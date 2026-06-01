Arts  •  Museums

Inside El Museo del Barrio’s 2026 Gala: J Balvin, $1 Million and a Packed House

More than just a fundraiser, the elegant evening honored art collectors Isabel and Agustín Coppel, music icon J Balvin and curator Estrellita Brodsky for their commitment to advancing Latin American and Latine art and culture worldwide.

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Karla Martinez de Salas welcoming J Balvin to the dais. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

El Museo del Barrio’s annual benefit, held last week at the Mandarin Oriental New York, brought together artists, philanthropists, collectors and cultural and political leaders to celebrate Latin American and Latine art and culture while raising more than $1 million in support of El Museo’s exhibitions, educational initiatives, bilingual public programs and the stewardship of its permanent collection.

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The evening’s honorees reflected the breadth of El Museo’s reach. Global music icon J Balvin was recognized for his visionary support of contemporary art and his commitment to advancing Latin American and Latine culture worldwide—”I’ve always believed in bringing our music, art, and voice to the world with pride and responsibility,” he told the assembled crowd. Art collectors Isabel and Agustín Coppel were honored alongside Balvin for the impact they’ve had on the contemporary art canon. And curator and collector Estrellita Brodsky, a formidable force in the Latin American art world whose decades of advocacy have shaped institutions around the world, received the inaugural Tony Bechara Legacy Award. The evening also saw the announcement of the 2026-2027 Maestro Dobel Latinx Art Prize recipient: artist Guadalupe Rosales, whose solo exhibition will open at the museum next year.

Estrellita Brodsky. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

“I do what I do out of love. Whether it is my art practice or my archival work, both have always been rooted in self and community preservation, storytelling, and the belief that our histories deserve to be seen, held, and remembered,” Rosales said in her acceptance speech. “This work comes from years of doubt and challenges, from people not always seeing its importance, while at the same time, others like me felt seen, remembered and reflected in it. I have not always fit neatly into art institutions as an artist, or into archives and official histories as someone committed to preserving and telling these stories. It has not been an easy path, but I kept going. Recognition is a meaningful gesture, and I am grateful for it, but what feels most important is knowing that by not giving up, this work has helped make space for future artists, archivists, storytellers and generations to come.”

Given their turns at the dais, El Museo del Barrio’s executive director Patrick Charpenel and board chair Karla Harwich each spoke about the institution’s singular importance. Charpenel pointed out that the museum has long served as “a platform for voices that have shaped—and continue to shape—the cultural fabric of this country,” while Harwich noted that in a city where more than 40 percent of public-school students identify as Hispanic or Latino, the institution offers young people “a place where they can see themselves, their histories, and their communities reflected with beauty and pride.”

As the night unfolded, guests sipped tequila cocktails and Leo Gruber & Tren Latino provided a musical performance that kept energy levels high. Spotted in the crowd were art historian Victoria Espinosa, kurimanzutto cofounder José Kuri, model and entrepreneur Alida Boer and CIMA Capital co-founder Alfonso Aldrete, who mingled with curators Rocío Aranda-Alvarado, Deborah Cullen Morales, Susanna V. Temkin, Ines Katzenstein and Magnolia de la Garza. The lineup of artists in attendance included Pedro Reyes, Elia Alba, Elena Damiani, Yvette Mayorga and Jorge Méndez Blake.

Notably, the museum’s 2026 benefit auction, presented in collaboration with The Auction Collective, remains open through June 3, 2026, so even if you missed this year’s gala, you can still raise a paddle in support of El Museo del Barrio’s mission.

J Balvin

J Balvin. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Arlene Davila, Candida Alvarez, Karen Vidangos and Elia Alba

Arlene Davila, Candida Alvarez, Karen Vidangos and Elia Alba. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Augustine Coppel and Isabel Gómez de Coppel

Augustine Coppel and Isabel Gómez de Coppel. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Sophia Zayas

Sophia Zayas. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Willy Chavarria and Claudia Edelman

Willy Chavarria and Claudia Edelman. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Valentina Ferrer

Valentina Ferrer. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Jesus Navarro

Jesus Navarro. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Thomas Vecchione and Elizabeth Belfer

Thomas Vecchione and Elizabeth Belfer. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Richard Blanco

Richard Blanco. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Clifford Prince King and Carlos Martiel

Clifford Prince King and Carlos Martiel. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Valentina Ferrer, Karla Harwich and Patrick Charpenel

Valentina Ferrer, Karla Harwich and Patrick Charpenel. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Pedro Reyes

Pedro Reyes. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Ines Katzenstein and José Kuri

Ines Katzenstein and José Kuri. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Larisa Martínez

Larisa Martínez. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Matt Bregman and Sulie Arias

Matt Bregman and Sulie Arias. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

Elsa Collins and Karla Martinez de Salas

Elsa Collins and Karla Martinez de Salas. Peter Zwolinski/BFA.com

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Inside El Museo del Barrio’s 2026 Gala: J Balvin, $1 Million and a Packed House
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Galas, Agustín Coppel, Isabel Coppel, Guadalupe Rosales, Victoria Espinosa, Alida Boer, Alfonso Aldrete, Deborah Cullen Morales, Susanna V. Temkin, Ines Katzenstein, Magnolia de la Garza, Patrick Charpenel, Karla Harwich, Leo Gruber, Rocio Aranda Alvarado, Elena Damiani, Estrellita Brodsky, José Kuri, Elia Alba, J Balvin, Jorge Méndez Blake, Yvette Mayorga, Pedro Reyes, El Museo del Barrio