Inside the Hottest Tony Award Afterparties of 2026

The parties celebrating Broadway’s biggest night of the year are always full of glitz and glamour, and Observer was there to witness it all. It’s also a chance for the winners of the night to eat after a jam-packed 24 hours. There’s the early morning dress rehearsal, a matinee and a red carpet to get through before the award show even begins. That’s why Joshua Henry, star of Ragtime, kicked off his night ahead of the 79th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall with tacos from Birria before taking home the coveted trophy for Best Actor in a Musical later that evening.

Sign Up For Our Daily Newsletter Sign Up Thank you for signing up! By clicking submit, you agree to our <a href="http://observermedia.com/terms">terms of service</a> and acknowledge we may use your information to send you emails, product samples, and promotions on this website and other properties. You can opt out anytime. See all of our newsletters

While he was getting ready for the blue carpet across town, an exclusive Mastercard and Capital One pre-show receptionon the 11th floor of the Edition Hotel kicked off the festivities. Lavish towers of shrimp cocktail, trays of sushi, oysters and caviar piled onto square white plates. Just in Time star Carrie St. Louis, in a black and white strapless gown adorned with long satin black gloves, belted out two songs including “Don’t Rain on My Parade” to an intimate crowd of 50 people. A pianist played showtunes as Chanel lipsticks and Leatherology wallets were engraved for guests and Alisa Maxim Studio gave out live fashion sketches.

After Pink dazzled as host of the evening—with an epic show-stopping opening number to go down in the history books as one of the greatest of all time, multiple sequin costume changes and a phenomenal “All That Jazz” performance in a toast to Chicago‘s 30th anniversary—the crowds quickly dissipated to parties around Manhattan. Those with silver tickets walked a block over to The Rink at Rockefeller Center for the official Tony Awards after-party.

Those without joined the line that formed outside the Pebble Bar. Rachel Zegler, who 30 minutes earlier had performed a tribute to the 50th anniversary of A Chorus Line, changed into a slinky lavender silk dress to welcome guests upstairs on the fourth floor for Late Night at Pebble Bar, an annual post-Tony tradition. “It was really amazing,” the Olivier-winning actress, returning to Broadway in Evita next season, told Observer about attending her first Tony Awards ceremony. “It’s a really good environment.” Laurie Metcalf, winner for Best Featured Actress in a Play for Arthur Miller‘s Death of a Salesman, was already on the couch with a gin, cucumber and lime cocktail in her hand. Her Tony Award was on the table. Her co-star Nathan Lane soon joined her and the two were in deep conversation for at least 10 minutes. Mini hotdogs were passed around as two-time Tony Award winner Kara Young called out to hug Colman Domingo. Regular Pebble Bar party attendee Sarah Paulson stayed attached to her former Appropriate co-star Ella Beatty, while Glee‘s Chris Colfer held an electric fan in front of his face. Julianne Hough, all in white, was swarmed by photographers as soon as she walked in. Becky Shaw stars Madeline Brewer and Lauren Patten along with Miriam Silverman rode the elevator down together to make their way to the next soiree.

Nathan Lane and Rachel Zegler

Laurie Metcalf and Colman Domingo

Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty

Nicole Scherzinger

Leigh Scheps and Kara Young

Julianne Hough, Rose Schaeffer and Tyler Lain

Arian Moayed and Jamie Lloyd

Uptown, the cast of Ragtime celebrated its win for Best Revival of a Musical at Rosa Mexicano in Lincoln Center. Its leads, Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy, who won for Best Actress in a Musical, were swept away into a private room for a more intimate moment with family and friends. The margaritas were endless along with the buffet of rice, beans, quesadillas and all the fixings.

Lynn Ahrens and Lear deBessonet

Caissie Levy

Joshua Henry

Lynn Ahrens

Meanwhile, Schmigadoon! capped off their four Tony Awards including Best Musical at Ascent Lounge at The Shops at Columbus Circle.

Isabelle McCalla

Alex Brightman

Ann Harada

McKenzie Kurtz

By 2 a.m. all of Broadway had congregated at one of the most beloved parties of the night. Nearly every celebrity on Broadway this season was spotted at the 14th Tony Awards After Party at The Carlyle, this year hosted by DKC/O&M theater publicist Rick Miramontez, his husband and marketer Jamie DuMont and Broadway producer John Gore. To celebrate, a massive human-sized cake shaped like the Tony Award statue—sanctioned by the Tony Awards itself—was on display on the second floor of the luxury hotel, perfect for selfies. The legendary late-night fête had a discotheque on the hotel’s mezzanine (Chris Colfer was bopping along, now with a paper fan) and a martini bar inside the Cafe Carlyle, curated by Oedipus stars Mark Strong and Lesley Manville.

Countless stars from Jim Parsons, donning a white tuxedo, to Busy Philipps, in a black mini dress with a giant bow in the back, were walking around with martinis in hand. Bobby Cannavale had his arm wrapped around his wife, Tony nominee Rose Byrne, as they sat on a bench. French fries in paper cups and caviar bites flew off the waiters’ trays. Ariana DeBose, drinking blanco tequila, was gabbing at Bemelmans Bar with Philipps and Sarah Paulson. Nearby, last year’s winner nicole scherzinger posed for multiple photographers on the staircase before taking a seat in a dark corner.

There were also two pop culture reunions. Glee‘s Alex Newell, Darren Criss and Kevin McHale were huddled together for a moment while Harry Potter‘s Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton were engaged in two separate conversations mere feet from each other.

Cole Escola

Sarah Paulson

Lear Debessonet

Mark Strong

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Ali Louis Bourzgui

As for the winners? The Lost Boys star Ali Louis Bourzgui, who won Best Featured Actor in a Musical, was utterly surprised he won. “I was not expecting it at all,” he told Observer. He too was trying to relax with a martini after a whirlwind day that included a matinee performance. His co-star Shoshana Bean, in a white strapless ballgown and black sash, kept her phone tucked in her dress, unable to move as she was bombarded by well-wishers. Across the floor, Caissie Levy, now in a slinky backless sequin dress, was escorted from photographer to photographer to pose with her new accessory. Her former Frozen on Broadway co-star John Riddle made sure to get his one-on-one time to offer his congratulations before she was whisked away alongside her husband.

By 4 a.m., Criss was at the piano playing Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer.” And Joshua Henry? His belly, once again full and happy, was on the wheels of a dream with a Tony Award in hand.

More in Parties