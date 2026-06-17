Andaz One Bangkok Finds Calm Above the City’s Electric Chaos

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a return traveler, Bangkok can be overwhelming. The crowds, the sometimes-stifling heat, the frenetic activity—Thailand’s capital is bursting with energy. That’s not a bad thing; it’s simply a fact of this vibrant, chaotic city, with its famous markets and always-buzzing street life, and it’s part of Bangkok’s appeal.

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You need to experience that exuberant facet of the city, but it’s all about balance—and that balance was exactly what I was leaning into after a—rather toasty—day spent exploring Bangkok’s lively streets and roaming through the local markets, with a few 7-Eleven AC breaks sprinkled in there. Like any New Yorker, I like to think I’m adept at handling crowds, steamy temperatures beating down on concrete and oppressive humidity—alas, after a lovely morning and afternoon in the thick of the city, I was practically sprinting into the lobby of the Andaz One Bangkok, ready to bask in the hotel’s air conditioning and collapse in the nearest body of water for the foreseeable future.

The hotel is a newer addition to the Bangkok hotel scene; it opened in December 2025, but when I visited just a few months after its debut, it seemed like it had been part of the city’s hospitality landscape for years. Andaz, the luxury lifestyle brand under the larger Hyatt umbrella, seems particularly well-suited to the city—so much so that it’s almost surprising that the hotel is so new, considering how seamlessly it fits in. So many hotel brands—especially those that fall under bigger hospitality corporations—lack unique personality and style, but every single Andaz property is different; the only thing that remains the same is the in-room amenities. Each one is inspired by the local neighborhood, taking those details into the hotel’s design elements.

For the Andaz One Bangkok interiors, for example, Bangkok-based design firm PIA took inspiration from the surrounding Wireless Road (Witthayu) neighborhood, which was once home to Thailand’s first radio telegraph station. The property touts itself as a “vertical neighborhood,” with the different public spaces meant to reflect a unique neighborhood, street or atmosphere in the city.

PIA drew from the city’s streets and hidden alleys (“sois”), incorporating arches and curves in the design as an homage to Thai midcentury architecture, seen in nearby landmarks like Vidyu Palace (also known as Witthayu Palace). The interiors are decidedly contemporary but not overly so; think sleek lines and warm, neutral colors along with bold touches of red, pink and blue in the public spaces that are meant to evoke the electric wires and colorful streets. Greens evoke the lush landscaping in the neighboring Lumphini Park, which many of the rooms look out upon, and bright works from local Thai artists are found throughout the hotel, like a tapestry from Ploenchan “Mook” Vinyaratn that hangs in the lobby.

The 244 rooms and suites all have a somewhat similar, modern design, but in a range of the aforementioned hues. During my stay in the spring, I checked into a rather spacious room with an impressive view of Lumphini Park through the floor-to-ceiling windows, dark wood accent furnishings and lighter wood paneling, with low-slung umber-colored leather and white upholstered couches. The marble-clad bathrooms were surprisingly large for a city hotel, outfitted with Byredo products and a complete set of guest amenities (toothbrushes, combs, razors, vanity kits and so on—which, by the way, I personally think should be waiting upon arrival in any luxury hotel—major points for Andaz here) in individual boxes within a brown woven case. One of my personal favorite touches, though, was the fact that the amenity boxes, when positioned together, were emblazoned with a beautiful depiction of Lumphini Park, illustrated by a local artist, Taweechob.

While you should absolutely go explore the city’s rich and diverse culinary scene, don’t sleep on Andaz’s on-site restaurants, including Jing for authentic Chinese cuisine and Piscari on the 23rd floor, offering coastal Mediterranean-forward cuisine from chef Marc Vasseur. Andaz Terrace is the all-day dining and lounge concept where you’ll probably spend the most time; it’s where breakfast is served, and the alfresco terrace is ideal for a pre-dinner cocktail or last-call tipple. Andaz Terrace has an interesting and genuinely unique bar concept: it’s tea-focused; you can design your own cocktail by first choosing a tea-based cordial, then your preferred spirit, and then your favored serving style, resulting in a truly delightful customized cocktail.

There’s no official spa at the hotel, but there is a sauna and a steam room, along with a fancy fitness center. Those who do want to indulge in a massage or treatment don’t need to look far; the hotel is directly connected to the One Bangkok mall on the ground floor, which is filled with every possible retail, food and wellness facility you could possibly think up.

Now, back to that pool, located on the same floor as the sauna and steam rooms. Truth be told, in the past, I’ve usually found that while a city hotel with a pool is a nice concept, it’s rarely well-executed—nor, perhaps more importantly, well-used. For the most part, I’m not heading to an urban destination with the goal of lounging by a lap pool while taking in views of concrete. But upon arrival, the hotel’s general manager assured us, amid the boiling heat, that the hotel pool was nothing short of divine, and that there’s a reason the city has a thriving rooftop pool scene—something I was personally not aware of, but soon learned is true for good reason, and in no small part because of the scorching summer temperatures.

Still, I doubted I’d spend much time up there, but alas—after a day exploring the neighborhood and beyond, nothing sounded better. And the pool area is, indeed, an utterly delightful experience that Andaz has perfected. Situated on the seventh floor, the infinity pool overlooks the dazzling Bangkok skyline, with both comfortable loungers in the sun as well as shadier cabana-style seating. A full menu is available to order via an app, with food delivered promptly by the considerate, helpful yet not overly fussy staff. Outdoor pools in big-city hotels can be difficult for myriad reasons, including the blaring, incessant sounds of urban life. Not here, though—somehow, you’re truly above it all. And yet, this peaceful retreat is just a mere elevator ride from the enticing, bubbling energy calling from Bangkok’s streets. Because in Bangkok, you need to experience it all.