Shaggy, a Perfect Sunset and $6.3 Million: Inside the 2026 Whitney Gala

A fiery sunset ignited the sky above the Whitney Museum of American Art on Tuesday (May 19), as a vibrant mix of artists and industry insiders gathered for the 2026 Whitney Gala. A cornerstone of New York’s arts and philanthropy calendar, this year’s fundraiser gala honored contemporary visual artist Julie Mehretu, Whitney board chair Fern Kaye Tessler and former Whitney director Adam Weinberg.
Mehretu recalled how exhibitions like “Black Male” at the Whitney inspired her when she first moved to New York. “It’s important for institutions to find ways to survive and to continue to find ways to support artists,” she told Observer, noting that “there’s a lot more audience to be reached” and “more accessibility to be made.” She added, “It’s part of how we develop and shift culture.”
Before dinner, guests stepped into the spacious Richard Artschwager-designed elevator, where a bartender awaited behind a pop-up bar and served drinks as they ascended to the eighth floor for cocktail hour. Waiters wove through the crowd and around kousa dogwood arrangements inside the sky-lit space, offering truffle-parmesan puffs, spicy hamachi mini tacos. Notable attendees mingling over the hors d’oeuvres included actors Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Stephanie March; artists Ann Craven, Teresita Fernández, Derek Fordjour, Rashid Johnson, Fred Wilson, Lorna Simpson, Anna Weyant, Anicka Yi and Jim Casebere; designers Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon and June Ambrose; and singer-songwriter Jewel.
Despite the sweltering 90-degree heat of early New York summer, guests couldn’t help but admire the views from the terrace as the sun dipped over the Hudson. This included fashion photographer and TV personality Nigel Barker and his wife, Cristen Barker. “I’m literally a neighbor of the Whitney—I’ve lived two blocks away for years,” Nigel Barker said. “The space itself provides the opportunity for artists to express themselves in ways that other museums don’t, and their sort of modern-art approach to the way they give people a voice is brilliant. We were just downstairs looking at the Biennial, and it’s controversial; it’s in your face; it’s not always pretty, but it shows that there is a voice, and it gives a voice to artists.”
Eventually, the glamorous crowd reconvened in the museum lobby for the evening’s main event, where rows of candlelit tables were adorned with yellow floral centerpieces. After passionate remarks from the honorees—and $6.3 million raised in support of the museum—guests were treated to a surprise performance by reggae musician Shaggy, sparking an impromptu dance party that lasted late into the night.
Kathryn Murdoch and Neil Patrick Harris
Cristen Barker and Nigel Barker
Julie Mehretu
Kylie Manning, Derek Fordjour and Alexis Hoag-Fordjour
Lenard Tessler and Adam Weinberg
Heidi Roberts
Eliana Lauder, Laura Lauder and Gary M. Lauder
Jewel
Stephanie March and Melanie Dunea
Anne-Cecilie Engell Speyer and Scott Rothkopf
Joanie Wile and Jordan Schnitzer
Delilah Kretchmer and Becca Parrish
Anicka Yi, Julie Mehretu and Christine Y. Kim
Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg
Meg Onli
Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo
Sonia Kapadia and Gaurav Kapadia
Beth Rudin DeWoody and Fern Tessler
Arcadio Casillas
June Ambrose
Stacey Bendet and Jenny Mollen
Trevor Paglen and Lacey Dorn
Carol Weisman
Stewart Butterfield and Jen Rubio
Dana Kirshenbaum and Richard Kirshenbaum
Jesse Krimes
Austin Weyant and Antwaun Sargent
Laurie Tisch
Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak
Teresita Fernández and David Maupin
Rashid Johnson
Sofia Penske
Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker
Nora Lawrence and Fred Wilson
Paul Arnhold, Lizzie Tisch and Wes Gordon
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