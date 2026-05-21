Shaggy, a Perfect Sunset and $6.3 Million: Inside the 2026 Whitney Gala

A fiery sunset ignited the sky above the Whitney Museum of American Art on Tuesday (May 19), as a vibrant mix of artists and industry insiders gathered for the 2026 Whitney Gala. A cornerstone of New York’s arts and philanthropy calendar, this year’s fundraiser gala honored contemporary visual artist Julie Mehretu, Whitney board chair Fern Kaye Tessler and former Whitney director Adam Weinberg.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

Mehretu recalled how exhibitions like “Black Male” at the Whitney inspired her when she first moved to New York. “It’s important for institutions to find ways to survive and to continue to find ways to support artists,” she told Observer, noting that “there’s a lot more audience to be reached” and “more accessibility to be made.” She added, “It’s part of how we develop and shift culture.”

Before dinner, guests stepped into the spacious Richard Artschwager-designed elevator, where a bartender awaited behind a pop-up bar and served drinks as they ascended to the eighth floor for cocktail hour. Waiters wove through the crowd and around kousa dogwood arrangements inside the sky-lit space, offering truffle-parmesan puffs, spicy hamachi mini tacos. Notable attendees mingling over the hors d’oeuvres included actors Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Stephanie March; artists Ann Craven, Teresita Fernández, Derek Fordjour, Rashid Johnson, Fred Wilson, Lorna Simpson, Anna Weyant, Anicka Yi and Jim Casebere; designers Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon and June Ambrose; and singer-songwriter Jewel.

Despite the sweltering 90-degree heat of early New York summer, guests couldn’t help but admire the views from the terrace as the sun dipped over the Hudson. This included fashion photographer and TV personality Nigel Barker and his wife, Cristen Barker. “I’m literally a neighbor of the Whitney—I’ve lived two blocks away for years,” Nigel Barker said. “The space itself provides the opportunity for artists to express themselves in ways that other museums don’t, and their sort of modern-art approach to the way they give people a voice is brilliant. We were just downstairs looking at the Biennial, and it’s controversial; it’s in your face; it’s not always pretty, but it shows that there is a voice, and it gives a voice to artists.”

Eventually, the glamorous crowd reconvened in the museum lobby for the evening’s main event, where rows of candlelit tables were adorned with yellow floral centerpieces. After passionate remarks from the honorees—and $6.3 million raised in support of the museum—guests were treated to a surprise performance by reggae musician Shaggy, sparking an impromptu dance party that lasted late into the night.

Kathryn Murdoch and Neil Patrick Harris

Cristen Barker and Nigel Barker

Julie Mehretu

Kylie Manning, Derek Fordjour and Alexis Hoag-Fordjour

Lenard Tessler and Adam Weinberg

Heidi Roberts

Eliana Lauder, Laura Lauder and Gary M. Lauder

Jewel

Stephanie March and Melanie Dunea

Anne-Cecilie Engell Speyer and Scott Rothkopf

Joanie Wile and Jordan Schnitzer

Delilah Kretchmer and Becca Parrish

Anicka Yi, Julie Mehretu and Christine Y. Kim

Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg

Meg Onli

Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo

Sonia Kapadia and Gaurav Kapadia

Beth Rudin DeWoody and Fern Tessler

Arcadio Casillas

June Ambrose

Stacey Bendet and Jenny Mollen

Trevor Paglen and Lacey Dorn

Carol Weisman

Stewart Butterfield and Jen Rubio

Dana Kirshenbaum and Richard Kirshenbaum

Jesse Krimes

Austin Weyant and Antwaun Sargent

Laurie Tisch

Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak

Teresita Fernández and David Maupin

Rashid Johnson

Sofia Penske

Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker

Nora Lawrence and Fred Wilson

Paul Arnhold, Lizzie Tisch and Wes Gordon

More in Parties