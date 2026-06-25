From Mexico City to Kensington Gardens: Inside the 2026 Serpentine Summer Party

On Tuesday (June 23), as the setting sun bathed London’s Kensington Gardens in a honey-tinted glow, the Serpentine Summer Party—annually one of the U.K. art scene’s most fashion-forward events—returned in characteristically impeccable form. This year’s fête was hosted by arts patron and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist, with co-hosts actress Salma Hayek Pinault and filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñárritu. Arts patron and entrepreneur Isha Ambani (in a look by Steve O Smith) returned for her second year as chair of the host committee.

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As always, the newly unveiled Serpentine Pavilion, a serpentine, was the star around which the evening orbited. Designed by Mexico City-based LANZA atelier and built of rows of brick columns that alternately reveal and conceal, it situates the historic masonry of Serpentine South in the longstanding cultural exchange between Europe and the Americas. “The English brick city and the Mexican brick wall speak different languages, yet both turn earth, fire, and craft into culture,” González Iñárritu said.

Spotted among the crowd were actors Michael B. Jordan, Jeff Goldblum, Kyle Maclachlan, Rebel Wilson and Isla Fisher; artists Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, Wolfgang Tillmans, Anish Kapoor, Grayson Perry and Yinka Shonibare; architect Lina Ghotmeh; socialite Nicky Hilton; and, as per usual, an absolute cavalcade of designers, Aaron Esh, Charles Jeffrey, Chet Lo, Daisy Knatchbull, Daniel Lee, David Koma, Dilara Findikoglu, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem Moralıoğlu, Harris Reed, Priya Ahluwalia, Robert Wun, Roksanda Ilinčić and Wes Gordon among them. When not mixing and mingling, they went on an artist-led journey through Kensington Gardens that showcased Serpentine’s summer program, which features major exhibitions of works by Cecily Brown (“Picture Making”) and David Hockney (“A Year in Normandie and Other Thoughts on Painting”), alongside Jesús Rafael Soto’s public installation Pénétrable BBL Jaune (1999; 2023 Edition).

In what we understand is a brand-new approach to the Summer Party, LANZA atelier partnered with Egyptian artist Laila Gohar to shape the fête’s creative direction. She created a spiraling sequence of culinary experiences that included tamales, hibiscus, mango and guava sorbets and a chocolate installation inspired by the Pavilion’s bricks, along with The Weight of Air, a series of mesmerizing fabric installations. “The spiral invites movement, and the food follows its path, passed between hands, shared in conversation, consumed and transformed,” she said. “Somewhere between architecture, landscape and banquet, the party becomes a living composition shaped by the movement of people.”

A smartly curated program of music kept the energy high as dusk gave way to darkness. DJ Wolfram Amadeus opened, followed by DJ Carlita, before Danny L Harle spun what was arguably the night’s most compelling set. But the evening’s most joyful notes were played by Mariachi Las Adelitas, whose acoustic performance brought warmth, humor and an unexpectedly moving thread of celebration to a night that was already, by any measure, perfectly harmonious.

Grayson Perry

Michael Bloomberg

Lina Ghotmeh and Salma Hayek

Alice Rawsthorn and Hans Ulrich Obrist

Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber

Bettina Korek and Maya Martinos

Alfonso Cuarón

Adot Gak

Yinka Shonibare and Sybil Robson Orr

Adwoa Aboah

Simon de Pury and Carol Asscher

Sienna Miller

Isabel Abascal

Rebecca Vallance and Amy Jackson

Isla Fisher

Thaylise Ferreira

Kristin Scott Thomas

Foday Dumbuya

Julie Pelipas

Rocco Iannone and Naomie Harris

Sumayya Vally

Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung

Celia Imrie

Richard Caring and Stefanie Powers

Pixie Lott

Jessica Gunning

DJ Cuppy and Funmi Fetto

Jordan Grant and Anissa Kermiche

Ikram Abdi-Omar

Emma Thynn

Nicky Hilton

Maya Jama

Gabriella Shteiman, Bettina Korek and Marc Lotenberg

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Lisa Love and Harris Reed

Rebel Wilson

Charlotte Dellal

Caroline Polachek

Anish Kapoor and Oumaima Boumoussaoui

Anoushka Shankar

Jessie Ware and Jenna Coleman

Bettina Korek and Simon de Pury

Aria Mehta and Varun Kaji

Liam Hess, Oliver Lee and Matt Copson

Daniel Lismore

Rosalind Weinberg

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