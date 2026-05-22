Arts  •  Culture

Dinner, Dance and Devotion: Inside American Ballet Theatre’s Glittering Spring Gala

At Cipriani 42nd Street, a crowd of well-heeled cultural tastemakers and arts patrons gathered to celebrate ballet, its believers and the art form's power to connect.

By
Julie Halston and Katie Holmes. Getty Images for American Ballet

On a sweltering Wednesday evening in May, stars, philanthropists and dancers with enviable posture sparkled on the red carpet at Cipriani 42nd Street. The occasion: ABT’s 2026 Spring Gala honoring Katie Holmes, whose “genuine love for the arts and steadfast support of our mission make her a truly deserving honoree,” said company director Susan Jaffe. Holmes, accompanied by her mother, beamed in a white Ashlynn Park peplum top and voluminous ankle-length skirt—structured yet effortlessly breezy.

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Notable guests included Katie Couric, Michael Imperioli, Constance Wu, Zac Posen, Iris Apatow, Sai De Silva and Nate Berkus, among others. Caroline Kennedy served as Honorary Chair of the evening, continuing her family’s longstanding support of ABT, which mounts its spring gala each year to support the company’s performances, education programs and community initiatives.

For many in attendance that night, ballet stirs wonder—it feels deeply personal. “Ballet is like living sculpture,” Imperioli told Observer. “When I watch it, that’s how it kind of reveals itself.” Wu called ballet “one of the most beautiful art forms,” adding, “I just love the discipline, the craft, the elegance, the athleticism, the musicality, the sensitivity. It’s just gorgeous.” For Posen, the art is almost elemental. “I think it’s as important as eating, sleeping and making love. I think it’s part of humanity,” he told Observer.

Guests in bright-colored gowns and well-cut tuxedos mingled beneath the neo-Renaissance arches, clinking champagne glasses while eagerly anticipating what Jaffe jokingly called the “Reader’s Digest version” of a new production of Don Quixote, staged by herself and Susan Jones. A perennial audience favorite first staged in 1869, the ballet is known for its high-spirited energy, technical virtuosity and Ludwig Minkus’s rousing score.

After cocktails, attendees were ushered to tables adorned with towering orange-and-gold floral arrangements featuring a first course of cucumber, avocado, corn and cherry tomato salad alongside Kalamata olives and Cipriani’s signature breadsticks. As the assembled balletomanes dined, actor Alex Hurt took the stage to present Holmes with her award. “For Katie, dance is not just movement—it’s joy, it’s eloquence, it’s beauty, it’s connection. It’s a way of saying something that words can’t quite reach,” Hurt said, before praising Holmes for her support of the arts and ABT, adding, “You make rooms warmer, you make work better, you make people braver.”

Holmes accepted her award with grace, telling the audience she was “in awe of ballet… Ballet itself has informed, healed and entertained the many generations that have come before us. And I am always stunned by what feels like an offering, a gesture inviting human connection, a welcoming into the world of poetry that is ballet.”

American Ballet Theatre dancers take a bow. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Ballet

Dancers then took to the stage in a whirl of vibrant hues, performing selections from Don Quixote. Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes‘s classic tale, the ballet follows the idealistic knight and his loyal squire as they champion the young lovers Kitri and Basilio. Principal dancer Skylar Brandt dazzled as Kitri, leaping across the stage in a ruffled tangerine dress. “Performing the role of Kitri had been a dream role of mine since I was a child,” she told Observer. “Don Quixote is one of those ballets that is so playful. I always thought it seemed like it would be the most fun to dance. As my teacher told me, Kitri must burn brighter than a thousand suns. I hope the audience could feel her radiating joy.” We can confirm, they certainly could.

After a long applause, Chilean sea bass with lemon and capers arrived at the tables, followed by an assortment of miniature pastries including Napoleons, zabaglione cake and tiramisu. Over dessert, associate artistic director Clinton Luckett reflected on the deeper meaning of Don Quixote: “The question at the heart of the ballet is love or money. Kitri’s father wants her to marry the rich fop Gamache, but she is in love with the poor barber Basilio. Don Quixote is the quest for Kitri and Basilio to become married and realize their love.”

“In the ballet,” he added, “the answer is love.”

Katie Holmes

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 20, 2026
Katie Holmes. GC Images

Gregg Hymowitz and Marcella Hymowitz

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Gregg Hymowitz and Marcella Hymowitz. Getty Images for American Ballet

Sharon Patrick and Maria-Cristina Anzola

Sharon Patrick and Maria-Cristina Anzola. Getty Images for American Ballet

Katie Couric

American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Spring Gala
Katie Couric. Getty Images

Michael Imperioli, Victoria Imperioli, and Laura Miller

Michael Imperioli, Victoria Imperioli, and Laura Miller. Getty Images for American Ballet

Ivy Getty

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Ivy Getty. Getty Images for American Ballet

Constance Wu

American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Spring Gala
Constance Wu. Getty Images

Tina Leung, Malcolm Carfrae, Sai De Silva, John Wattiker and London Scout

Tina Leung, Malcolm Carfrae, Sai De Silva, John Wattiker and London Scout. Getty Images for American Ballet

Priya Shukla

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Priya Shukla. Getty Images for American Ballet

Zac Posen

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 20, 2026
Zac Posen. GC Images

Julie Halston

Julie Halston. Getty Images for American Ballet

Stella Abrera and Dennis Walters

Stella Abrera and Dennis Walters. Getty Images for American Ballet

Hannah Marshall

Hannah Marshall. Getty Images for American Ballet

Alex Hurt and Anaïs Mitchell

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Alex Hurt and Anaïs Mitchell. Getty Images for American Ballet

Alessia Fendi, Isiah Magsino, and Anne Imhof

Alessia Fendi, Isiah Magsino and Anne Imhof. Getty Images for American Ballet

Zhong-Jing Fang and Douglas Gavin

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Zhong-Jing Fang and Douglas Gavin. Getty Images for American Ballet

Guillermo Bichara and Viviana Bichara

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Guillermo Bichara and Viviana Bichara. Getty Images for American Ballet

Susan Feinstein and Leonard Feinstein

Susan Feinstein and Leonard Feinstein. Getty Images for American Ballet

Yuchang Xiao and Fangqi Li

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Yuchang Xiao and Fangqi Li. Getty Images for American Ballet

Ingrid Thoms

Ingrid Thoms. Getty Images for American Ballet

Pj Pascual and Scout Forsythe

Pj Pascual and Scout Forsythe. Getty Images for American Ballet

Anh Duong

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 20, 2026
Anh Duong. GC Images

Leah Cunningham, Charles Buddeke and Ruoyi He

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Leah Cunningham, Charles Buddeke and Ruoyi He. Getty Images for American Ballet

Arielle Patrick

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Arielle Patrick. Getty Images for American Ballet

Irina Dvorovenko and Francis Morrissey

Irina Dvorovenko and Francis Morrissey. Getty Images for American Ballet

Tina Raja

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Tina Raja. Getty Images for American Ballet

Catherine Hurlin and Christine Shevchenko

Catherine Hurlin and Christine Shevchenko. Getty Images for American Ballet

Roman Zhurbin and Stella Abrera

Roman Zhurbin and Stella Abrera. Getty Images for American Ballet

Cristine Arroyo and Andrew Barth Jr.

Cristine Arroyo and Andrew Barth Jr. Getty Images for American Ballet

Christian Zimmerman, Lola Abigail Koch and Jim Coakley

Christian Zimmerman, Lola Abigail Koch and Jim Coakley. Getty Images for American Ballet

Betsy McBride

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Betsy McBride. Getty Images for American Ballet

Ray Rasco, Nancy McCormick, Sarah Feil Lewin and Alexa Isbell Wolman

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Ray Rasco, Nancy McCormick, Sarah Feil Lewin and Alexa Isbell Wolman. Getty Images for American Ballet

Seth Lockwood and Kyle Ridaught

Seth Lockwood and Kyle Ridaught. Getty Images for American Ballet

Ulla Parker and Julian Polak

American Ballet Theatre 2026 Spring Gala - Arrivals
Ulla Parker and Julian Polak. Getty Images for American Ballet

Susan Jaffe and Jacqueline Mars

Susan Jaffe and Jacqueline Mars. Getty Images for American Ballet

Samantha Barry

American Ballet Theatre's 2026 Spring Gala
Samantha Barry. Getty Images

Melvin Lawovi

Melvin Lawovi. Getty Images for American Ballet

Zac Posen and Brie Welch

Zac Posen and Brie Welch. Getty Images for American Ballet

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Dinner, Dance and Devotion: Inside American Ballet Theatre’s Glittering Spring Gala
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Ballet, Dance, Culture, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Gregg Hymowitz, Susan Jones, Ludwig Minkus, Alex Hurt, Miguel de Cervantes, Jeremiah Brent & Nate Berkus, Junia Lín Jónsdóttir, Iris Apatow, Sai De Silva, Julie Halston, Clinton Luckett, Skylar Brandt, Ivy Getty, Constance Wu, Sarah Hoover, Isabella Boylston, Nate Berkus, Susan Jaffe, Fernando Garcia, Michael Imperioli, Jean Shafiroff, Arts patrons, Zac Posen, American Ballet Theatre, Katie Holmes, Caroline Kennedy, Katie Couric