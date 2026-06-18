As the art world has grown accustomed to the boutique fair format, an increasing number of satellite events are, ironically, trying to counter fair fatigue with more contained, context-specific models. There’s also the experiential factor: unique and unexpected venues, after-hours and public programming, and an irreverent vibe can veil the still-extant commercial aim. But who can resist the seductive promise of thoughtful, site-specific curation? Not us, which is how we found ourselves in a vacant multi-story office building designed by Diener & Diener, a few minutes from Basel SBB station, for Basel Social Club, a multilevel, self-contained art ecosystem that pairs site-specific presentations with activations and a program running from 2 p.m. to 3 a.m.

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With an even more ambitiously expansive format than last year, the 2026 edition is a hymn to anti-productivity—a ludic experiment that reconsiders the workplace not as a site of production but of playful engagement and creativity. “It’s an invitation to ‘tune in, turn on and drop out’ of productivity culture,” Basel Social Club co-founder Robbie Fitzpatrick told Observer, noting how in occupying spaces built for work, the fair, open through June 20, turned them into spaces for drifting, lingering, encountering and resisting. “For us, anti-productivity is not about doing nothing; it’s about pushing back against the idea that time, attention, and imagination must always be put to work.”

The building has been transformed into a cinematic device and a participatory playground. In its labyrinth of corridors, utility spaces, meeting rooms, abandoned administrative corners and strange dead ends, art appears between residues of labor, creating pockets of absurdity.

In a moment of growing depersonalization of and dissociation from human labor, accelerated by remote work and A.I., Basel Social Club prompts timely reflections on the value of work, motivation, creativity and rest via a series of informal encounters with artworks, as well as exhibitions, live performances, music and gastronomy. The variety of those parallel activities runs the gamut. You can get a spray tan or take a cold plunge before visiting a chiringuito for Hawaiian toast and pineapple margaritas, successfully turning the fair from a place of business into a place of leisure. Still, no one is leaving commerce behind; some dealers noted that while Liste and Art Basel were thick with sales, it’s much harder to close deals here. People enjoy and engage, but ultimately approach the fair as an exhibition, seldom asking about prices—perhaps understandably, as many of the works on view here are notably installation-based.

Which isn’t to say that Basel Social Club isn’t worth exploring. The first thing you see is Esben Weile’s golden rat, Kjær, Lions!. Inside a parked car, there’s news from New York for those who want to share in the excitement of the recent Knicks win. Proceeding in the semidarkness, you encounter an organ installation by Mexican artist and composer Fresco Sonoro; conceived as both an instrument and sound sculpture, the work explores the plastic qualities of sound by reimagining the pipe organ as a mutable sculpture in a continuous state of becoming. It is a meditation on listening, materiality and space, and a reactivation of the organ’s powerful invitation to transcendence, made accessible beyond its church and religious associations. The result is a kind of sonic architecture, a mutable environment that absorbs the audience into its own rhythm.

Sound is a key factor shaping the Basel Social Club journey, making the experience truly immersive. The usual choreography of booths is fully replaced by carefully staged encounters, installations as acts and sound as a spatial force. The club becomes a true club, gradually unveiling itself as an experimental, labyrinthine sequence of spaces where sound, sculpture and atmosphere keep collapsing into one another. Unfolding vertically across the building’s stacked floors, the architecture becomes part of the curatorial framework, as the fair’s organizers explained in a statement.

And if you get lost, no worries: it is part of the experience. The complexity of both spatial and experiential layers through the circulation aims to echo contemporary notions of the “underground,” turning the fair—or better, the show—into a site of cultural resistance and a metaphor for the hidden structures and tensions of late capitalism. “With the scale of this building, this edition is more than ever an invitation to simply be. You don’t need to find the work, follow the right route or get somewhere in particular,” co-founder Yael Salomonowitz explained. “You can experience the art, the social life, the bar, the conversations—whatever unfolds—and allow yourself to get lost. It is a form of resistance to productivity: entering an experience without trying to master it. You just go into it, and see where it takes you.”

The entire fair reflects on how the office, once a symbol of efficiency and growth, has been hollowed out by digitalization, while acceleration, automation and platform economies erode the boundaries between labor and leisure. Productivity now extends beyond the workplace into private life, while rest, wellness and self-improvement are increasingly absorbed into a relentless culture of performance and maximization.

Shouldn’t you be working? asks a text installation by Silvio Larusso along the first stretch of the journey. And what if, after the full marathon of a day at Art Basel, the most compelling exhibitions were not more booths in a maze of white walls but art mounted somewhere one has to actually slow down and tacitly agree to follow a mood rather than a map?

QR codes allow visitors to identify the works and galleries, often without the pressure of having anyone around, as curiosity is continuously stimulated while one navigates these staged, curated encounters and dialogues. In one of the first rooms, a fan canister turns into a butterfly in the work of Olivia Erlanger, brought by Soft Opening and placed in dialogue with the work of Anna Gonzalez Noguchi by Gallery Vacancy, which transforms office items into micro-worlds.

Nearby, Bernat Daviu with Bombon Projects creates a waiting room with a clock where time is suspended, inviting you to stop and wait—for what, who knows, but the clock has stopped running. Time, the invisible master of productivity, is suspended and made useless. The Barcelona gallery is also presenting the work of Pere Llobera, where the figure of Pinocchio becomes a metaphor for contemporary alienation, his elongated nose pointing beyond the lie of self-improvement and individual deception toward political and economic systems sustained by the constant production of discourse, simulation and corruption.

Ghosts of labor, bureaucracy and corporate exhaustion appear throughout, often in a surreal register. Take, for instance, the office party room, filled with purple balloons as part of an installation by Mexican artist Marek Wolfryd.

Another strong installation is delivered by Swiss artist Thomas Liu Le Lann. HUMAN RESOURCES, presented in collaboration by New York gallery Spielzung and London’s Copperfield, scatters fictional control documents around the room rating the performances of seductive glass ducks and geese, which have been scanned only to be recognized in their mediocrity. The unsettling staging becomes a metaphor exploring power relations, vulnerability and the friction between human emotions and corporate systems.

Elsewhere, an unused meeting room becomes a hall of dissonant voices, a chorus of absent technology, missing computers and bodily residue in a sound installation by SOMA curated by Kristina Grigorjeva. The space seemed to speak with the anxiety of systems that keep running after the people have left. Across these rooms, Basel Social Club staged a timely reflection on alienation, dissociation and the futility of labor.

In another room, Willmann Gaspar’s hallucinatory painting suggests that closing one’s eyes changes nothing, while Lou Fauroux’s K-Detox (the Internet Collapse), presented by exo exo, pushed that dissociation toward the exhausted edge of technological life.

Shamiran Istifan’s installations made the critique of white-collar labor explicit, framing the corporate office as a late-capitalist religion where devotion, compliance and selflessness are performed, tracked and measured until the worker’s worth replaces the work itself. In one installation, a luminous curtain spelling out “Family” exposed the office’s most weaponized fiction: intimacy used to reassert hierarchy. Elsewhere, chrome-colored pillows sewn with cherubs sit beneath an all-seeing electronic eye, turning heavenly guardianship into surveillance. Visitors who linger long enough are captured by facial-recognition software and printed with a randomly assigned motivational quote, reducing the body once again to data, image and instruction.

Also addressing the effects of labor is Alejandro Cartagena’s celebrated photographic series Carpoolers, recently on view at SFMOMA for his major retrospective. Made in 2011-12, the series shows workers traveling in the backs of pickup trucks in Monterrey, Mexico, photographed from above from freeway overpasses. The images are formally striking, almost diagrammatic, but what they reveal is brutal: bodies folded into the infrastructure of suburban expansion, commuting not as a lifestyle choice but as a condition of economic necessity.

Materializing the fear of A.I. into monsters, Sahej Rahal’s interactive A.I. simulation Atithi instead encourages a direct confrontation with them through video game aesthetics and interaction. Summoned into existence by video game software, a shimmering tentacular creature roams the piece’s virtual terrain.

The ludic aspect recurs throughout the rooms as a counteraction to capitalist productivity. Brennan Wojtyla, for instance, turns another office space into a gaming room, inviting people to play rather than work, with 10 computers connected locally, their cables fully exposed, running Counter-Strike: Source, the 2004 multiplayer first-person shooter.

Other interventions lean more simply toward the club and music scene, transforming vacant offices into dance halls, as with the installation of Marco Siciliano presented by French Place. Others turn the office into a place to hang out and exchange socially—a bar or speakeasy—as Jeremy Deller did by creating an exact replica of a beloved café from Bury Market in Manchester, a legendary gathering place for a full cast of everyday city life. Meanwhile, Nick Doyle stages the Human Resources Bar, a “friendly neighborhood kink bar” where visitors can drink “blood,” “sweat” and “tears” from water coolers, step into “The Box” for a Polaroid portrait or encounter elements that blur the boundaries between corporate ritual and bodily experience, unveiling the dynamics of power, hierarchy, repression and desire that intersect in any workplace.

In total, Basel Social Club features 500 artists, pairing work by emerging voices with gems by established ones, including Marina Abramović, John Armleder, Cosima Von Bonin, Allen-Golder Carpenter, Maurizio Cattelan, Bernadette Corporation, Valie Export, Chim↑Pom, Jeremy Deller, Liam Gillick, Carsten Höller, Jenny Holzer, Barbara Kruger, Julia Scher, Laurie Simmons, Anastasia Susonova, Hajime Sorayama, Andy Warhol and David Weiss, among others. In a small secretary’s room, Christian Marclay’s iconic video installation Telephone could not have found a stronger setting. Abramović presents The Bus, a collaborative work with Mirjam Varadinis that transforms a former school bus into a mobile exhibition space and meditation room on wheels.

Beyond the presentations, the building is continuously activated by more than 150 performers in a nonstop experiential flow that defies the boredom and desensitization brought on by art week overstimulation. Whether we can still call it an art fair is an open question, but Basel Social Club has shown this year that it can be the after-fair platform that experiments with a radically different format to engage and involve people, providing support for contemporary production. More art playground than art fair, it is also a hymn to leisure and a critique of the systems that make anti-productivity feel almost utopian. In an increasingly commodified art world, this is a place where creativity doesn’t feel dependent on returns and maximization.

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