The 2026 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet: Built for the Drive, Not the Destination

There’s an assumption among aspirational buyers shopping for Toyotas, Chevrolets, Hyundais and so on that a Mercedes-Benz is just a little out of their reach. In previous incarnations, the automaker’s C-Class existed to challenge that perception. A car shopper could just as easily slip into Mercedes’ pocket and grab what German luxury lovers would consider an entry-level C-Class for the price of a maxed-out non-luxury ride.

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But don’t confuse the newer CLE class with the more wallet-friendly C-Class. The $84,000-plus CLE coupe sits above both the popular C and stalwart E-Class sedans and further sweetens its standing in the line with AMG badging. For the uninitiated, that AMG designation means the dedicated Mercedes-Benz tuning shop takes an already well-engineered Mercedes and tightens and adjusts it in an unmistakably German manner until it’s hotter, faster and generally more thrilling to drive.

Honoring those three magic letters, the AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet harnesses an enhanced and sport-tuned 3.0-liter, inline-six turbocharged engine. In keeping with Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to electrification across its models, the Cabriolet is a mild hybrid (not a plug-in with a dedicated, separate electric motor). The 48-volt mild-hybrid system throws in EQ Boost tech and an electric auxiliary compressor.

Put it all together, with the six cylinders standing in for what would have been eight before this age of ever-present turbocharging, and the total powerplant provides 443 horsepower, 413 lb-ft of torque and a 0-60 time of 4.1 seconds. An AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed automatic transmission with sport shifters sends power to a fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. The result is urgent, yet smoothly applied acceleration on demand. If the driver chooses Sport or Sport+ from the AMG Dynamic Elect driving mode menu (instead of Comfort, Slippery or Individual), the Mercedes engineers add a little extra exhaust-note rumble to simulate the presence of a classic V8.

Driving the CLE 53 reintroduces the senses to that unique and reassuring Mercedes-Benz heaviness. That adjective can conjure sensations of unresponsive clumsiness, but that’s never the case with any three-pointed star build. The weight of handling in a “Merc” is confident and correct, like a golf swing falling into the slot for pure contact. The CLE 53 feels completely grounded, even at higher speeds, thanks to its advanced steering system.

That AMG-dialed technology uses Three-Stage AMG Parameter Steering to put the car dead on where the driver wants it. Delving too deeply into how it all works parks the reader in a maze of jargon. Put simply, the electromechanical setup adjusts the amount of onboard power assistance needed based on the driver’s input and driving conditions. At slower speeds, the car offers a little extra boost to the wheel. When moving with alacrity, the assistance steps aside so the driver can feel the turns. Finally, if in a Sport or Sport+ mode for enthusiastic or track operation, the smart steering bites down a little harder for maximum accuracy.

That’s just the front wheels. AMG’s Active Rear-Axle Steering allows the rear wheels to turn by up to 2.5 degrees to help shift the vehicle’s weight and momentum. When the car moves less than 37 mph, the back wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels. At speeds above 37 mph, the back tires will turn in the same direction as the front wheels to smooth the feel of the on-road rubber’s adjustments. To increase the aggressive stance of this AMG CLE 53, the aesthetic designers added widened rear haunches, flared wheel arches and a signature AMG grille that eagle-eyed gearheads will spot a Prussian mile away.

Of course, the Cabriolet designation says “convertible,” and this soft-top two-door tourer builds many of its other features around having the roof down. The cloth crown will open or close within 20 seconds, provided the operator doesn’t exceed 37 mph. The MBUX infotainment system uses a self-adjusting power screen that tilts 40 degrees to dive out of the sun’s glare when the roof folds up behind the driver’s head.

That same head enjoys the Mercedes AIRSCARF that warms the back and neck of both front passengers against the chills of a convertible’s wind shear. Simultaneously, the AIRCAP system draws on aerodynamic science to create a bubble of air over the cabin to further reduce buffeting.

The only snag with the 2026 Mercedes AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet is its size relative to nearby sedans on the automaker’s trim chart. The car’s description positions it as a sporty touring ride, but the limited trunk space that comes with a coupe can limit how long a tour is feasible and how many goodies can come along. Still, while tearing up streets or gliding down highways, the AMG CLE 53 is more about driving pleasure than utility on tours of any length.

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