty Images

Babyface

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Grace Gummer. Getty Images

Grace Gummer

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Gabrielle Union-Wade. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Gabrielle Union-Wade

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Dwyane Wade. WireImage

Dwyane Wade

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Rami Malek. Getty Images

Rami Malek

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Adut Akech. Getty Images

Adut Akech

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Sabrina Carpenter. Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

in Dior 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
SZA. Getty Images

SZA

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Vittoria Ceretti. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Vittoria Ceretti

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Serena Williams. WireImage

Serena Williams

in Marc Jacobs

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Anne Hathaway. Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

in Michael Kors 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Hailey Bieber. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hailey Bieber

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Joe Alwyn. Getty Images

Joe Alwyn

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Hunter Schafer. Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

in Prada

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Lily-Rose Depp. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lily-Rose Depp

in Chanel 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Sombr. Getty Images

Sombr

in Valentino 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Alex Consani. FilmMagic

Alex Consani

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner. Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

in Schiaparelli

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Jisoo. FilmMagic

Jisoo

in Dior 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Paloma Elsesser. Getty Images

Paloma Elsesser

in Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Lux Pascal. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lux Pascal

in Cult Gaia 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Eileen Gu. Getty Images

Eileen Gu

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Ahn Hyo-seop. Getty Images

Ahn Hyo-seop

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Carey Mulligan. Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

in Prada

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Tom Ford and Julianne Moore. Getty Images

Tom Ford and Julianne Moore

Moore in Bottega Veneta 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Nicholas Hoult. Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Karina. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Karina

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Emily Blunt. Getty Images

Emily Blunt

in Ashi Studio 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Getty Images

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Colman Domingo. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Colman Domingo

in Valentino 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Stevie Nicks. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Stevie Nicks

in Zara by John Galliano 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Charlotte Tilbury and Cai Xukun. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Charlotte Tilbury and Cai Xukun

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Georgina Rodríguez. Getty Images

Georgina Rodríguez

in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Naomi Watts. Getty Images

Naomi Watts

in Dior 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Angela Bassett. Getty Images

Angela Bassett

in Prabal Gurung

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Alysa Liu. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Alysa Liu

in Louis Vuitton

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Yseult. Getty Images

Yseult

in Harris Reed 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Law Roach. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Law Roach

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Heidi Klum. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Heidi Klum

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Lisa. FilmMagic

Lisa

in Robert Wun

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Irina Shayk. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Irina Shayk

in Alexander Wang 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Dasha Zhukova Niarchos. Getty Images

Dasha Zhukova Niarchos

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Joey King. Getty Images

Joey King

in Miu Miu 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Anderson .Paak. WireImage

Anderson .Paak

in Amiri 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Gigi Hadid. Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

in Miu Miu

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Maya Hawke. Getty Images

Maya Hawke

in Prada

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Patrick Schwarzenegger. Getty Images

Patrick Schwarzenegger

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Janelle Monáe. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Janelle Monáe

in Christian Siriano 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Paul Anthony Kelly. Getty Images

Paul Anthony Kelly

in Christian Dior 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Ejae. Getty Images

Ejae

in Swarovski 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Olivia Wilde. Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

in Thom Browne 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Camila Mendes. Getty Images

Camila Mendes

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Finn Wolfhard. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Finn Wolfhard

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Lindsey Vonn. Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn

in Thom Browne 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Katy Perry. Variety via Getty Images

Katy Perry

in Stella McCartney

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Camila Morrone. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Camila Morrone

in Tory Burch

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Laufey. Getty Images

Laufey

in Tory Burch 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Damson Idris. Getty Images

Damson Idris

in Prada

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Rosé. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Rosé

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Connor Storrie. Getty Images

Connor Storrie

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Amanda Seyfried. FilmMagic

Amanda Seyfried

in Prada

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Marcello Hernández. Getty Images

Marcello Hernández

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Taylor in Bibhu Mohapatra

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Angel Reese. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Angel Reese

in Altuzarra

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Sarah Pidgeon. Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon

in Loewe 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Maluma. Variety via Getty Images

Maluma

in Tom Ford

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Dree Hemingway. Getty Images

Dree Hemingway

in Valentino 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Huma Abedin. FilmMagic

Huma Abedin

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Charlotte Gainsbourg. Getty Images

Charlotte Gainsbourg

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg. Getty Images

Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Zoë Kravitz. Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Liline Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Liline Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste. Getty Images

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Batiste in ERL 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Anja Rubik. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Anja Rubik

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Anna Weyant. Getty Images

Anna Weyant

in Marc Jacobs

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Charli xcx. The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Charli xcx

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Lena Dunham. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Lena Dunham

in Valentino 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Doja Cat. Getty Images

Doja Cat

in Saint Laurent 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Gwendoline Christie. Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

in Giles Deacon 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Naomi Osaka. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Naomi Osaka

in Robert Wun

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Ben Platt. Getty Images

Ben Platt

in Tanner Fletcher

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Sam Smith. Getty Images

Sam Smith

in Christian Cowan 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Tyriq Withers. Getty Images

Tyriq Withers

in Louis Vuitton

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Claire Foy. Getty Images

Claire Foy

in Erdem 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Aurora James. FilmMagic

Aurora James

in Emanuel Ungaro 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector. Getty Images

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

in Tom Ford 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Chase Sui Wonders. Getty Images

Chase Sui Wonders

in Alexander McQueen

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Venus Williams. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Venus Williams

in Swarovski 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Lauren Sánchez Bezos. Variety via Getty Images

Lauren Sánchez Bezos

in Schiaparelli

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Bill Skarsgård. Getty Images

Bill Skarsgård

in Thom Browne 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Hamish Bowles. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Hamish Bowles

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Lena Mahfouf. Getty Images

Lena Mahfouf

in Burc Akyol

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Tschabalala Self. Getty Images

Tschabalala Self

in Brandon Blackwood 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman. Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

in Chanel 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban. Getty Images

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

in Dior 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Anna Wintour. Getty Images

Anna Wintour

in Chanel

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Chloe Malle. Getty Images

Chloe Malle

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Bee Carrozzini. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Bee Carrozzini

in Givenchy 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Cara Delevingne. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Cara Delevingne

in Ralph Lauren 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Emma Chamberlain. Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

in Mugler

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Ashley Graham. Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Ashley Graham

in Di Petsa 

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
La La Anthony. Variety via Getty Images

La La Anthony

in Wiederhoeft

The Most Exciting Fashion on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet
Filed Under: Lifestyle, Style, Red Carpet, Fashion, Sinéad Burke, Lauren Wasser, Adut Akech, A’ja Wilson, Yseult, Alex Consani, Chloe Malle, Aimee Mullins, Lisa, Paloma Elsesser, Emma Chamberlain, Chase Sui Wonders, Anna Weyant, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Gwendoline Christie, Sam Smith, Anthony Vaccarello, Tschabalala Self, Sabrina Carpenter, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Rebecca Hall, Misty Copeland, Amy Sherald, Elizabeth Debicki, Angela Bassett, Zoe Kravitz, Met Gala, Lena Dunham, Beyonce, Anna Wintour, Jeff Bezos, Manhattan, New York City, America (United States), New York