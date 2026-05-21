Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

Shaggy, a Perfect Sunset and $6.3 Million: Inside the 2026 Whitney Gala

The always-glamorous fundraiser honored visual artist Julie Mehretu, former museum director Adam D. Weinberg and board chair Fern Kaye Tessler.

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Shaggy and Fern Tessler. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

A fiery sunset ignited the sky above the Whitney Museum of American Art on Tuesday (May 19), as a vibrant mix of artists and industry insiders gathered for the 2026 Whitney Gala. A cornerstone of New York’s arts and philanthropy calendar, this year’s fundraiser gala honored contemporary visual artist Julie Mehretu, Whitney board chair Fern Kaye Tessler and former Whitney director Adam Weinberg.

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Mehretu recalled how exhibitions like “Black Male” at the Whitney inspired her when she first moved to New York. “It’s important for institutions to find ways to survive and to continue to find ways to support artists,” she told Observer, noting that “there’s a lot more audience to be reached” and “more accessibility to be made.” She added, “It’s part of how we develop and shift culture.”

Before dinner, guests stepped into the spacious Richard Artschwager-designed elevator, where a bartender awaited behind a pop-up bar and served drinks as they ascended to the eighth floor for cocktail hour. Waiters wove through the crowd and around kousa dogwood arrangements inside the sky-lit space, offering truffle-parmesan puffs, spicy hamachi mini tacos. Notable attendees mingling over the hors d’oeuvres included actors Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Stephanie March; artists Ann Craven, Teresita Fernández, Derek Fordjour, Rashid Johnson, Fred Wilson, Lorna Simpson, Anna Weyant, Anicka Yi and Jim Casebere; designers Stacey Bendet, Wes Gordon and June Ambrose; and singer-songwriter Jewel.

Renata Assis, David Cancel and Amanda Cirello on the dance floor. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Despite the sweltering 90-degree heat of early New York summer, guests couldn’t help but admire the views from the terrace as the sun dipped over the Hudson. This included fashion photographer and TV personality Nigel Barker and his wife, Cristen Barker. “I’m literally a neighbor of the Whitney—I’ve lived two blocks away for years,” Nigel Barker said. “The space itself provides the opportunity for artists to express themselves in ways that other museums don’t, and their sort of modern-art approach to the way they give people a voice is brilliant. We were just downstairs looking at the Biennial, and it’s controversial; it’s in your face; it’s not always pretty, but it shows that there is a voice, and it gives a voice to artists.”

Eventually, the glamorous crowd reconvened in the museum lobby for the evening’s main event, where rows of candlelit tables were adorned with yellow floral centerpieces. After passionate remarks from the honorees—and $6.3 million raised in support of the museum—guests were treated to a surprise performance by reggae musician Shaggy, sparking an impromptu dance party that lasted late into the night.

Kathryn Murdoch and Neil Patrick Harris

Kathryn Murdoch and Neil Patrick Harris. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Cristen Barker and Nigel Barker

Cristen Barker and Nigel Barker. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Julie Mehretu

Julie Mehretu. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Kylie Manning, Derek Fordjour and Alexis Hoag-Fordjour

Kylie Manning, Derek Fordjour and Alexis Hoag-Fordjour. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Lenard Tessler and Adam Weinberg

Lenard Tessler and Adam Weinberg. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Heidi Roberts

Heidi Roberts. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Eliana Lauder, Laura Lauder and Gary M. Lauder

Eliana Lauder, Laura Lauder and Gary M. Lauder. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Jewel

Jewel. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Stephanie March and Melanie Dunea

Stephanie March and Melanie Dunea. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Anne-Cecilie Engell Speyer and Scott Rothkopf

Anne-Cecilie Engell Speyer and Scott Rothkopf. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Joanie Wile and Jordan Schnitzer

Joanie Wile and Jordan Schnitzer. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Delilah Kretchmer and Becca Parrish

Delilah Kretchmer and Becca Parrish. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Anicka Yi, Julie Mehretu and Christine Y. Kim

Anicka Yi, Julie Mehretu and Christine Y. Kim. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg

Lauren Santo Domingo and Derek Blasberg. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Meg Onli

Meg Onli. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo

Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Sonia Kapadia and Gaurav Kapadia

Sonia Kapadia and Gaurav Kapadia. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Beth Rudin DeWoody and Fern Tessler

Beth Rudin DeWoody and Fern Tessler. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Arcadio Casillas

Arcadio Casillas. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

June Ambrose

June Ambrose. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Stacey Bendet and Jenny Mollen

Stacey Bendet and Jenny Mollen. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Trevor Paglen and Lacey Dorn

Trevor Paglen and Lacey Dorn. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Carol Weisman

Carol Weisman. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Stewart Butterfield and Jen Rubio

Stewart Butterfield and Jen Rubio. Carl Timpone/BFA.com

Dana Kirshenbaum and Richard Kirshenbaum

Dana Kirshenbaum and Richard Kirshenbaum. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Jesse Krimes

Jesse Krimes. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Austin Weyant and Antwaun Sargent

Austin Weyant and Antwaun Sargent. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Laurie Tisch

Laurie Tisch. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak

Thelma Golden and Anne Pasternak. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Teresita Fernández and David Maupin

Teresita Fernández and David Maupin. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Rashid Johnson

Rashid Johnson. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Sofia Penske

Sofia Penske. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker

Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Nora Lawrence and Fred Wilson

Nora Lawrence and Fred Wilson. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

Paul Arnhold, Lizzie Tisch and Wes Gordon

Paul Arnhold, Lizzie Tisch and Wes Gordon. Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

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Shaggy, a Perfect Sunset and $6.3 Million: Inside the 2026 Whitney Gala
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Fern Kaye Tessler, Jim Casebere, Jewel, Cristen Barker, David Burtka, Nigel Barker, Shaggy, Ann Craven, June Ambrose, Stephanie March, Anna Weyant, Richard Artschwager, Teresita Fernandez, Derek Fordjour, Stacey Bendet, Adam Weinberg, Lorna Simpson, Wes Gordon, Anicka Yi, Neil Patrick Harris, Julie Mehretu, Rashid Johnson, Fred Wilson, Whitney Museum