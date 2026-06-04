Tinashe and Rebecca Black Electrified MoMA’s 2026 Party in the Garden

The Museum of Modern Art became the hottest club in Midtown for one night only this past Tuesday (June 2), as Rebecca Black and Tinashe performed back-to-back DJ sets during the museum’s annual Party in the Garden. Most of the assembled guests enthusiastically embraced the theme, donning a variety of floral looks to dance in MoMA’s Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden.
We’re talking, of course, about the hotly anticipated after-party. Earlier in the evening, the museum hosted a dinner honoring artists Betye Saar and Martin Puryear, as well as philanthropist Jo Carole Lauder. They were fêted by sundry VIPs from the art world and beyond, including billionaire philanthropists Mimi Haas and Michael Bloomberg; businessman and philanthropist David Rockefeller Jr.; patrons Marlene Hess, Sarah Arison and Alice Tisch; collector Ronald Lauder; and ex-Sotheby’s chairman Jamie Niven. They rubbed elbows with curators Yvonne Force Villareal, Antwaun Sargent and the Studio Museum in Harlem’s Thelma Golden, among others. Also spotted were numerous artists, from Rashid Johnson and Hank Willis Thomas to Carrie Mae Weems, Tyler Mitchell and Glenn Ligon.
As the night progressed, the atmosphere transitioned from refined sit-down affair to full-fledged party, complete with a signature Highland Garden cocktail and a cotton candy machine. Among those enjoying the sweet treat was actor Harvey Guillén, who spent time chatting with his The Rocky Horror Show co-star Josh Andrés Rivera, relaxing away from their eight-show-a-week schedule. Also on the afterparty guest list were actors Chris Rock, Nell Verlaque and Frances Turner; reality stars Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway; and internet personalities Corrado Martini, Shannon Beveridge and Tefi Pessoa.
It may not have been a Friday, but Black made it feel like the weekend had arrived with her lively late-night set featuring a mix of tracks by PinkPantheress, Gorillaz and more. She eventually passed the booth to Tinashe, who kept the energy high with her own upbeat set until the after-party’s midnight last-call.
Sophia Cohen
Ah-Niyah Gold, Miranda De Jong, Monafide and Chris Rock
Henry Kravis and Michael Bloomberg
Sydie Lansing, Max Hollein, Beth DeWoody and Connie Butler
Valeria Camargo
Andrés Rivera and Harvey Guillén
Betye Saar and Neil Lane
Nell Verlaque and Corrado Martini
Jamie Singer Soros
Delilah Koch
Marc Glimcher, Rujeko Hockley and Hank Willis Thomas
Ava Dash
Ronald Lauder, Jo Carole Lauder and Aerin Lauder
Massimiliano Gioni and Cecilia Alemani
Jonathan Tisch and Lizzie Tisch
Martin Puryear, Marie-Josée Kravis and Henry Kravis
Sara Morano
Lorna Simpson and Thelma Golden
name
name
name
name
name
name
name
name
name
name
name
More in Parties
-
Dinner, Dance and Devotion: Inside American Ballet Theatre’s Glittering Spring Gala
-
Shaggy, a Perfect Sunset and $6.3 Million: Inside the 2026 Whitney Gala
-
At the Guggenheim’s 2026 YCC Party, Artist Diane Severin Nguyen Created Breathing Room
-
Fran Drescher, Hari Nef and Olivia Palermo Opined On the Power of Ballet
-
The Art World Turned Out for Lisa Phillips at the New Museum Spring Gala