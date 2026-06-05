Arts  •  Nightlife & Dining

A $3 Million Night at the Geffen: MOCA’s Celebrated Gala Returns in Full Force

The museum's hotly anticipated annual fundraiser paired beautiful music and Piero Golia's interventions with three well-deserved tributes and a room full of the cultural sphere's most interesting people.

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Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant, China Chow and Alex Israel. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

The Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art’s annual gala is arguably one of L.A.’s most genuinely exciting evenings, and the 2026 edition at The Geffen Contemporary did not disappoint. The $3 million night was hosted by ebullient dancer and multi-hyphenate creative Stephen Galloway and “was made all the more special through Piero Golias fantastic interventions and the brilliance of a wide cast of collaborators,” Ann Goldstein, LA MOCA’s Interim Maurice Marciano Director, told Observer.

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First up on the itinerary? Guests queued up for cocktails at a reception featuring a beautiful performance by the MOCA Gala Symphony Orchestra alongside an installation conceived specifically for the occasion by Golia. From there, bringing back last year’s MOCA Legends format, the gala fêted three figures whose contributions to contemporary art are, in different ways, foundational. To start, artist and MOCA board member Tala Madani took the dais to introduce artist Paul McCarthy, followed by The Brick’s director Hamza Walker, who introduced his fellow “MONUMENTS” co-curator, the artist Kara Walker. Board Chair Carolyn Clark Powers rounded out the tributes by recognizing Fundación Jumex Arte Contemporáneo president Eugenio López Alonso for two decades of support.

Hamza Walker and honoree Kara Walker. Getty Images for MOCA

“When I returned to MOCA last summer as interim director, I came back to an institution firmly focused on its mission of presenting the most significant and challenging art of our time,” Goldstein said, pointing to the museum as an “ecosystem that empowers artists to challenge, provoke and transform our understanding of the world.”

Spotted in the assembled crowd were actors Supriya Ganesh and Keanu Reeves (on the arm of Los Angeles and Berlin‐based artist Alexandra Grant), who shared the room with filmmaker Ava DuVernay, bestselling author Minka Kelly, showrunner Trisha Cardoso, producer China Chow, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons. Mingling among them were venture capital investor and art collector Jarl Mohn, entrepreneur and art collector Sonya Yu, power couple Balthazar and Rosetta Getty, philanthropists Jerry and Terri Kohl, Deborah Irmas and Terri Smooke, and collectors Heather Podesta, Kathi B. Cypres and Clifford J. Einstein.

The art world’s own showed up in force, too, of course. Hammer Museum director Zoë Ryan, curator Connie Butler, gallerists Jeffrey Deitch and Esthella Prova, The Box founder Mara McCarthy and a long list of artists rubbed elbows with designer Johnson Hartig, architect Kulapat Yantrasast and other notable creatives, giving the evening its own brand of electric energy.

Supriya Ganesh

Supriya Ganesh. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for MOCA

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Paul McCarthy

Paul McCarthy. Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MOCA

Karyn Kohl and Alex Israel

Karyn Kohl and Alex Israel. Getty Images for MOCA

Carolyn Clark Powers and Terri Smooke

Carolyn Clark Powers and Terri Smooke. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for MOCA

Alicia Blanco and Poch Blanco

Alicia Blanco and Poch Blanco. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Joy Simmons

Joy Simmons. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant. Getty Images for MOCA

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay. Getty Images for MOCA

Rebecca Morris

Rebecca Morris. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Piero Golia and Ann Goldstein

Piero Golia and Ann Goldstein. hoto by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MOCA

Frances Stark

Frances Stark. Getty Images for MOCA

Alfonso Gonzalez Jr.

Alfonso Gonzalez Jr. Getty Images for MOCA

Tala Madani

Tala Madani. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for MOCA

Diana Thater

Diana Thater. Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for MOCA

Sonya Yu and Rodney McMillian

Sonya Yu and Rodney McMillian. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova. Getty Images for MOCA

Max Hooper Schneider

Max Hooper Schneider. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Connie Butler and Tala Madani

Connie Butler and Tala Madani. Getty Images for MOCA

Christina Quarles and Alyssa Polk

Christina Quarles and Alyssa Polk. Getty Images for MOCA

Persia Dime and Charles Dime

Persia Dime and Charles Dime. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Monique McWilliams, Glenn Kaino and Maurice Harris

Monique McWilliams, Glenn Kaino and Maurice Harris. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Kulapat Yantrasast, Celesta Hodge and Max Hooper Schneider

Kulapat Yantrasast, Celesta Hodge and Max Hooper Schneider. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Monique McWilliams and Kenturah Davis

Monique McWilliams and Kenturah Davis. Jojo Korsh/BFA.com

Ari Marcopoulos and Kara Walker

Ari Marcopoulos and Kara Walker. Getty Images for MOCA

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A $3 Million Night at the Geffen: MOCA’s Celebrated Gala Returns in Full Force
Filed Under: Arts, Parties, Museums, Galas, Nightlife & Dining, Stephen Galloway, Supriya Ganesh, Trisha Cardoso, Dan Reynolds, Sonya Yu, Balthazar Getty, Rosetta Getty, Jerry Kohl, Terri Kohl, Deborah Irmas, Heather Podesta, Kathi B. Cypres, Clifford J. Einstein, Esthella Prova, Mara McCarthy, Johnson Hartig, Piero Golia, Carolyn Clark Powers, Terri Smooke, Eugenio López Alonso, Zoe Ryan, Ann Goldstein, Hamza Walker, Alexandra Grant, Maurice Marciano, Tala Madani, Jarl Mohn, Kulapat Yantrasast, Minka Kelly, Connie Butler, China Chow, Rufus Wainwright, Paul McCarthy, Ava DuVernay, Kara Walker, Keanu Reeves, LA MOCA, Jeffrey Deitch, Southern California, Los Angeles, California, America (United States)