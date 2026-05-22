The Carnegie International Tests What “We” Still Means in a Fractured World

This is a year of closely watched biennials, from the late Koyo Kouoh’s historic Venice Biennale to the Whitney Biennial in New York. If 2026 is the year we might just begin to understand where things are heading and grasp the broader state of the world, then this unusual concentration of exhibitions, combined with ongoing geopolitical shifts, offers a compelling testing ground—both at a human and an artistic level.

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Now in its 59th edition, the Carnegie International is the oldest survey of contemporary art in the United States, dating back to 1896, when it was founded by industrialist Andrew Carnegie as part of a broader project to turn Pittsburgh into a cultural capital, “as famous for art as it is for steel.” It was a very different city at the time, in a very different United States. One can still read both ambition and optimism in its architecture, its neo-Gothic-inspired buildings transitioning seamlessly into the Gilded Age industrial skyscrapers of the 1920s. In that sense, Pittsburgh in some ways feels closer to Germany or Switzerland, its historic buildings recalling a time when the city was bursting with international energies and voices, drawn by its role as a major industrial and cultural hub in the U.S.

From the outset, the Carnegie International was conceived not simply as a museum or a taste-making national exhibition, but as an educational instrument: a recurring survey of contemporary art from around the world that would both elevate public taste and build the collection of the Carnegie Museum of Art through strategic acquisitions. This explains why the Carnegie International remains anchored within its institution and its local community: the show is presented within the museum’s collection, with the exception of a few off-sites. It has, however, partnered this year for the first time with other local institutions—the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Kamin Science Center, Mattress Factory and the Thelma Lovette YMCA—that function as entry points to different segments of the city’s community. Among the goals of the Carnegie International, as director Eric Crosby put it, is “to make Pittsburgh a place where art happens.”

At the center of the 2026 edition is the title “If the word we,” which emerged from a collaboration and dialogue with writer Haytham el-Wardany. Curators Ryan Inouye, Danielle A. Jackson and Liz Park chose to involve him not only as an advisor—which is becoming more common—but as a participant in the thinking process itself, as they noted during the presentation. While this is not always immediately legible in the exhibition, the text commissioned from el-Wardany ultimately set the tone and the overall approach: thinking as a collective of diverse voices, more attuned to teaching others and to their surroundings. The curatorial team, in turn, began to think collectively, eventually assembling a similarly diverse global chorus. “We as a unified subject” became the key thread—banal as it may read, difficult as it is in practice—which, in today’s fragmented and divided society, makes it all the more urgent and relevant. “What if the word ‘we’ becomes a space for listening?” el-Wardany offers in his text. “We” is deliberately adopted here, a complex and heterogeneous position from which the three of us navigate contradictions of life while being receptive to the frequencies of our surroundings.

Concurrently, the curators intentionally focused on familiar forms, framing them as an open invitation for diverse audiences to engage with the exhibition and actively contribute to the production of meaning. As a result, the quadrennial begins in public spaces and lobbies, treating these transitional zones as integral to the exhibition itself, with installations staged before the galleries. One of the first encounters is a collaborative project by Elle-Máijá Apiniskim Tailfeathers, Hans Ragnar Mathisen and Joar Nango, all of whom are connected to Norway. Mathisen is particularly known for his 1975 map of Sápmi, which envisioned a borderless homeland for the Indigenous Sámi across northern Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia. Architect and artist Joar Nango extends this approach into a spatial proposition that accompanies Apiniskim Tailfeathers’ video storytelling of Mathisen’s life, resulting in a lively entanglement where shared authorship, as much as lived experience, becomes central to the work.

On the main floor are easy-to-approach but no less structurally and poetically elaborated ikebana-inspired sculptures by Japanese artist Kenjiro Katayama. There is beauty in the composition, but also a subtle sense of transience in the awareness that these materials will mutate over time and decay, making the sculpture ephemeral and transitional, as with most human creations.

Next is a tree-like sculpture by Sofu Teshigahara, founder of the radical Sogetsu school of ikebana, which reimagined the centuries-old art of Japanese flower arrangement in dialogue with modern life, architecture and shifting ways of inhabiting the world. The presentation traces Teshigahara’s practice across materials and forms—wood, metal, ink, sculpture, calligraphy—always filtered through ikebana poetry. At its center, Yakumo (Eightfold Clouds) (1962), carved from a camphor tree uprooted by the 1959 Isewan Typhoon, carries within it both a sense of displacement and endurance, matter already charged with history, while extending an ecology of form into space and embodied awareness.

This link to geological time and exercise in reattunement with natural cycles emerges elsewhere in the exhibition, as in Reina Sugihara’s intuitive cartographies, where abstraction begins to resemble organic growth, fungal spread and slow biological processes. Inspired by reflections on breath—shallow, interrupted or shared during the pandemic—her abstractions expand and contract across their surface, holding a fragile balance between interior and exterior, visibility and its absence.

Work in the Carnegie International focuses on the themes one can expect from any major global art survey today: postcolonial and post-conceptual explorations through archives and family histories, abstraction as a site of both personal expression and memory, rituals that reconnect the body with the collective, and studies of water and plant life as exercises in reattunement with natural rhythms.

Combining several of these tropes at once, Asinnajaq, an Indigenous artist from Canada, presents a meditation on endurance and inheritance through video and installation, where traditional objects are staged on a slate as offerings, set against the brute force of a harsh winter in the city. Inspired by their grandmother Lucy Weetaluktuk’s soapstone carving of figures packing a qamutik—an Inuit sled—the work unfolds as a score titled qamutik piece, reflecting on “what we carry with us emotionally.” “We also carry strengths. We carry the lands that give us life, too,” the artist notes. Accompanying the videos is the trace of Asinnajaq’s enactment of the score, packing and journeying from Inukjuak to Pittsburgh via Montréal. In the video, the traditional sleds transform into both a vessel and an offering, appearing in the space as carrying these amorphous, unidentifiable materials.

Nearby, RJ Messineo similarly approaches material and memory through abstraction, where gesture becomes a record of entropy and presence. This suite of four commissioned abstract works explores instability and accumulation, as traces blend almost metaphorically into a collective dance of relationships and lineages under uncertain conditions. Sensorially engaging, almost like a musical score, is the juxtaposition with Harding’s more subtle atmospheric abstract landscape, in collaboration with Jordan Upkett, who uses Aboriginal painting to chart rock art sites, leaving white space as a field for imagining them breathing with the earth, attuned to its frequencies.

Then the conversation turns to the body and how it occupies space within the tension between culture and nature that defines the present moment. In Khalil Rabah’s work, gestures and ritual, performed against the camera in unsettlingly epidermal close-ups, become ways to inhabit and test that condition. For more than 35 years, Rabah has examined the entanglement of everyday life and institutional frameworks across Palestine and the broader region, focusing on rituals and photographic performances binding body, land, belief and touch.

Particularly poignant is the multilayered work by Donald Rodney, which occupies an entire room and pushes this tension between the individual and collective body even further. Bringing medical imaging into contemporary art, his X-rays become both surface and metaphor, exposing the violence embedded in medical and racial histories. Doublethink (1992) confronts stereotypes and public representation, while Visceral Canker (1990), with its pumping tubes of theatrical blood, becomes a metaphor for both the human heart and the heart of a nation. The work unfolds as a powerful reflection on body politics—past and present—and on the limits between performativity and conformity, asking how individual expression survives within collective structures.

The installation that follows encourages this passage from the individual to the collective imagination, inviting visitors to lie down under an immersive video constellation. Shala Miller’s Flight (2026) reimagines the myth of the “Flying Africans”—rooted in Gullah folklore and the 1803 Igbo Landing—as a meditation on grief, escape and survival. Drawing on Toni Morrison’s Song of Solomon, Miller frames flight as both superpower and rupture, introducing a shapeshifting figure who moves between protection and loss. The shadow theater-like video collage plays with light and visibility, inviting you to surrender to another attempt at mythopoiesis through contemporary means.

Some of the most evocative interventions are those that stage a direct dialogue with the architecture. And being the Carnegie, a museum shaped in its original structure by neoclassical ambitions, there is a lot to work with.

On the balcony, Alix Johnson Arthur presents selections from her ongoing Black Balloon Archive, a lifelong project documenting the diversity of Black life across continents. Meanwhile, Miller Robinson has placed, with very precise rhythm, over 40 Indigenous baskets from northwestern California communities—Yurok, Pomo, Hupa, Karuk—removed from storage and returned to marble plinths within the Hall of Sculpture, where they quietly infiltrate the museum’s neoclassical order. Downstairs, in the wood-paneled miniature room, swarms of “medicine moths” made from fish bones gathered at the Salton Sea animate the installation, evoking ancestral flight and a porous exchange between sky and sea.

Yet one of the most scenically effective is Wu Tsang’s reflection on memory inspired by the opera Carmen, which the artist describes as “a condensation of clichés and fantasies, but one that escapes actually being that thing [and] remains ungraspable.” Staged within the museum’s Hall of Architecture, a neoclassical environment with 150 plaster-cast façades and model replicas of European buildings, the moving image and sound installation assembles a visual archive of Carmen performances across stage and film. Tsang further dramatizes the figure, myth and musicality of the protagonist’s subjectivity, pushing it into a space where it continuously slips between representation and projection, archetype and psychological character.