The Most Exciting Fashion on the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

Today is the first Monday in May, and that can only mean one thing—it’s time for the Met Gala, also known as the biggest night in fashion. This evening, guests who received a coveted invite to the annual fête will head to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bringing both jaw-dropping outfits and soul-crushing traffic to Fifth Avenue.

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The Met Gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, and as always, the night’s theme is in keeping with the Met’s corresponding exhibition—this year, it is the deceptively simple “Costume Art.” The show will focus on depictions of the dressed body across the Met’s curatorial departments, juxtaposing fashion garments with works of art. This year’s exhibit will also mark the debut of the Costume Institute’s new home, the Condé M. Nast Galleries: An 11,500-square-foot space (previously the museum’s gift shop).

The dress code this evening is “Fashion Is Art,” which, per Vogue, encourages guests to “consider the many ways that designers use the body as their blank canvas.” While the guest list is kept under wraps until attendees begin to ascend the Met Gala steps, we do know that Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams are co-chairing the event, along with, of course, Anna Wintour. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, the lead sponsors for both the gala and the exhibition, are honorary chairs. Similarly to last year, the 2026 Met Gala brought back the tradition of a host committee; the co-chairs are Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, with members including Adut Akech, Angela Bassett, Sinéad Burke, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Alex Consani, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, Rebecca Hall, Lisa, Chloe Malle, Aimee Mullins, Amy Sherald, Tschabalala Self, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Anna Weyant, Lauren Wasser, A’ja Wilson, Chase Sui Wonders and Yseult.

The Met Gala red carpet is arguably the most exciting red carpet of the entire year, as the glitterati don ensembles that have often been in the works for months; a group effort between the guests, designers, stylists and glam teams. Below, see all the most thrilling, high-fashion moments from the 2026 Met Gala, which we’ll keep updating throughout the evening.

Gracie Abrams

in Chanel

Margot Robbie

in Chanel

Misty Copeland

Suki Waterhouse

Karlie Kloss

Babyface

Grace Gummer

Gabrielle Union-Wade

Dwyane Wade

Rami Malek

Adut Akech

Sabrina Carpenter

in Dior

SZA

Vittoria Ceretti

Serena Williams

in Marc Jacobs

Anne Hathaway

in Michael Kors

Hailey Bieber

in Saint Laurent

Joe Alwyn

Hunter Schafer

in Prada

Lily-Rose Depp

in Chanel

Sombr

in Valentino

Alex Consani

Kylie Jenner

in Schiaparelli

Jisoo

in Dior

Paloma Elsesser

in Bureau of Imagination by Francesco Risso

Lux Pascal

in Cult Gaia

Eileen Gu

Ahn Hyo-seop

Carey Mulligan

in Prada

Tom Ford and Julianne Moore

Moore in Bottega Veneta

Nicholas Hoult

Karina

Emily Blunt

in Ashi Studio

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci

Colman Domingo

in Valentino

Stevie Nicks

in Zara by John Galliano

Charlotte Tilbury and Cai Xukun

Georgina Rodríguez

in Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Naomi Watts

in Dior

Angela Bassett

in Prabal Gurung

Alysa Liu

in Louis Vuitton

Yseult

in Harris Reed

Law Roach

Heidi Klum

Lisa

in Robert Wun

Irina Shayk

in Alexander Wang

Dasha Zhukova Niarchos

Joey King

in Miu Miu

Anderson .Paak

in Amiri

Gigi Hadid

in Miu Miu

Maya Hawke

in Prada

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Janelle Monáe

in Christian Siriano

Paul Anthony Kelly

in Christian Dior

Ejae

in Swarovski

Olivia Wilde

in Thom Browne

Camila Mendes

Finn Wolfhard

Lindsey Vonn

in Thom Browne

Katy Perry

in Stella McCartney

Camila Morrone

in Tory Burch

Laufey

in Tory Burch

Damson Idris

in Prada

Rosé

in Saint Laurent

Connor Storrie

in Saint Laurent

Amanda Seyfried

in Prada

Marcello Hernández

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

Taylor in Bibhu Mohapatra

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Angel Reese

in Altuzarra

Sarah Pidgeon

in Loewe

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Maluma

in Tom Ford

Dree Hemingway

in Valentino

Huma Abedin

Charlotte Gainsbourg

in Saint Laurent

Nick Brown and Derek Blasberg

Zoë Kravitz

in Saint Laurent

Liline Jacquemus and Simon Porte Jacquemus

Suleika Jaouad and Jon Batiste

Batiste in ERL

Anja Rubik

in Saint Laurent

Anna Weyant

in Marc Jacobs

Charli xcx

in Saint Laurent

Lena Dunham

in Valentino

Doja Cat

in Saint Laurent

Gwendoline Christie

in Giles Deacon

Naomi Osaka

in Robert Wun

Ben Platt

in Tanner Fletcher

Sam Smith

in Christian Cowan

Tyriq Withers

in Louis Vuitton

Claire Foy

in Erdem

Aurora James

in Emanuel Ungaro

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

in Tom Ford

Chase Sui Wonders

in Alexander McQueen

Venus Williams

in Swarovski

Lauren Sánchez Bezos

in Schiaparelli

Bill Skarsgård

in Thom Browne

Hamish Bowles

Lena Mahfouf

in Burc Akyol

Tschabalala Self

in Brandon Blackwood

Nicole Kidman

in Chanel

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban

in Dior

Anna Wintour

in Chanel

Chloe Malle

Bee Carrozzini

in Givenchy

Cara Delevingne

in Ralph Lauren

Emma Chamberlain

in Mugler

Ashley Graham

in Di Petsa

La La Anthony

in Wiederhoeft