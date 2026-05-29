How Rahul Vohra’s Superhuman Becomes Grammarly’s Bet on A.I. Email

When one of his co-founders, Vivek Sodera, urged him to fly to Hawaii for a business conference in 2017, Rahul Vohra hesitated. Superhuman, his A.I.-powered email startup, was still in its early days, and the trip felt like a distraction he couldn’t afford. But on his first afternoon by the pool, he met Shishir Mehrotra, an engineer who had worked at Microsoft and Google and shared Vohra’s obsession with email productivity.

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Vohra gave Mehrotra a demo, took his credit card, and signed him up on the spot. Mehrotra went on to invest in Superhuman and later co-founded the collaborative document platform Coda (originally called Krypton). When Grammarly acquired Coda in late 2024, Mehrotra became CEO of the combined company. In July 2025, Grammarly acquired Superhuman and rebranded the combined suite under the Superhuman name.

Vohra founded Superhuman in 2014 to tackle a familiar professional frustration: the elusive goal of “inbox zero.” Managing a constant stream of newsletters, promotions, and work messages can feel like a second job. Research from McKinsey and Microsoft shows the average office worker receives roughly 120 emails per day and spends about three hours—nearly 28 percent of the workweek—managing them.

“That’s 3 billion hours every single day that go into reading and writing email, or north of a trillion hours a year that go into that – and I couldn’t find a bigger problem to solve,” Vohra told Observer at Web Summit Vancouver earlier this month.

Raised in the U.K., Vohra studied computer science at Cambridge. Before Superhuman, he founded Rapportive, a Gmail plug-in that displayed social profiles alongside emails, which LinkedIn acquired in 2012. This experience sharpened his view of the shortcomings of major communication tools for power users. The gap was underscored when a Gmail product manager told him their average user manages only two significant emails daily. “It really dawned upon me how painful and how bad that experience was, and how Outlook and Gmail, these products, were designed for everyone, and therefore no one,” Vohra said.

Superhuman sits on top of Gmail or Microsoft 365, replacing the standard interface with a faster, keyboard-driven experience. It uses A.I. to triage messages before users see them, draft replies in their voice, and trigger follow-ups when recipients don’t respond.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, First Round Capital and IVP, Superhuman became one of the few venture-backed email startups to reach meaningful scale, hitting an $825 million valuation and $35 million in annual revenue by 2021.

For much of its early history, Superhuman Mail operated without generative A.I., prioritizing speed and efficiency. Unlike Gmail or Outlook, which fetch data on demand, Superhuman downloads everything locally to eliminate loading times. Its minimalist, keyboard-driven design and specialized features—like intelligent follow-up reminders and read notifications by default—offered a power-user experience that larger platforms ignored. The rise of generative A.I. in 2022 and 2023, Vohra said, fundamentally reshaped the product.

Internal data shows users who adopt Superhuman’s A.I. features handle 34 percent more email and save more than four hours per week. Customers, including Spotify, Notion, OpenAI and Deel, underscore its appeal to high-performance teams. By contrast, Microsoft has said Outlook Copilot users save about 30 minutes per week. Vohra added that one major consulting firm identified Superhuman and ChatGPT as the only A.I. products being purchased at a significant scale.

A standalone productivity app in the era of Big Tech A.I. and “vibe coding”

Since launching in 2014, Superhuman has built a loyal following among professionals willing to pay $30 to $40 per month for email despite free alternatives like Gmail and Outlook. That trade-off has only become more contentious as A.I. tools make it easier to build custom software.

Vohra has been fielding the same question for a decade: why pay for email? His answer is blunt. “I think there’s just a big difference between products that are free, where really you are the product…versus products you actually pay for to do a good job.”

The debate has intensified with the rise of “vibe coding,” or using A.I. to generate software from plain-English prompts—Collins Dictionary’s 2025 word of the year. In one Reddit thread titled “Rebuilt Superhuman in 2 hours and saving that sweet $40/month,” a developer described building a barebones alternative using Claude Code. “I think we’re squarely done with monthly fees for most software,” the post read. It was ultimately downvoted more than it was upvoted.

More experienced engineers are skeptical. One 15-year veteran who built an email client with A.I. put it this way: “A.I. can scaffold an email client in a weekend. What it can’t do is handle the thousand edge cases that make email actually work.” Those include maintaining stable Gmail connections when credentials expire, preventing malicious code embedded in emails from executing, and building filters that reliably catch phishing attempts.

Competition, meanwhile, is intensifying. Microsoft’s Copilot in Outlook and Google’s Gemini in Gmail have narrowed the gap in A.I. drafting and summarization—and they come bundled into existing workplace ecosystems. Corporate IT policies often restrict third-party tools, pushing users back to default clients regardless of preference.

For those who stick with Superhuman, the appeal is less about features than cognitive load. As one Reddit user put it, paying $30 a month beats “trying to make the square pegs of free apps fit into the round holes of my information ecosystem.”

Today, the rebranded Superhuman suite costs $33 per month and bundles four products: Superhuman Mail, Grammarly’s writing A.I., Coda’s collaborative workspace, and Superhuman Go, a cross-platform A.I. assistant. Whether that price is justified ultimately depends on how much users value their time and whether they trust a specialized tool over a general-purpose A.I. for the hours they spend in their inbox.