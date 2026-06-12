Our Favorite Looks from the Frick Collection Spring Garden Party

The Frick Collection’s Fellows, Young Fellows and their sundry plus-ones turned out across two consecutive evenings—Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10—for the museum’s annual Spring Garden Party. Inside, the partygoers perused the “Ruffles & Ribbons: Fashion Plates from the Time of Marie Antoinette,” but the real fashion plates could arguably be found outside, taking their turns around the museum’s highly exclusive Fifth Avenue Garden. Said garden had some competition, as the see-and-be-seen set leaned hard into stunning seasonal pastels and flouncy floral motifs. Live jazz from musicians at The Juilliard School set the mood, and the cheery margaritas and flutes of champagne that accompanied seasonally inspired nibbles and desserts cemented it. Gallery talks ran throughout the evening, open to all those who ventured indoors to take a private peek at the permanent collection or “Ruffles & Ribbons.” One suspects, however, that most of the style commentary was happening out in the garden, where the crowd paraded and peacocked long after the sun went down. These were some of our favorite looks:
Nancy Moeller
Joshua Cockream
Vanessa Gordon
Tinu Naija
Nancy Moore and Ansley Williams
Sherece Bennett
Giovanni Fares
James Jelkin and Alexandra Bell
Mark Medearis and Teresa Mederais
Pina Giselle and Aimee Ng
Julia Beyensen
Christine A Eagleson
Kristian Ivanoff and William Radin
Alexandra Maximova and Alina Miroshnyk
Julie Wald, Mary Grace Castello and Josette Winograd
Rajiv Surendra
Alexandra Longanecker and Bach Mai
Martha Fortune and Jessica Cardenas
Pauline Argenson and James Demmert
Avishan Bodjnoud
Brianna Taylor, Genesis Rakatsu and Juan Tellez Sandoval
Tobili Hatcher
Harold Rafael, Reem Abadi, Av Mark and James Burn
Mercedes de Guardiola
Olivia Miller and Thersa Luk
Allie Provost and Kristi Hemric
Delia Folk
Wendy Kaplan and Martin Kaplan
Nadia Gakou
Alexa Griffith and Lindsey Zurovchak
Marissa Wu
Isabel Tung and Brandon Smith
Zarig Baghdadlian and Tara Tomimoto
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