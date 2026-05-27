Arts  •  Parties

The Gordon Parks Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala Made the Argument for Art as Activism

Pharrell Williams, Carrie Mae Weems, Colin Kaepernick, Derrick Adams, John Legend and Alicia Keys joined other cultural heavyweights who turned out to celebrate the organization's 20 years and raise a record-breaking $3 million.

By
Mickalene Thomas and John Legend. Getty Images for The Gordon Park

The Gordon Parks Foundation has spent two decades making the case that creativity is among the most powerful tools in the fight for social justice, and the organization’s 20th anniversary gala at Cipriani 42nd Street was a testament to that. The electric evening raised a record-breaking $3 million—including $1.2 million from a lively auction of Parks’s photographs led by star auctioneer Kimberly Pirtle—to fund the fellowships, prizes and scholarships that will carry Parks’s ideals into the next generation.

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Kicking off the night, Peter W. Kunhardt, Jr., whose grandfather Philip Kunhardt co-founded the Foundation alongside Parks, said that the photographer “left clear instructions: ‘Take what I started and carry it into the future’… Gordon knew that art is more potent than violence because it can open our eyes.” He then presented co-chairs Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz with a portrait of Parks by artist and 2018 Foundation Fellow Derrick Adams before acknowledging the foundation’s 2026 Fellows: jazz pianist and composer Jason Moran, artists Sanford Biggers and Amanda Williams, and professor Leigh Raiford.

From there, Pharrell Williams and Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times critic-at-large Salamishah Tillet presented the first award of the evening to EGOT-winner, multiplatinum artist and producer John Legend, who closed his remarks by raising his voice in song. Darren Walker, president and chief executive of Anonymous Content, presented to poet, scholar and Mellon Foundation president Elizabeth Alexander, who asserted that “art is a necessary and courageous act. You cannot quash its force.” Conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas presented an award to Chance the Rapper, while artist, educator and photographer Deana Lawson honored artist Henry Taylor. Last but not least, athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick presented the evening’s final award to Lonnie Ali, who accepted on behalf of the Muhammad Ali Family.

Chance The Rapper. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

The gala’s program was anchored by music. The evening opened with Chance The Rapper joining the Anthony Morgan Inspirational Choir of Harlem for “I Was A Rock”—a gospel ballad interspersed with soundbites from a 1977 interview in which Ali discussed dedicating his post-retirement life to helping others. Dinner was accompanied by a musical interlude from Dave Guy, trumpet player for The Roots. Gordon Parks’s daughter Leslie Parks Bailey and musician, arranger and composer Mario Sprouse—musical director of three of Parks’s films—then introduced Moran, who offered a moving piano tribute to Muhammad Ali.

All in all, the gala offered, as per usual, a fitting tribute to a man who used his camera as “a weapon against poverty, against racism, against all sorts of social wrongs.” Chance The Rapper may have said it best when he leaned forward at the dais and declared, “The world is on fire, and the greatest defense we have in the world of art is as documentarians. Are we going to be bystanders, or are we going to create the future that we want? Let’s keep fucking shit up.”

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Heba Abedin

Heba Abedin. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Jim Alexander

Jim Alexander. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Lonnie Ali and Leslie Parks Bailey

Lonnie Ali and Leslie Parks Bailey. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Jeff Hoone and Carrie Mae Weems

Jeff Hoone and Carrie Mae Weems. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Louis Mendes

Louis Mendes. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Kennedy Yanko

Kennedy Yanko. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Salamishah Tillet and Scheherazade Tillet

Salamishah Tillet and Scheherazade Tillet. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Elizabeth Alexander and Darren Walker

Elizabeth Alexander and Darren Walker. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Deborah Willis and Hank Thomas

Deborah Willis and Hank Thomas. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Colin Kaepernick and Lonnie Ali

Colin Kaepernick and Lonnie Ali. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Crystal McCrary McGuire

Crystal McCrary McGuire. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Mickalene Thomas

Mickalene Thomas. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Derrick Adams

Derrick Adams. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Jack Shainman and Beverly Price

Jack Shainman and Beverly Price. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Peter W. Kunhardt Jr. and Leroy Henderson

Peter W. Kunhardt Jr. and Leroy Henderson. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Zadie Smith

Zadie Smith. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Kimberly Pirtle

Kimberly Pirtle. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Mario Sprouse and Mary Miller

Mario Sprouse and Mary Miller. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Whitney Gayle Benta and Jalen Hurts

Whitney Gayle Benta and Jalen Hurts. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Leigh Raiford

Leigh Raiford. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Abel Quintana and Jed Root

Abel Quintana and Jed Root. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Vikki Tobak and Paige Loague

Vikki Tobak and Paige Loague. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Leslie Parks Bailey and Mario Sprouse

Leslie Parks Bailey and Mario Sprouse. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Jason Flom and Khaliah Ali

Jason Flom and Khaliah Ali. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Maya Samuelsson and Marcus Samuelsson

Maya Samuelsson and Marcus Samuelsson. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Denise Bradley

Denise Bradley. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Tavares Strachan

Tavares Strachan. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Derrick Adams, Peter W. Kunhardt Jr., Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys

Derrick Adams, Peter W. Kunhardt Jr., Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Angelina Darrisaw

Angelina Darrisaw. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Kevin Young and Christie Davis

Kevin Young and Christie Davis. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Kamilah Forbes, Scheherazade Tillet, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe and Salamishah Tillet

Kamilah Forbes, Scheherazade Tillet, Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe and Salamishah Tillet. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

Jammie Holmes and Kimberley Anne Woltemas

Jammie Holmes and Kimberley Anne Woltemas. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Sanford Biggers

Sanford Biggers. Quadir Moore/BFA.com

Satchel Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Satchel Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee. Getty Images for The Gordon Parks Foundation

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The Gordon Parks Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala Made the Argument for Art as Activism
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Galas, Philip Kunhardt, Leigh Raiford, Lonnie Ali, Anthony Morgan, Leslie Parks Bailey, Mario Sprouse, Peter W. Kunhardt Jr., Salamishah Tillet, Dave Guy, Amanda Williams, Kimberly Pirtle, Elizabeth Alexander, Deana Lawson, Darren Walker, Swizz Beatz, Jason Moran, Henry Taylor, Sanford Biggers, Chance the Rapper, Colin Kaepernick, Derrick Adams, Photographers, Hank Willis Thomas, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Photography