Arts  •  Fashion

Our Favorite Looks from the Frick Collection Spring Garden Party

The see-and-be-seen set took their best pastels, peonies, ruffles and ribbons out for a spin to delightful effect.

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James Burn, Aimee Ng, Harold Rafael, Kent Monkman, Axel Rüger and Lucas Perry. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The Frick Collection’s Fellows, Young Fellows and their sundry plus-ones turned out across two consecutive evenings—Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10—for the museum’s annual Spring Garden Party. Inside, the partygoers perused the “Ruffles & Ribbons: Fashion Plates from the Time of Marie Antoinette,” but the real fashion plates could arguably be found outside, taking their turns around the museum’s highly exclusive Fifth Avenue Garden. Said garden had some competition, as the see-and-be-seen set leaned hard into stunning seasonal pastels and flouncy floral motifs. Live jazz from musicians at The Juilliard School set the mood, and the cheery margaritas and flutes of champagne that accompanied seasonally inspired nibbles and desserts cemented it. Gallery talks ran throughout the evening, open to all those who ventured indoors to take a private peek at the permanent collection or “Ruffles & Ribbons.” One suspects, however, that most of the style commentary was happening out in the garden, where the crowd paraded and peacocked long after the sun went down. These were some of our favorite looks:

Nancy Moeller

Nancy Moeller. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Joshua Cockream

Joshua Cockream. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Vanessa Gordon

Vanessa Gordon. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Tinu Naija

Tinu Naija. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Nancy Moore and Ansley Williams

Nancy Moore and Ansley Williams. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Sherece Bennett

Sherece Bennett. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Giovanni Fares

Giovanni Fares. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

James Jelkin and Alexandra Bell

James Jelkin and Alexandra Bell. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Mark Medearis and Teresa Mederais

Mark Medearis and Teresa Mederais. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Pina Giselle and Aimee Ng

Pina Giselle and Aimee Ng. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Julia Beyensen

Julia Beyensen. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Christine A Eagleson

Christine A. Eagleson. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Kristian Ivanoff and William Radin

Kristian Ivanoff and William Radin. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Alexandra Maximova and Alina Miroshnyk

Alexandra Maximova and Alina Miroshnyk. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Julie Wald, Mary Grace Castello and Josette Winograd

Julie Wald, Mary Grace Castello and Josette Winograd. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Rajiv Surendra

Rajiv Surendra. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Alexandra Longanecker and Bach Mai

Alexandra Longanecker and Bach Mai. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Martha Fortune and Jessica Cardenas

Martha Fortune and Jessica Cardenas. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Pauline Argenson and James Demmert

Pauline Argenson and James Demmert. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Avishan Bodjnoud

Avishan Bodjnoud. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Brianna Taylor, Genesis Rakatsu and Juan Tellez Sandoval

Brianna Taylor, Genesis Rakatsu and Juan Tellez Sandoval. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Tobili Hatcher

Tobili Hatcher. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Harold Rafael, Reem Abadi, Av Mark and James Burn

Harold Rafael, Reem Abadi, Av Mark and James Burn. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Mercedes de Guardiola

Mercedes de Guardiola. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Olivia Miller and Thersa Luk

Olivia Miller and Thersa Luk. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Allie Provost and Kristi Hemric

Allie Provost and Kristi Hemric. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Delia Folk

Delia Folk. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Wendy Kaplan and Martin Kaplan

Wendy Kaplan and Martin Kaplan. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Nadia Gakou

Nadia Gakou. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Alexa Griffith and Lindsey Zurovchak

Alexa Griffith and Lindsey Zurovchak Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Marissa Wu

Marissa Wu. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Isabel Tung and Brandon Smith

Isabel Tung and Brandon Smith. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Zarig Baghdadlian and Tara Tomimoto

Zarig Baghdadlian and Tara Tomimoto. Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

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Our Favorite Looks from the Frick Collection Spring Garden Party
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Fashion, Nightlife & Dining, James Burn, Harold Rafael, Lucas Perry, Kent Monkman, Aimee Ng, Axel Rüger, Frick Collection, America (United States), New York