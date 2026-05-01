Arts  •  Culture

From Standing Ovations to Surprise DJ Sets: Inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 2026 BAM Ball

A moving tribute to Robert Wilson, the New York premiere of 'Moby Dick' and a surprise appearance by Talib Kweli made for one of the gala season's most genuinely unpredictable evenings.

By
2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Talib Kweli at the BAM Ball afterparty. Getty Images for BAM

The Brooklyn Academy of Music has never been conventional, and the same is true of its much-anticipated spring benefit gala, the annual BAM Ball. Earlier this week, a culturally clued-in crowd convened in the cavernous Adam E. Max Gathering Space for a monochromatically outfitted evening that moved from cocktails and the step-and-repeat through to a seated dinner and speechifying and finally, the New York premiere of Robert Wilson’s acclaimed Moby Dick—a production that transforms Herman Melville’s saga of obsession and vengeance via tart dialogue and soaring ballads by British singer-songwriter Anna Calvi.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

The evening delivered more than its fair share of memorable highlights, among them the tribute to honoree Gabriel Pizzi, who was recognized for his leadership of BAM’s Endowment Trust and was met with a standing ovation. The evening’s most moving moment, however, came when choreographer Lucinda Childs accepted on behalf of late artistic visionary Robert Wilson, recalling in her remarks how Wilson would write thank-you notes to artists and collaborators after attending opening nights. The dinner hour ended with Watermill board chair William Cambell leading gala-goers in a collective chant: “We miss you, Bob. We love you, Bob!”

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
William Campbell at the dais. Getty Images for BAM

The guest list was a precise distillation of the BAM universe—intellectually serious, artistically omnivorous and incapable of a dull conversation. Political strategist Huma Abedin, St. Ann’s Warehouse founder Susan Feldman, architect Charles Renfro and producer and philanthropist Fabiola Beracasa Beckman shared the room with Grammy-nominated composer and songwriter Clyde Lawrence, poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib and interdisciplinary artist Helga Davis. From the theater world came opera director Julie Taymor, choreographers Lucinda Childs and Annie B Parson, director Annie Dorsen, actor and director Paul Lazar and Tony-nominated director, actor and musician Whitney White. The screen contingent was equally well-cast: Severance actor John Turturro, Game of Thrones alumnus Robert Aramayo and comedian and actor Jaboukie Young-White held their own in a space where the competition for most interesting person present was pleasantly stiff. Fashion entrepreneur Cynthia Rowley rounded out this well-heeled crowd.

By the time DJ Miss Hap kicked off the afterparty (where a surprise set from Talib Kweli sent the crowd into a frenzy), the evening had raised over $1.25 million in support of BAM’s mission. Not a bad night’s work.

Carla Shen

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Carla Shen. Getty Images for BAM

Clyde Lawrence

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Clyde Lawrence. Getty Images for BAM

Karen Brooks Hopkins and John Turturro

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Karen Brooks Hopkins and John Turturro. Getty Images for BAM

George Sheldon and Yasuko Noguchi

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
George Sheldon and Yasuko Noguchi. Getty Images for BAM

Jaboukie Young-White

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Jaboukie Young-White. Getty Images for BAM

Will Davis, Amy Cassello, Lindsay Pizzi, Hilary Jager and Annie MacRae

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Will Davis, Amy Cassello, Lindsay Pizzi, Hilary Jager and Annie MacRae. Getty Images for BAM

Charmaine Warren

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Charmaine Warren. Getty Images for BAM

James Sheldon and Janel Callon

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
James Sheldon and Janel Callon. Getty Images for BAM

Elizabeth Holtzman and Tim Sebunya

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Elizabeth Holtzman and Tim Sebunya. Getty Images for BAM

Emilia Sherifova, Raj Keswani, Kabir Ahuja and Amena Chaudry

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Emilia Sherifova, Raj Keswani, Kabir Ahuja and Amena Chaudry. Getty Images for BAM

Ezra Max, Diane Max and Ros Shinkle

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Ezra Max, Diane Max and Ros Shinkle. Getty Images for BAM

Jake Friedman and Kristen McElwain

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Jake Friedman and Kristen McElwain. Getty Images for BAM

Donna Augustin and Cynthia Rowley

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Donna Augustin and Cynthia Rowley. Getty Images for BAM

Alex Ching, Roni De Toledo, Jim Wilentz, John Buttrick and Nora De Toledo

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Alex Ching, Roni De Toledo, Jim Wilentz, John Buttrick and Nora De Toledo. Getty Images for BAM

Serge Laurent and Virginie Bos

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Serge Laurent and Virginie Bos. Getty Images for BAM

Daniel Gortler and Charles Renfro

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Daniel Gortler and Charles Renfro. Getty Images for BAM

Huma Abedin and Fabiola Beracasa Beckman

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Huma Abedin and Fabiola Beracasa Beckman. Getty Images for BAM

Alex Ching and John Buttrick

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Alex Ching and John Buttrick. Getty Images for BAM

William Campbell, Edward Tyler Nahem and Tanya Minhas

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
William Campbell, Edward Tyler Nahem and Tanya Minhas. Getty Images for BAM

Carla Shen and Lindsay Pizzi

2026 BAM Ball Honoring Robert Wilson and Gabriel Pizzi
Carla Shen and Lindsay Pizzi. Getty Images for BAM

More in Parties

From Standing Ovations to Surprise DJ Sets: Inside the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 2026 BAM Ball
Filed Under: Music, Arts, Parties, Culture, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Susan Feldman, Clyde Lawrence, Donna Augustin, Gabriel Pizzi, William Campbell, Miss Hap, Robert Aramayo, Helga Davis, Annie Dorsen, Paul Lazar, Anna Calvi, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Jaboukie Young-White, Hanif Abdurraqib, Annie-B Parson, Whitney White, Lucinda Childs, Musicians, Charles Renfro, Talib Kweli, Julie Taymor, John Turturro, Robert Wilson, Cynthia Rowley, Huma Abedin, Brooklyn Academy of Music