Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

From Mexico City to Kensington Gardens: Inside the 2026 Serpentine Summer Party

Salma Hayek Pinault co-hosted the latest edition of the hotly anticipated annual art fête, which this year drew Jeff Goldblum, Anish Kapoor, Michael B. Jordan, Grayson Perry, Isla Fisher, Michael Bloomberg and Nicky Hilton.

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Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum. Mike Marsland/WireImage

On Tuesday (June 23), as the setting sun bathed London’s Kensington Gardens in a honey-tinted glow, the Serpentine Summer Party—annually one of the U.K. art scene’s most fashion-forward events—returned in characteristically impeccable form. This year’s fête was hosted by arts patron and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Serpentine CEO Bettina Korek and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist, with co-hosts actress Salma Hayek Pinault and filmmakers Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro González Iñárritu. Arts patron and entrepreneur Isha Ambani (in a look by Steve O Smith) returned for her second year as chair of the host committee.

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As always, the newly unveiled Serpentine Pavilion, a serpentine, was the star around which the evening orbited. Designed by Mexico City-based LANZA atelier and built of rows of brick columns that alternately reveal and conceal, it situates the historic masonry of Serpentine South in the longstanding cultural exchange between Europe and the Americas. “The English brick city and the Mexican brick wall speak different languages, yet both turn earth, fire, and craft into culture,” González Iñárritu said.

Spotted among the crowd were actors Michael B. Jordan, Jeff Goldblum, Kyle Maclachlan, Rebel Wilson and Isla Fisher; artists Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, Wolfgang Tillmans, Anish Kapoor, Grayson Perry and Yinka Shonibare; architect Lina Ghotmeh; socialite Nicky Hilton; and, as per usual, an absolute cavalcade of designers, Aaron Esh, Charles Jeffrey, Chet Lo, Daisy Knatchbull, Daniel Lee, David Koma, Dilara Findikoglu, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem Moralıoğlu, Harris Reed, Priya Ahluwalia, Robert Wun, Roksanda Ilinčić and Wes Gordon among them. When not mixing and mingling, they went on an artist-led journey through Kensington Gardens that showcased Serpentine’s summer program, which features major exhibitions of works by Cecily Brown (“Picture Making”) and David Hockney (“A Year in Normandie and Other Thoughts on Painting”), alongside Jesús Rafael Soto’s public installation Pénétrable BBL Jaune (1999; 2023 Edition).

In what we understand is a brand-new approach to the Summer Party, LANZA atelier partnered with Egyptian artist Laila Gohar to shape the fête’s creative direction. She created a spiraling sequence of culinary experiences that included tamales, hibiscus, mango and guava sorbets and a chocolate installation inspired by the Pavilion’s bricks, along with The Weight of Air, a series of mesmerizing fabric installations. “The spiral invites movement, and the food follows its path, passed between hands, shared in conversation, consumed and transformed,” she said. “Somewhere between architecture, landscape and banquet, the party becomes a living composition shaped by the movement of people.”

A smartly curated program of music kept the energy high as dusk gave way to darkness. DJ Wolfram Amadeus opened, followed by DJ Carlita, before Danny L Harle spun what was arguably the night’s most compelling set. But the evening’s most joyful notes were played by Mariachi Las Adelitas, whose acoustic performance brought warmth, humor and an unexpectedly moving thread of celebration to a night that was already, by any measure, perfectly harmonious.

Grayson Perry

Grayson Perry. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Lina Ghotmeh and Salma Hayek

Lina Ghotmeh and Salma Hayek. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Alice Rawsthorn and Hans Ulrich Obrist

Alice Rawsthorn and Hans Ulrich Obrist. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Bettina Korek and Maya Martinos

Bettina Korek and Maya Martinos. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Adot Gak

The Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Inside Roaming
Adot Gak. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Yinka Shonibare and Sybil Robson Orr

Yinka Shonibare and Sybil Robson Orr. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Simon de Pury and Carol Asscher

The Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Inside Roaming
Simon de Pury and Carol Asscher. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

The Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Inside Roaming
Sienna Miller. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Isabel Abascal

Isabel Abascal. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Rebecca Vallance and Amy Jackson

Rebecca Vallance and Amy Jackson. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Isla Fisher

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Isla Fisher. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Thaylise Ferreira

The Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Inside Roaming
Thaylise Ferreira. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Foday Dumbuya

Foday Dumbuya. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Julie Pelipas

Julie Pelipas. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Rocco Iannone and Naomie Harris

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Rocco Iannone and Naomie Harris. Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sumayya Vally

Sumayya Vally. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung

Pixie Geldof and Alexa Chung. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Celia Imrie

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Celia Imrie. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Richard Caring and Stefanie Powers

The Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Inside Roaming
Richard Caring and Stefanie Powers. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pixie Lott

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Pixie Lott. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jessica Gunning

Jessica Gunning. Jack Hall/BFA.com

DJ Cuppy and Funmi Fetto

DJ Cuppy and Funmi Fetto. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Jordan Grant and Anissa Kermiche

Jordan Grant and Anissa Kermiche. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Ikram Abdi-Omar

Ikram Abdi-Omar. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Emma Thynn

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Emma Thynn. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Nicky Hilton

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Nicky Hilton. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Maya Jama

Maya Jama. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Gabriella Shteiman, Bettina Korek and Marc Lotenberg

Gabriella Shteiman, Bettina Korek and Marc Lotenberg. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lisa Love and Harris Reed

The Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Inside Roaming
Lisa Love and Harris Reed. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Rebel Wilson. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Charlotte Dellal

Charlotte Dellal. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Caroline Polachek

Caroline Polachek. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Anish Kapoor and Oumaima Boumoussaoui

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Anish Kapoor and Oumaima Boumoussaoui. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Anoushka Shankar

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Anoushka Shankar. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jessie Ware and Jenna Coleman

Jessie Ware and Jenna Coleman. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Bettina Korek and Simon de Pury

Bettina Korek and Simon de Pury. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Aria Mehta and Varun Kaji

Aria Mehta and Varun Kaji. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Liam Hess, Oliver Lee and Matt Copson

Liam Hess, Oliver Lee and Matt Copson. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Daniel Lismore

Daniel Lismore. Jack Hall/BFA.com

Rosalind Weinberg

Serpentine Summer Party 2026 - Arrivals
Rosalind Weinberg. Getty Images

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From Mexico City to Kensington Gardens: Inside the 2026 Serpentine Summer Party
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Galleries, Nightlife & Dining, Salma Hayek Pinault, Steve O Smith, Aaron Esh, Chet Lo, Daisy Knatchbull, Dilara Findikoglu, Harris Reed, Priya Ahluwalia, Charles Jeffrey, Robert Wun, Roksanda Ilincic, Laila Gohar, David Koma, Isha Ambani, Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley, Daniel Lee, Bettina Korek, Lina Ghotmeh, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Rebel Wilson, Erdem Moralioglu, Isla Fisher, Emilia Wickstead, Jesús Rafael Soto, Grayson Perry, Yinka Shonibare, Wes Gordon, Serpentine Galleries, Nicky Hilton, Wolfgang Tillmans, Kyle Maclachlan, Jeff Goldblum, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Alfonso Cuarón, Cecily Brown, Anish Kapoor, Michael B. Jordan, David Hockney, Michael Bloomberg