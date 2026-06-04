Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

Tinashe and Rebecca Black Electrified MoMA’s 2026 Party in the Garden

From a dinner honoring two of contemporary art's most enduring figures to a cotton candy machine and a midnight last-call, the Museum of Modern Art's annual garden party delivered a night to remember.

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The Museum Of Modern Art's 2026 Party In The Garden
Yvonne Force Villareal. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

The Museum of Modern Art became the hottest club in Midtown for one night only this past Tuesday (June 2), as Rebecca Black and Tinashe performed back-to-back DJ sets during the museum’s annual Party in the Garden. Most of the assembled guests enthusiastically embraced the theme, donning a variety of floral looks to dance in MoMA’s Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden.

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We’re talking, of course, about the hotly anticipated after-party. Earlier in the evening, the museum hosted a dinner honoring artists Betye Saar and Martin Puryear, as well as philanthropist Jo Carole Lauder. They were fêted by sundry VIPs from the art world and beyond, including billionaire philanthropists Mimi Haas and Michael Bloomberg; businessman and philanthropist David Rockefeller Jr.; patrons Marlene Hess, Sarah Arison and Alice Tisch; collector Ronald Lauder; and ex-Sotheby’s chairman Jamie Niven. They rubbed elbows with curators Yvonne Force Villareal, Antwaun Sargent and the Studio Museum in Harlem’s Thelma Golden, among others. Also spotted were numerous artists, from Rashid Johnson and Hank Willis Thomas to Carrie Mae Weems, Tyler Mitchell and Glenn Ligon.

As the night progressed, the atmosphere transitioned from refined sit-down affair to full-fledged party, complete with a signature Highland Garden cocktail and a cotton candy machine. Among those enjoying the sweet treat was actor Harvey Guillén, who spent time chatting with his The Rocky Horror Show co-star Josh Andrés Rivera, relaxing away from their eight-show-a-week schedule. Also on the afterparty guest list were actors Chris Rock, Nell Verlaque and Frances Turner; reality stars Kenny Martin and Whitney Fransway; and internet personalities Corrado Martini, Shannon Beveridge and Tefi Pessoa.

Rebecca Black. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

It may not have been a Friday, but Black made it feel like the weekend had arrived with her lively late-night set featuring a mix of tracks by PinkPantheress, Gorillaz and more. She eventually passed the booth to Tinashe, who kept the energy high with her own upbeat set until the after-party’s midnight last-call.

Sophia Cohen

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Sophia Cohen. Getty Images for Museum of Moder

Ah-Niyah Gold, Miranda De Jong, Monafide and Chris Rock

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Ah-Niyah Gold, Miranda De Jong, Monafide and Chris Rock. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Henry Kravis and Michael Bloomberg

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Henry Kravis and Michael Bloomberg. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Sydie Lansing, Max Hollein, Beth DeWoody and Connie Butler

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Sydie Lansing, Max Hollein, Beth DeWoody and Connie Butler. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Valeria Camargo

Valeria Camargo. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Andrés Rivera and Harvey Guillén

Andrés Rivera and Harvey Guillén. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Betye Saar and Neil Lane

Betye Saar and Neil Lane. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Nell Verlaque and Corrado Martini

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Nell Verlaque and Corrado Martini. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Jamie Singer Soros

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Jamie Singer Soros. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Delilah Koch

Delilah Koch. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Marc Glimcher, Rujeko Hockley and Hank Willis Thomas

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Marc Glimcher, Rujeko Hockley and Hank Willis Thomas. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Ava Dash

Ava Dash. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Ronald Lauder, Jo Carole Lauder and Aerin Lauder

MoMA's Party In The Garden 2026
Ronald Lauder, Jo Carole Lauder and Aerin Lauder. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Massimiliano Gioni and Cecilia Alemani

Massimiliano Gioni and Cecilia Alemani. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Jonathan Tisch and Lizzie Tisch

The Museum Of Modern Art's 2026 Party In The Garden
Jonathan Tisch and Lizzie Tisch. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Martin Puryear, Marie-Josée Kravis and Henry Kravis

Martin Puryear, Marie-Josée Kravis and Henry Kravis. Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

Sara Morano

Sara Morano. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Lorna Simpson and Thelma Golden

The Museum Of Modern Art's 2026 Party In The Garden
Lorna Simpson and Thelma Golden. Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

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More in Parties

Tinashe and Rebecca Black Electrified MoMA’s 2026 Party in the Garden
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Mimi Haas, Marlene Hess, Alice Tisch, Jamie Niven, Nell Verlaque, Frances Turner, Kenny Martin, Whitney Fransway, Corrado Martini, Shannon Beveridge, Tefi Pessoa, Tinashe, David Rockefeller Jr., Josh Andrés Rivera, Jo Carole Lauder, Harvey Guillén, Yvonne Force Villareal, Rebecca Black, Betye Saar, Tyler Mitchell, Antwaun Sargent, Martin Puryear, Sarah Arison, Ronald Lauder, Carrie Mae Weems, Glenn Ligon, Thelma Golden, Hank Willis Thomas, Chris Rock, Rashid Johnson, Museum of Modern Art, Michael Bloomberg, New York City, America (United States), New York