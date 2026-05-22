The SpaceX Insiders Set to Make Billions in Its Blockbuster IPO

SpaceX has finally opened the books. In a long-awaited IPO filing released Wednesday (May 20), Elon Musk’s rocket and satellite company disclosed new details about its finances, spending and the insiders poised to reap enormous gains if the listing meets expectations.

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The filing leaves out key pricing details for now, but investors are anchoring to a roughly $2 trillion valuation. At that level, Musk would become the world’s first trillionaire, while a tight circle of longstanding executives and early investors stand to become multibillionaires.

Here’s a closer look:

COO Gwynne Shotwell

Few individuals are better positioned to benefit than Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer. Hired in 2002 as employee No. 11, Shotwell was initially tasked with building out sales for the Falcon 1 rocket. She rose to president and COO in 2008 after securing a major NASA contract and now oversees nearly all non-engineering functions, including operations, legal, finance and sales.

Shotwell owns 12.6 million SpaceX shares. With a $2 trillion valuation, her stake alone would be worth nearly $3 billions. She earned $85.8 million in total compensation last year, including stock options.

Her background includes engineering roles at Aerospace Corp. and Microcosm. She holds degrees in mechanical engineering and applied mathematics from Northwestern University.

CFO Bret Johnsen

Bret Johnsen plays a central role in preparing SpaceX for the public markets. He joined the company in 2011 after senior finance roles at Broadcom and Mindspeed Technologies, bringing experience in managing capital-intensive operations.

Johnsen has been the primary bridge between SpaceX—one of the world’s most valuable private companies—and its small circle of powerful shareholders. His responsibilities have become increasingly critical as spending has surged into the tens of billions.

Johnsen owns about 9.6 million SpaceX shares. At a $2 trillion valuation, his stake will be worth $1.4 billion. His total compensation last year was $9.8 million, according to Wednesday’s filing.

Early investors set for windfalls

Several longtime Musk allies and early backers sit on SpaceX’s board, and stand to gain significantly from the listing:

SpaceX’s financial reality and the bigger picture

Despite its scale and ambition, SpaceX is not profitable and is spending money faster than making it. The company lost $4.9 billion last year. In the first three months of this year alone, it lost $4.3 billion on $4.7 billion of revenue.

Its annual revenue has been growing at about a 33 percent pace, but its capital expenditure is doubling every year. Last year, SpaceX spent $20.7 billion. About 60 percent was spent on A.I. In the first three months of this year, SpaceX already spent $10.1 billion, $7.7 billion of which was on A.I.

SpaceX’s debut is not just about rockets. Through its integration with xAI, the company is positioning itself at the center of the A.I. infrastructure race. It is also expected to open the floodgates for other major A.I. listings, including potential IPOs from OpenAI and Anthropic.

For now, the biggest question is whether public market investors will embrace SpaceX’s aggressive spending and long-term vision—or balk at the scale of its losses.

SpaceX will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX in June.