Premium Spirits Meet a More Fragmented Global Economy

A year after the latest wave of U.S. tariffs reshaped global trade, the drinks industry is still absorbing the aftershocks. Scotch whisky exports to the U.S. have dropped by 15 percent, European wine imports were down 11 percent in January 2026 compared with the year before and retail wine prices climbed by as much as 12 percent at the end of 2025.

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These pressures are unfolding against a backdrop of renewed U.S.-E.U. trade tensions, supply chain nationalism and growing geopolitical fragmentation that is forcing consumer industries to reconsider how global growth actually works. What once appeared to be a temporary disruption is starting to resemble a more permanent restructuring of international trade.

For years, drinks brands could build strength in one market and then scale globally with relatively predictable economics. That model is now harder to sustain. When products must physically cross borders, tariffs make them more expensive and more difficult to move. Champagne has to come from Champagne. Scotch has to be made in Scotland. These are geographically protected categories. You cannot just relocate production to work around trade barriers.

When supply chains are already complex and globalized, those costs compound quickly. Even when a drinks product appears local, it rarely is. A bourbon distilled in Kentucky may still rely on imported glass, aluminum, machinery or agave-derived ingredients. A gin or vodka may depend on grain, botanicals or packaging sourced internationally. Tariffs can therefore hit multiple times across a single production cycle, creating cumulative pressure throughout the value chain.

Packaging and raw material costs have already sharply risen across the industry over the past year, particularly for aluminum, glass and internationally sourced agricultural inputs, tightening margins even further for producers operating in a slower growth environment.

What’s more, the tariffs landed on a category already under strain, navigating structural shifts in consumer behavior. Younger generations are consuming alcohol differently, often less frequently, more selectively and with greater interest in moderation, wellness and value, while inflation and cost-of-living pressures continue to squeeze discretionary spending across markets.

Across the sector, the effects are already visible. International expansion has slowed, and producers are dealing with excess stock in categories like whisky after years of growth and major producers are recalibrating operations. At the end of 2025, spirits giant Suntory paused production at Jim Beam’s main Kentucky facility, while Diageo suspended distilling at three high-profile sites.

Some operators had also expanded production capacity during the post-pandemic premium spirits boom, leaving the sector exposed once demand softened and inventories started to accumulate.

Relying too heavily on any single market, whether the U.S., China or elsewhere, has become an obvious vulnerability. The question facing the drinks industry now is how to turn this around in a more fragmented and less predictable market.

The case for clarity

For many, the solution lies in a more disciplined brand strategy. Over the past decade, drinks companies expanded aggressively, introducing new formats, line extensions, sub-brands and limited editions in the hope of finding more ways into the market. In a high-growth environment, that strategy often worked. In a constrained one, it creates confusion.

Bud Light offers a useful warning here. As the brand stretched across beer, seltzer and other extensions in an effort to broaden appeal, its core identity became harder to read. That matters more in a tariff-driven environment because rising costs force consumers to make more deliberate choices where they might have experimented before. Consumers become less willing to pay premium prices for brands whose positioning feels vague or interchangeable. At the same time, private-label brands and value-tier products have continued to gain share as more consumers trade down in search of clearer value.

The brands that will come through this period strongest will therefore be the ones that are clearest about who they are. They need to answer a few fundamental questions quickly: What is this product for? Why should consumers care? And why is it worth the price?

Pricing power under pressure

For years, premium drinks brands have been able to justify their prices on the assumption that heritage would carry them through. Heritage still matters, but it is no longer enough on its own. As Diageo’s new CEO Dave Lewis recently explained, the era of premiumization is slowing. After years of prioritizing high-end spirits growth, major drinks companies now need to turn their attention to lower price points and more accessible formats to sustain growth.

If a bottle moves from $35 to $45, the value proposition has to be obvious. That is where Ready-to-Drink (RTDs) beverages and brands such as BuzzBallz and High Noon have found continued traction: they offer a lower entry price, convenience and a clearer sense of value.

Brands now have to justify price more actively than ever, and that pressure should push brands to think harder about what they are giving consumers in return. Higher-proof RTDs, larger formats and products with added functional or wellness-adjacent cues all help make the value exchange easier for consumers to understand. If someone is going to spend more, they want more immediate and tangible evidence that they are getting something worthwhile in return.

Making heritage useful again

All of this is changing how brands use their history. A rich backstory still matters, but it cannot just sit as static mythology behind glass. Heritage has to do something commercially useful. Absolut’s local editions, from Brooklyn to California, illustrate how a global brand can create more regionally specific relevance. It is the same principle in a different form: a brand cannot rely on a single global message if it wants to stay culturally relevant across markets.

That challenge is especially acute in heritage spirits categories, where the risk of becoming too closely associated with older rituals and drinkers. Whisky, for example, has to find ways to feel more playful, more approachable and less locked into a narrow set of traditions. The challenge is to make them relevant to a new generation that drinks differently and shops more selectively without losing the credibility that made the category valuable in the first place.

A more disciplined global model is emerging. The brands that treat tariffs as a temporary disruption may survive through the next few months. The brands that treat them as evidence of a structurally more fragmented, price-sensitive and regionally differentiated market will be better prepared for what comes next.

Tariffs have not created every problem facing the drinks industry, but they are challenging the old growth model built on frictionless globalization and endless premiumization. Growth now depends less on stretching a brand as far and as widely as possible, and more on defining precisely what it stands for, then adapting that identity carefully enough to matter in different places. In that sense, tariffs may force the drinks industry towards something leaner, clearer and potentially more resilient.