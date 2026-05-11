At the 2026 NYCB Spring Gala, Fran Drescher, Hari Nef and Olivia Palermo Opined On the Power of Ballet

Last week, the New York City Ballet celebrated its annual gala with full-wattage star power. There’s nothing quite like seeing 83-year-old Rolling Stones singer, Mick Jagger, walk the red carpet with his wife, ballerina Melanie Hamrick (who happened to be the Event Chair of the gala). Jagger, the event’s honorary chair, took off his sunglasses and smiled at the photographers, who couldn’t contain their excitement.

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Jagger alongside Jimmy Fallon introduced “Diamonds,” a ballet performance that marked the kickoff to the NYCB’s 60th anniversary celebration, which is coming up in 2027. But it wasn’t just Jagger and Fallon who brought the star power; Hamrick has enlisted major stars and notable figures on her gala host committee, including the star of The Nanny, the 1990s sitcom, Fran Drescher, who said there is never enough support for the arts.

“I am a supporter of the arts, and I think that ballet, first and foremost, exemplifies the best of humanity,” said Drescher on the pre-gala carpet. “I don’t think there’s ever enough support for the arts. When we live in a society where we really revere creativity and the arts, and we look for the wisdom that points us towards, there’ll be enough. But until then, and it’s more about money or whatever, it’s not enough. It’s never enough.”

Another gala committee member was model and actor Hari Nef, who wore a poufy dress by Miss Claire Sullivan. “She’s a friend of mine,” said Nef. “She makes everything custom and bespoke in her studio in Bushwick. She is a sweet, kind, hard-working person, and she’s fun and feminine, and she doesn’t take herself too seriously with what she makes. Very happy she lent me this.”

Nef’s own view of the NYCB is that “It’s human excellence. It’s an artistic spectacle,” she said. “It’s a testament to what the human body can do. And it’s beautiful. It’s pure beauty. And I feel like a live performance right now, people in rooms together, makes a lot of sense and feels luxurious, and heroic, particularly at this moment.”

Ashley Graham was also on this year’s host committee, as well as German actor Diane Kruger. Other committee members included Fallon, Michael Bloomberg, Emmy Rossum and Olivia Palermo alongside her husband, Johannes Huebl.

Ballet dancer Chun Wai Chan walked the red carpet wearing a stunning black and white suit by Bad Binch TONGTONG. Chan made history as the first Chinese principal ballet dancer at the NYCB in its 74-year history in 2022, and was most excited to take the stage for the “Diamonds” performance. “Whenever I dance, I feel this is the meaning of life,” he said. “To move, to share a certain community with friends, and then just enjoy the process of rehearsing, getting ready, preparing for a show, and then repeat. What makes the New York City Ballet stand out is the speed, musicality, people, and the city itself. It’s New York City.”

Meanwhile, to NYCB dancer Roman Mejia, ballet is as important as ever. But for the uninitiated, he says, “Ballet is an amazing art form that can make you feel things; you don’t have to necessarily be doing it.”

Laëtitia Hollard, an actor known for her role as nurse Emma Nolan on the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt, came out to support her Juilliard colleagues. “It’s just insane to be able to come here and celebrate artists that I went to school with and celebrate the arts,” said Hollard. “It’s really important that people not only go to cinemas, but go to the Philharmonic, to the opera, the ballet, to just really try to give back to the communities that are all over New York City, to build a bigger culture.”

Though ballet can be seen as niche, and especially after Timothée Chalamet sparked controversy by calling ballet and opera “dying” art forms that “no one cares about” anymore during a CNN town hall with Matthew McConaughey, she sees it differently. “I love Timothy; We’re from the same town in France. It’s so funny, no hate. But I think it was a beautiful thing that happened because it just made a lot of people speak up about how much they love classical art. And I think a lot of people came back. I think some people could thank Timothy for his comments because it shows how powerful these art forms really are.”

It isn’t just the dancers that do the ballet, but the musicians, as well. To Lucia Hwong, a classical musician, she pays attention to the sounds, just as much as the dancers. “This is where you have to come to be inspired by beauty,” she said. “People who take their bodies, their minds, their spirit, their creativity to the utmost. That’s when you see on stage perfection, the heart. You don’t see the grit, but you know that that’s what they put in, along with their soul. It’s so moving, and that’s why I come every year.”

Jean Shafiroff, a philanthropist and notable supporter of the arts, dazzled on the red carpet wearing a pastel blue and purple-hued gown by Eze Azenbour. “New York City Ballet represents New York City; the dancers are pretty much from all over the world. They’re fantastic. It’s exciting. They are the best of the best. So I’m here to support them. And I’ve been coming for many years. I love it. It’s a fashion event. Beautiful people come here. But the dancers are just beyond fantastic. I’m excited for the Diamond Anniversary, as well.”

Jimmy Fallon and Norman Reedus

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger

Fe Fendi

Michael Bloomberg and Susan Brown

Lauren Collett, Tiler Peck, Mira Nadon, Emma Von Enck and Kloe Walker

Emmy Rossum and Diane Kruger

David Burtka and Harper Burtka-Harris

Mary Leest and Inga Rubenshtain

Afiya Bennett

Gilbert Bolden III

Chloe Flower

Cordelia Dietrich Zanger and Hope Rothschild

Brynn Putnam, Claibourne Poindexter and Cathy Ho Lee

Bianca Lawson

Sai De Silva and London Craig

Michael Weil and Shirley Weil

Pritika Swarup and John Giordano

Jean Shafiroff

Sutton Stracke

Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl

Fran Drescher, Ashley Graham, David Burtka, Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo and Emmy Rossum

Mick Jagger

Pritika Swarup

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