Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

At the Guggenheim’s 2026 YCC Party, Artist Diane Severin Nguyen Created Breathing Room

For one night only, the artist transformed the museum's iconic rotunda into an otherworldly dimension of sight, sound and feeling.

By
LG/main:[--thread-content-margin:var(--thread-content-margin-lg,calc(var(--spacing)*16))] px-(--thread-content-margin)">
Noam Segal, Mariet Westermann, Wendy Fisher, Trevor Paglen and Don Kwack. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

This year’s edition of the fête celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Guggenheim’s Young Collectors Council and the group’s fund, which supports emerging and established contemporary creatives. Several artists whose work has been supported through the YCC were spotted in the crowd, including Anthony Akinbola, Jes Fan, Lucia Hierro, Tommy Kha, Baseera Khan, Elle Pérez and Rachel Rossin. Also present were painter Kylie Manning, famed private chef Keegan McManus, bitforms founder Steve Sacks, actress Lux Pascal, Eden Arts Foundation founder Eden Xu-Martinez and Isabel Timerman (a.k.a. Isabel Unhinged).

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter

By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime.

See all of our newsletters

Part of what makes the YCC Party so unmissable is that the Guggenheim invites one artist each year to collaborate on the aesthetics of the evening, resulting in a one-night takeover of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed space. Consequently, the YCC party isn’t just an evening out but also an especially exclusive one-night-only solo show. Diane Severin Nguyen had the honor of dressing the rotunda this year and conceived a multisensory journey that transported guests into an otherworldly dimension through site-specific activations.

2026 YCC Artist Collaborator Diane Severin Nguyen created an environment inviting guests into an otherworldly dimension through site-specific activations. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Among them was an immersive soundscape and a “breathing room” staged in Wright’s open space, which became into a capsule for deep immersion in the depths of the ocean or the cosmic reaches or one’s own innermost self. It was an exercise in attunement between internal frequencies and environmental ones and deeply resonant with Wright’s conception of the Guggenheim’s architecture as a form of harmony between human perception and the natural world. Nguyen’s intervention heightened this meditative and contemplative dimension—no easy feat in the middle of a dance party.

Of course, contemporary experience is shaped by contradiction, and Nguyen underscored this friction with a video mashup capturing the cacophony of daily urban life, set against the suspended calm of AURA JOURNEY. The intervention evoked and amplified the Guggenheim’s unseen forces, where form, light and movement already converge toward a sense of inner and outer coherence. Attendees could also wander through “Carol Bove,” the first museum survey of the artist’s work; her sculptures offered their own meditation on the embodiment and disembodiment of spatial sensation.

During the speeches, Guggenheim director and CEO Mariët Westermann, LG head of brand Seol Park and Don Kwack, president and CEO of LG North America, toasted the recipient of this year’s LG Guggenheim Award recipient, artist Trevor Paglen—just a few days after the announcement that he will curate the first edition of Zero 10 in Basel. Here’s what else you missed:

Isabel Timerman

Isabel Timerman. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Chloe Wise and Tiffany Zabludowicz

Chloe Wise and Tiffany Zabludowicz. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Eden Xu-Martinez

Eden Xu-Martinez. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Elle Pérez and Trevor Paglen

Elle Pérez and Trevor Paglen. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Keegan McManus

Keegan McManus. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Lux Pascal and Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral

Lux Pascal and Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Deidrea Miller and Trevyn McGowan

Deidrea Miller and Trevyn McGowan. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Hannah Bernstein and Elizabeth Chung

Hannah Bernstein and Elizabeth Chung. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Ayan Broomfield

Ayan Broomfield. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Kylie Manning

Kylie Manning. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Dren and Angel

Dren and Angel. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Thea Traff and Foster Baker

Thea Traff and Foster Baker. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Justin Frett and Kahh Spence

Justin Frett and Kahh Spence. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Steve Martinez, Eden Xu-Martinez, Ally Yoon and Connor Gewirtz

Steve Martinez, Eden Xu-Martinez, Ally Yoon, Connor Gewirtz.
Steve Martinez, Eden Xu-Martinez, Ally Yoon and Connor Gewirtz. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Adam Mrlik and Tinx

Adam Mrlik and Tinx. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Dakota Sica and Joanna Gong

Dakota Sica and Joanna Gong.
Dakota Sica and Joanna Gong. Kevin Czopek/BFA.com

Victoria Morphy and Hanan Hassan

Victoria Morphy and Hanan Hassan. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Adam Mrlik, Ashley Bader, Despot, Tinx and Lacey Dorn

Adam Mrlik, Ashley Bader, Despot, Tinx and Lacey Dorn. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

More in Parties

At the Guggenheim’s 2026 YCC Party, Artist Diane Severin Nguyen Created Breathing Room
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Nightlife & Dining, Seol Park, Don Kwack, Alyssa Yoon, Victoria Som de Cerff Edmonds, Paul Henkel, Lucas Hoffmann, Elizabeth Holden, Dakota Sica, Eden Xu-Martinez, Rebecca Bernstein, Hannah Chody Milburn, Nneka Etoniru, Olivia Fialkow Phillips, Michelle Ha, Hanan Hassan, Layla Heidari, Whitney Lane, Emma Lien, Allegra Lorenzotti, Deidrea A. Miller, Valeria A. Morphy, Victoria A. Morphy, Falak Muhammedi, Veronica Murray, Moneifa Cherice Nance, Denna Nazem, Ian Nordin, Rebecca Reed, Giancarlo Roma, Isabel Timerman, Keegan McManus, Tommy Kha, Hannah Gottlieb-Graham, Tiffany Zabludowicz, Elizabeth Chung, Margot Hauer-King, Lux Pascal, Tinx, Steve Sacks, Mariet Westermann, Sophia Cohen, Jes Fan, Baseera Khan, Elle Pérez, Diane Severin Nguyen, Anthony Akinbola, Lucia Hierro, Rachel Rossin, Ilana Savdie, Trevor Paglen, The Guggenheim, America (United States), New York, Ghetto Gastro, LG, Pace Gallery, Sotheby's, TEFAF