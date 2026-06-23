The Coming Quantum-A.I. Reckoning: Why Your Encryption Has an Expiration Date

The moment enterprise security architecture fundamentally changes will not occur from a single catastrophic breach. It won’t be that simple, but it will happen soon. Agentic A.I. is making autonomous decisions within enterprise systems, while quantum computing is approaching a horizon at which it could undermine the cryptographic foundations that have traditionally secured digital trust.

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The quantum computing market is expected to grow from over $3.5 billion in 2025 to $20.2 billion by 2030, while the market for agentic A.I. is projected to reach $52.6 billion over the same period. These are parallel trends, but their speed of advancement and their converging paths create a risk environment that no enterprise is truly prepared for.

Organizations that are still focused on protecting networks, devices and users from traditional external threats must prepare for this increasingly complex reality. Now, it is governance over autonomous actors within the walls of current systems, and the new doors they unwittingly open to external threats, that represent the shift needed to create a strategic advantage.

Attacks from inside the infrastructure

Traditional security models were built for systems with relatively few points of attack and for systems that followed instructions. But with agentic A.I., threats now originate across an exponentially larger threat surface from systems capable of autonomously taking actions, making decisions and interacting with data. To compound this, in the current wave of agentic adoption, individuals have granted agents access to all kinds of data, including sensitive data, often bypassing traditional enterprise controls. Many of these agents are connected to external systems whose security vulnerabilities may not be fully vetted either. Add all of this together, and we have a concoction that completely upends risk assessment.

As fast as tech innovation moves these days, cyber-attacks appear to be moving even faster. Hackers and other bad actors are deploying a wide variety of methods of disruption: from deepfakes to A.I.-enhanced targeted attacks, prompt injection, data pipeline and memory poisoning, polymorphic malware, model inversion for training data extraction and, of course, agent manipulation. Using these methods, they can affect A.I. models not through direct attacks on the infrastructure, but by manipulating decision-making itself.

On top of this, threat protection is still lagging in its ability to identify, flag and stop non-human identities. Many of these inherit their access privileges from human users or enterprise systems, and governance frameworks are not mature enough to counteract these attacks. When agents interacting with systems and with each other begin to demonstrate “emergent” behavior as they morph or drift from their originally intended purpose, this creates a host of new issues for maintaining security. Agentic proliferation is the fastest-growing threat of the day, with some estimates suggesting there are already between 45 and 92 non-human identities for every human.

Shadow A.I. and exposure to synthetic data are also growing concerns as employees adopt unsanctioned or non-firewalled A.I. tools, models and workflows to complete mundane tasks and reporting. Yes, this speeds up their production, but as employees feed proprietary and company- or client-sensitive information into these tools, without the necessary checks and controls in place, the threats and compromises compound through what is essentially a parallel, ungoverned data surface. All of this information becomes unprotected, unmonitored and available to all other users, resulting not only in IP leakage but also in potential compliance violations.

Identity is the new perimeter

The perimeter is increasingly composed of software capable of reasoning, acting and interacting independently with minimal human oversight, even evolving its own capabilities autonomously to become more sophisticated and targeted. Traditional security frameworks built on the assumption that human behavior drives threats will not keep up. The Economist recently reported comments from the head of the NSA suggesting that Anthropic’s Claude Mythos model, when tested in simulated environments, breached “almost all” classified systems within hours.

In heavily regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, energy and critical infrastructure, as well as within the national security apparatus and government services, the challenge of governing autonomous agents becomes mission-critical, requiring advanced capabilities such as visibility into data lineage, policy enforcement, decision transparency and real-time monitoring across highly complex environments. Successful enterprise cybersecurity in the future will depend as much on governing autonomous systems as it does on defending networks.

Quantum computing is no longer a distant possibility

With enterprise focus increasingly on A.I. governance, quantum computing is simultaneously becoming a reality. We’re now counting down towards Q-Day, or the “Quantum Apocalypse”: the looming milestone when quantum computers become powerful enough to break today’s widely used encryption standards. When that happens, attackers will be able to intercept, decrypt and compromise nearly all global digital communications, financial transactions and other forms of secure data. Timelines have been shrinking as tech innovation advances, with some experts warning that covert breakthroughs could mean Q-Day is already closer than public estimates suggest.

The “harvest now, decrypt later” attack should have us all concerned and on guard. Malicious actors, including state-sponsored groups, are collecting encrypted data today with the expectation that future quantum systems will eventually decrypt it. Information stolen in 2026 could remain unreadable for years, but as quantum computers emerge, it could be accessed. Think of this the way we have seen advancements in DNA science. Evidence collected decades ago can now be used to solve cold cases.

The issue is often illustrated through Mosca’s Theorem, which states that “if the time your data needs to remain secure plus the time it takes to upgrade your infrastructure exceeds the time until powerful quantum computers can break current encryption, your sensitive information is already at risk.”

For many organizations handling healthcare records, intellectual property, financial information or government data, that line may already have been crossed.

The urgency is beginning to reshape policy. In August 2024, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) finalized the first major post-quantum cryptography standards, establishing production-ready replacements for many of today’s most widely used encryption methods. This is driving federal agencies and critical infrastructure operators to begin planning migrations.

Full post-quantum migration can take years, and most organizations do not have a handle on a complete inventory of where cryptographic algorithms and vulnerabilities are embedded across applications, infrastructure, cloud environments and third-party ecosystems. This is why crypto-agility is becoming a necessary capability in enterprise security. Organizations that can replace cryptographic components without rebuilding entire applications will adapt far faster than those that must completely rebuild.

The trust premium

This all leads to a new reality where trust is a measurable competitive asset. Organizations that invest early in A.I. governance, cryptographic modernization and security architecture are accumulating a trust premium. This premium will produce benefits in three ways.

Market access. Governments, regulators and critical infrastructure operators will increasingly require demonstrable security maturity. Organizations that can prove responsible A.I. governance, secure and trustworthy practices and post-quantum readiness will have preferred access to contracts, partnerships and regulated markets.

Capital efficiency. Investors now view cybersecurity readiness and agility as a long-term risk indicator. Security resilience is increasingly influencing assessments of enterprise value and operational durability. In highly volatile environments, the ability to withstand and navigate through disruption becomes a competitive differentiator.

Strategic optionality. Organizations with crypto-agile architectures and mature A.I. governance frameworks can deploy new technologies faster, enter new markets more confidently, and respond more effectively to regulatory changes. Speed, agility and advanced security preparedness, when combined within one organization, will be the key to marketplace trust and value.

In this age of geopolitical fragmentation, the United States, Europe, China and Gulf nations are all developing distinct A.I. security frameworks and post-quantum roadmaps. Security architecture is rapidly becoming a component of economic and geopolitical strategy. Organizations that treat security as a strategic capability rather than a compliance exercise will be best positioned to win the next decade.

A framework for trust in the age of A.I.

Trust is a commodity whose value will compound over time. But trust is fragile. It’s built through much time and effort but can be destroyed in minutes. Durable trust requires an approach that is built and maintained across the entire operational life-cycle of data:

Data source integrity: Trust in the origins of the data, and in the quality of the data itself.

Identity and accountability: Control over who—or what—is acting on the data.

Context and impact control: Authorization of actions contextually rather than implicitly.

Behavioral monitoring and intent validation: Continuously correlating intent to actions.

Regulatory compliance: Staying aligned with a changing and fragmented regulatory framework.

Governance: Using A.I. to stay ahead, but maintaining human oversight across the lifecycle.

Piecemeal actions cannot hold up. Rather, what is needed is a holistic, coordinated approach. Ultimately, it is this full-lifecycle view of trust that will enable returns within enterprises looking to survive and thrive in the A.I. era.

Act today or lose tomorrow

Over the next decade, the widening gap between those who prepared for the quantum-A.I. transition and those who delayed will prove to be the key to success or potential enterprise demise. The work on necessary migrations, architectural redesigns and trust-building efforts must begin now and continue in earnest (potentially in perpetuity) to maintain distance between security and those who wish to cause harm and steal.

Someone will ultimately govern the autonomous systems operating inside enterprises. The critical question facing every business leader and board today is whether that authority will remain inside the organization or whether someone else will seize it first.