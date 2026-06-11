Meet the American Billionaires Reshaping Global Soccer

Soccer has long played a secondary role in the American sports landscape, trailing football, basketball and baseball in cultural prominence. Yet as the 2026 World Cup arrives on U.S. soil, American capital is exerting an outsized influence on the global game.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

An influx of investment from U.S. billionaires underscores a striking contrast: while domestic fandom has historically lagged, American money is deeply embedded in soccer’s worldwide growth. From Premier League giants to Major League Soccer expansion teams, these investors increasingly view the sport as one of the most lucrative frontiers in modern entertainment.

Over the past two decades, they have funded turnarounds, driven expansion and helped elevate clubs and players to new heights. Together, these owners show how American wealth is quietly reshaping the world’s most popular sport.

Stan Kroenke, real estate mogul

Net worth: $22 billion

Teams owned: Arsenal, Colorado Rapids

The 78-year-old Missouri native owns roughly 60 million square feet of real estate and 1.6 million acres of ranch land, making him one of the largest private landowners in the U.S. He is married to Walmart heiress Ann Walton.

Kroenke bought the Colorado Rapids in 2004 from fellow billionaire Phil Anschutz. He had held a stake in Arsenal’s parent company, Arsenal Holdings, since the early 2000s and completed a full takeover in 2018, valuing the club at £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion) after buying out minority shareholders, including Alisher Usmanov.

His broader sports portfolio includes teams such as the Rams (relocated from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016). He is currently in a dispute with the city of Inglewood over $400 million in public funding for stadium improvements.

Todd Boehly, investor

Net worth: $9.3 billion

Teams owned: Chelsea, RC Strasbourg

The 52-year-old founder of Eldridge Industries entered global soccer in 2022 as part of the consortium that purchased Chelsea for $2.15 billion. He briefly served as interim chairman before stepping back. Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

In 2023, Boehly acquired a majority stake in Ligue 1 club Strasbourg for about £65 million ($82 million).

He is known for reshaping player recruitment strategy, introducing long-term contracts—often up to eight years—to spread costs and manage accounting more efficiently.

John W. Henry, investor

Net worth: $5.7 billion

Teams owned: Liverpool

The 76-year-old built his fortune in agricultural futures before founding John W. Henry & Company in 1981. Through Fenway Sports Group, he bought Liverpool in 2010 for £300 million ($476 million), rescuing the debt-laden club. Liverpool is now valued at about £4.6 billion ($6.5 billion) and won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

In 2021, Henry backed Liverpool’s involvement in the European Super League, a plan that quickly collapsed amid intense fan backlash. He has since faced recurring criticism over his perceived lack of engagement with the club. As Tony Evans, host of The Athletic’s Walk On podcast, put it: “When he’s engaged, things happen. When he’s not, the club drifts.”

Dan Friedkin, entrepreneur

Net worth: $11.3 billion

Teams owned: AS Roma, Everton

The 61-year-old CEO of The Friedkin Group oversees a portfolio spanning automotive, hospitality and entertainment. He is the grandson of Pacific Southwest Airlines founder Kenny Friedkin.

Friedkin acquired AS Roma in 2020 for €591 million ($700 million); the club won the UEFA Conference League in 2022. In 2024, he expanded his holdings by purchasing a 94 percent stake in Everton for about £400 million ($500 million).

He has also pursued U.S. sports investments, including unsuccessful bids for the MLB’s San Diego Padres and the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

The Glazer Family, real estate dynasty

Net worth: $10 billion combined

Teams owned: Manchester United

The family built its fortune through First Allied Corporation, founded by patriarch Malcolm Glazer. He bought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for $192 million in 1995, an NFL record at the time, and led them to a Super Bowl win in 2003.

In 2005, the Glazers acquired Manchester United for £790 million ($1.4 billion), a highly controversial leveraged deal that loaded debt onto the club. After his death in 2014, the ownership passed to his six children: Avram, Joel, Kevin, Bryan, Darcie and Edward.

In 2024, Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 27.7 percent stake for £1.25 billion ($1.65 billion) and assumed control of soccer operations, while the Glazers retained majority ownership.

Jorge Mas, Miami development giant

Net worth: $4.8 billion

Teams owned: Inter Miami

The 63-year-old chairman of MasTec, a construction and engineering firm founded by his father, joined David Beckham’s Inter Miami ownership group in 2018 and, with his brother José, took majority control in 2021.

The club signed Lionel Messi in 2023 and won the inaugural Leagues Cup. Inter Miami is now valued at $1.45 billion, the highest in MLS. Mas also serves as president of the Spanish club Real Zaragoza.

He is active in Cuban-American political advocacy and has supported the Trump administration’s efforts to accelerate political change in Cuba.

Other notable American billionaires who own soccer clubs