Arts  •  Arts Interviews

In the Polish Pavilion, “Liquid Tongues” Rewrites Our Hierarchy of the Senses

At the Venice Biennale, Daniel Kotowski and Bogna Burska reframe deafness as “Deaf gain” in a work that proposes a plurisensorial language involving whale song, water and sign.

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Underwater view of a large group of performers standing in formation at the bottom of a swimming pool, dressed in coordinated red garments, their reflections rippling across the water’s surface above them.
Bogna Burska and Daniel Kotowski, Liquid Tongues, 2026. Video still. Courtesy of Zachęta – National Gallery of Art

Most of us grow up with the implicit assumption that there is a dominant way to perceive and interpret the world. In other words, our sense of reality is not only shaped by a complex interplay of sensory and cognitive frameworks, but also by a conventionally established hierarchy between them that is rarely questioned. In “Liquid Tongues,” the Polish Pavilion at the 61st Venice Biennale encourages us to reconsider this assumption by foregrounding a language of frequencies and gestures that moves between whales and marginalized human languages. Conceived by deaf artist Daniel Kotowski alongside artist and playwright Bogna Burska around the notion of “Deaf Gain,” the installation reframes deafness not as a deficit but as a distinct culture and identity offering unique sensory perspectives—ones closer to the modes of communication of other species.

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At the center is an audio-video installation that invites a reflection on how we define communication beyond the spoken word. Kotowski doesn’t believe that deaf people live in a world of silence. “Silence is, above all, an experience of the hearing,” he tells Observer. “It is we who define reality through the presence or absence of sound, which is why we speak of a ‘world of silence.'”

“It’s a simplification invented by hearing people,” Burska echoes. “I think there’s only silence where sound has meaning. Very often, there are frequencies we don’t hear and specters we don’t see.”

The deaf are taught not to use the term “silence” in their approach to hearing and deafness or in phonocentric thinking, explains Kotowski. “The hearing hear sounds and their absence. The deaf don’t live their lives with a lack, but in a different structure of sensory experience.” Deaf people use sign language, which shapes spatial sight. They focus on movement, light, micro-changes in the field of vision, spatial relationships and body language. “Phonics language builds imagination through words. Sign language builds the imagination through pictures, spaces, and simultaneity. Through a different hierarchy of the senses.”

“Statistically speaking, we hearing people are also much less visually perceptive and sensitive than the Deaf because the senses and parts of the brain take over other tasks,” Burska adds. “From the point of view of many hearing creatures, they live in a world of silence; from other points of view, we live in a world of darkness.”

Group portrait of six people seated together on white marble stairs inside a bright, minimalist interior, dressed in contemporary attire and facing the camera.
The authors of the Liquid Tongues, (l. to r.) Ewa Chomicka, Bogna Burska, Jolanta Woszczenko and Daniel Kotowski. Photo photo by Filip Preis / Zachęta Archive

The installation invites a sensorial immersion that unsettles the ordinary hierarchies of sense and language. At its core is Choir in Motion (Chór w Ruchu), a group of hearing and Deaf performers who interpret communication codes through International Sign (IS) and spoken English. Through images, sound composed by Aleksandra Gryka and physical experience, the work amplifies and interprets acoustic waves corresponding to the vocalizations and echolocation of right whales. The result is a plurisensorial collective choreography, directed by Alicja Czyczel and filmed by Magda Mosiewicz and Bogna Burska, in which the choir enacts fluid movements inspired by schools of fish, proposing a form of communication built on collective resonance rather than speech.

A significant portion of the work was filmed underwater—an environment where spoken language becomes distorted while sign language remains legible and powerful. Water makes visible that sound itself is a matter of waves and frequencies, transforming what is often perceived as a limitation into a primary site of communicative and sensory potential. In water, the hierarchy built on communication competencies flips upside down, Burska explains. “Phonic speech becomes incomprehensible and swiftly forces us to release all the air in our lungs. Signing, instead, remains effective underwater,” she says. Hearing scuba divers use simple signing codes; deaf divers, however, can communicate freely with one another.

“Human beings have created a picture of the world subject to the laws of air. That’s why we play according to that hierarchy,” Kotowski says. “Underwater, we sign more slowly than above, which gives the language a different quality and increases attentiveness to the motions of sign language. But there is no loss of content.”

“Water changes many things—the lack of oxygen, most importantly, which we all feel equally,” Burska adds. Water is more than 800 times denser than air, meaning sound travels almost 5 times faster yet dissipates quickly. At the same time, layers of varying density in the ocean function as nearly lossless channels for acoustic waves, allowing sound to travel thousands of kilometers. Light, by contrast, is rapidly absorbed underwater, yet when seen through an air-filled mask or goggles, objects appear closer than they are. “Water carries vibrations better than air—when a whale sings, we feel it with our bodies, much as we intensely feel the echolocations of many cetaceans if we’re within range. This world, and learning how it works, is extremely inspiring. It challenges our assumptions and forces us to ask: What if?”

Close-up underwater shot of performers wearing dark swim goggles and red outfits, their hands raised in expressive gestures as air bubbles drift around them.
Liquid Tongues is an audio-video installation in which the Choir in Motion (Chór w Ruchu), a group of hearing and Deaf performers, interprets whale communication codes and songs in spoken English and International Sign (IS). Courtesy of Zachęta – National Gallery of Art

The pavilion operates within a productive tension between communication and miscommunication, between human-coded systems and more intuitive natural ones. In doing so, it gestures toward themes of loss and reconstruction—how humans, as well as other species, have continually created new ways of transmitting knowledge when established codes become threatened or inaccessible.

The reflection feels particularly timely. In a moment of hyper-connectivity—when the technological possibilities for communication seem limitless yet experiences of alienation proliferate—the dynamics activated by “Deaf gain” foreground the possibility of alternative models of embodied connection and attentive reattunement, both among humans and between humans and other beings.

“The world often looks for simplifications, especially within capitalist systems, so that communication is streamlined and serves the interests of the many,” Kotowski argues. “Other forms of communication remain invisible, underappreciated or excluded.” Among those forms is sign language, which is often not recognized as an alternative system, though it offers another mode of interaction that carries distinct advantages. “Sign language fosters attentiveness and sensitivity in observing situations and people, fueling empathy and allowing for detailed narration.” In this sense, Deaf gain exemplifies the benefits that emerge from alternate ways of communicating and perceiving the world—forms that imply a more embodied, transpersonal awareness beyond the one-directional rational logics of language that have shaped an anthropocentric, exclusively human-defined sense of reality.

“I think our idea of communication is just one among many, just as there are multiple ways of rebuilding and restoring parts of reality that matter to us,” reflects Burska, describing this reconstruction as a “creative work inseparable from the present time. I don’t know how to solve the alienation crisis. But building diverse physical communities—of humans and non-humans—and constantly rethinking how we relate, to see whether some form of collaboration is possible, is worth the effort.” As the pavilion unfolds, it becomes clear how many of our assumptions stem from habit or needless simplification. “We should examine them carefully,” she concludes. “Perhaps many other alternatives are indeed possible.”

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In the Polish Pavilion, “Liquid Tongues” Rewrites Our Hierarchy of the Senses
Filed Under: Arts, Interviews, Arts Interviews, Daniel Kotowski, Bogna Burska, Ewa Chomicka, Jolanta Woszczenko, Filip Preis, Aleksandra Gryka, Alicja Czyczel, Magda Mosiewicz, Poland, Biennials, Venice Biennale, Europe, Artists, International