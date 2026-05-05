Lifestyle  •  Culture

Inside the Hottest Met Gala Afterparties

As always, the Met Gala's afterparty circuit stretched across Manhattan, from the Upper East Side to downtown, well into the early hours of the morning. Here's what you missed.

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Ellen von Unwerth and CT Hedden at Baz Luhrmann’s Met Gala afterparty. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

If Ragtime‘s Joshua Henry, nominated for a Tony Award just this morning, lit the fuse at the Met Gala’s start with his gospel-inspired, fever-pitched rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Jon Batiste (who wore an homage to American portraitist Barkley L. Hendricks to the main event) blew the roof off The Carlyle with his multi-instrumental set at the Cartier Met Gala afterparty at the swanky Bemelmans Bar, accompanied by a symphony of clinking martini glasses wielded by a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. Spotted on the tables next to Panthère de Cartier trinket trays were one-night-only white linen cocktail napkins embroidered with “Behelmans Bar x Cartier” in golden thread.

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“Costume Art” was this year’s dress code for the prestigious gala, and Batiste wasn’t the only celeb to lean into the living museum theme. There was Ben Platt in a Georges Seurat’s Sunday in the Park With George-inspired Tanner Fletcher tux,  Madonna cosplaying Leonora Carrington’s The Temptation Of St. Anthony. Fragment II, Hunter Schafer as Gustav Klimt’s Mäda Primavesi and a frankly terrifying Heidi Klum in a custom Mike Marino creation inspired by Giovanni Strazza’s The Veiled Virgin. Kendall Jenner and Yu Chi Lyra Kuo sported very different interpretations of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, but our favorite look from the gala itself was Amy Sherald, inspired by Amy Sherald. Of course, the monumental gowns and towering accessories seldom make it to the legendary afterparties (unless you’re Luke Evans, whose Tom of Finland look was made to dance all night long).

Chicken, anyone? Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

This year’s lineup of post-gala fêtes was much like last year’s. At the Mark, returning revelers (including Cardi B in a Marc Jacobs bubble dress, later swapped for a sheer lace number) were greeted with boxes of KFC. Nearby at the Surrey, guests including Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Sarah Pidgeon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pre-gamed with pre-party bellinis and hamachi crudo before heading back out to party. Kendall Jenner, who stripped off her Greek goddess gown to reveal a naked mannequin sheath, and Hailey Bieber, looking like she’d been toilet papered, were spotted leaving together.

Downtown, where the parties don’t start until at least midnight, it was pure chaos in the best way. At The Standard Hotel Boom afterparty (a tradition now nearly 20 years running, and this year hosted by Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst), Questlove DJ’ed while Janelle Monáe, Misty Copeland and Dustin Yellin watched singer Kelela hype the crowd from atop the bar. A$AP Rocky was there until he wasn’t. Drag queen CT Hedden, sporting red crepe, fishnets and a Statue of Liberty coif, was there, but then again, he seemed to be everywhere, spotted as he also was alongside German photographer Ellen von Unwerth at Baz Luhrmann’s Met Gala afterparty at Monsieur—an event that also lured Miranda Kerr, Thomas Hayo, Natalie De'Banco and Margot Robbie (in jeans, no less). Here’s what you missed:

Boom at the Standard

Janelle Monáe and Kelela

Janelle Monáe and Kelela. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Katharine Zarrella

Katharine Zarrella Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Adam Lambert and Terence Edgerson

Adam Lambert and Terence Edgerson. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Ellen von Unwerth, CT Hedden and Daisy O’Dell

Ellen von Unwerth, CT Hedden and Daisy O’Dell Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Questlove

Questlove. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Luke Evans

Luke Evans. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Gabriela Hearst and Grace Gummer

Gabriela Hearst and Grace Gummer. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Daphne Velghe and Christian Siriano

Daphne Velghe and Christian Siriano. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Bronwyn Newport

Bronwyn Newport. Deonté Lee/BFA.com

The Saint Laurent Party at People’s

Charli xcx

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Charli xcx. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Katy Perry

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Katy Perry. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Tessa Thompson

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Tessa Thompson. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Angela Bassett

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Angela Bassett. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Rami Malek

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Rami Malek. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Margot Robbie

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Margot Robbie. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Hailey Bieber. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Doja Cat

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Doja Cat. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Connor Storrie

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Connor Storrie. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hunter Schafer

Saint Laurent Met Gala After Party
Hunter Schafer. Getty Images for Saint Laurent

The GQ Party at The Twenty Two

Colman Domingo

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Colman Domingo. GC Images

Tyriq Withers

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Tyriq Withers. GC Images

Naomi Osaka

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Naomi Osaka. GC Images

Chase Sui Wonders

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Chase Sui Wonders. GC Images

Lena Dunham

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Lena Dunham. GC Images

Sarah Pidgeon

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Sarah Pidgeon. GC Images

Chase Infiniti

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Chase Infiniti. GC Images

Eileen Gu

The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings
Eileen Gu. GC Images

Richie Akiva’s Party at The Box & Amber Room’s afterparty for Venus Willams

Diana Madison

Richie Akiva Met Gala Afterparty at The Box
Diana Madison. WWD via Getty Images

Zarina Yeva

Richie Akiva Met Gala Afterparty at The Box
Zarina Yeva. WWD via Getty Images

Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas III, Kaytranada and Von Ford

Richie Akiva Met Gala Afterparty at The Box
Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas III, Kaytranada and Von Ford. WWD via Getty Images

Busta Rhymes

Richie Akiva Met Gala Afterparty at The Box
Busta Rhymes. WWD via Getty Images

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti

Amber Room's Met Gala After Party for Venus Willams
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti. WWD via Getty Images

Nneka Onuorah

Amber Room's Met Gala After Party for Venus Willams
Nneka Onuorah. WWD via Getty Images

Charlotte Tilbury

Amber Room's Met Gala After Party for Venus Willams
Charlotte Tilbury. WWD via Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann’s afterparty at Monsieur

Margot Robbie, Maya Ford, Emily Cheng and Nesta Cooper

Margot Robbie, Maya Ford, Emily Cheng and Nesta Cooper. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

Dianne Brill

Dianne Brill. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

CT Hedden and Miranda Kerr

CT Hedden and Miranda Kerr. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

Derek McLane

Derek McLane. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

Catherine Martin, Baz Luhrmann, Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict

Catherine Martin, Baz Luhrmann, Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

Miranda Kerr and Jasmine Tookes

Miranda Kerr and Jasmine Tookes. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Ludwig Hurtado and Louisa Jacobson

Ludwig Hurtado and Louisa Jacobson. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

Hunter Schafer, Baz Luhrmann

Hunter Schafer and Baz Luhrmann. Skylar Searing/BFA.com

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Inside the Hottest Met Gala Afterparties
Filed Under: Parties, Lifestyle, Culture, Nightlife & Dining, Mike Marino, Giovanni Strazza, Yu Chi Lyra Kuo, Dwayne Johnson, Natalie De'Banco, Tanner Fletcher, Grace Gummer, Kelela, Thomas Hayo, Joshua Henry, CT Hedden, Ben Platt, Sarah Pidgeon, Gabriela Hearst, Hunter Schafer, Ellen von Unwerth, Jon Batiste, Luke Evans, Barkley L. Hendricks, Questlove, Janelle Monáe, Misty Copeland, Whitney Houston, Miranda Kerr, Dustin Yellin, Amy Sherald, Stanley Tucci, Leonora Carrington, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B, Baz Luhrmann, Gustav Klimt, A$AP Rocky, Heidi Klum, Emily Blunt, Met Gala, Margot Robbie, Madonna, Marc Jacobs, Kendall Jenner, The Carlyle, The Standard Hotel