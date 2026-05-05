Inside the Hottest Met Gala Afterparties

If Ragtime‘s Joshua Henry, nominated for a Tony Award just this morning, lit the fuse at the Met Gala’s start with his gospel-inspired, fever-pitched rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Jon Batiste (who wore an homage to American portraitist Barkley L. Hendricks to the main event) blew the roof off The Carlyle with his multi-instrumental set at the Cartier Met Gala afterparty at the swanky Bemelmans Bar, accompanied by a symphony of clinking martini glasses wielded by a shoulder-to-shoulder crowd. Spotted on the tables next to Panthère de Cartier trinket trays were one-night-only white linen cocktail napkins embroidered with “Behelmans Bar x Cartier” in golden thread.
“Costume Art” was this year’s dress code for the prestigious gala, and Batiste wasn’t the only celeb to lean into the living museum theme. There was Ben Platt in a Georges Seurat’s Sunday in the Park With George-inspired Tanner Fletcher tux, Madonna cosplaying Leonora Carrington’s The Temptation Of St. Anthony. Fragment II, Hunter Schafer as Gustav Klimt’s Mäda Primavesi and a frankly terrifying Heidi Klum in a custom Mike Marino creation inspired by Giovanni Strazza’s The Veiled Virgin. Kendall Jenner and Yu Chi Lyra Kuo sported very different interpretations of the Winged Victory of Samothrace, but our favorite look from the gala itself was Amy Sherald, inspired by Amy Sherald. Of course, the monumental gowns and towering accessories seldom make it to the legendary afterparties (unless you’re Luke Evans, whose Tom of Finland look was made to dance all night long).
This year’s lineup of post-gala fêtes was much like last year’s. At the Mark, returning revelers (including Cardi B in a Marc Jacobs bubble dress, later swapped for a sheer lace number) were greeted with boxes of KFC. Nearby at the Surrey, guests including Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Sarah Pidgeon and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pre-gamed with pre-party bellinis and hamachi crudo before heading back out to party. Kendall Jenner, who stripped off her Greek goddess gown to reveal a naked mannequin sheath, and Hailey Bieber, looking like she’d been toilet papered, were spotted leaving together.
Downtown, where the parties don’t start until at least midnight, it was pure chaos in the best way. At The Standard Hotel Boom afterparty (a tradition now nearly 20 years running, and this year hosted by Grace Gummer and Gabriela Hearst), Questlove DJ’ed while Janelle Monáe, Misty Copeland and Dustin Yellin watched singer Kelela hype the crowd from atop the bar. A$AP Rocky was there until he wasn’t. Drag queen CT Hedden, sporting red crepe, fishnets and a Statue of Liberty coif, was there, but then again, he seemed to be everywhere, spotted as he also was alongside German photographer Ellen von Unwerth at Baz Luhrmann’s Met Gala afterparty at Monsieur—an event that also lured Miranda Kerr, Thomas Hayo, Natalie De'Banco and Margot Robbie (in jeans, no less). Here’s what you missed:
Boom at the Standard
Janelle Monáe and Kelela
A$AP Rocky
Katharine Zarrella
Adam Lambert and Terence Edgerson
Ellen von Unwerth, CT Hedden and Daisy O’Dell
Questlove
Misty Copeland
Luke Evans
Gabriela Hearst and Grace Gummer
Daphne Velghe and Christian Siriano
Bronwyn Newport
The Saint Laurent Party at People’s
Charli xcx
Katy Perry
Tessa Thompson
Angela Bassett
Rami Malek
Margot Robbie
Hailey Bieber
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
Doja Cat
Connor Storrie
Hunter Schafer
The GQ Party at The Twenty Two
Colman Domingo
Tyriq Withers
Naomi Osaka
Chase Sui Wonders
Lena Dunham
Sarah Pidgeon
Chase Infiniti
Eileen Gu
Richie Akiva’s Party at The Box & Amber Room’s afterparty for Venus Willams
Diana Madison
Zarina Yeva
Ty Dolla $ign, Leon Thomas III, Kaytranada and Von Ford
Busta Rhymes
Venus Williams and Andrea Preti
Nneka Onuorah
Charlotte Tilbury
Baz Luhrmann’s afterparty at Monsieur
Margot Robbie, Maya Ford, Emily Cheng and Nesta Cooper
Dianne Brill
CT Hedden and Miranda Kerr
Derek McLane
Catherine Martin, Baz Luhrmann, Andrew Saffir and Daniel Benedict
Jack Harlow
Miranda Kerr and Jasmine Tookes
Ludwig Hurtado and Louisa Jacobson
Hunter Schafer, Baz Luhrmann
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